Orlando Homeowners Embrace Bigger, Smarter Kitchens As 2026 Remodeling Trends Take Shape

Revive Design and Renovation Kitchen

Following 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Orlando, Revive Design and Renovation shares insights into the kitchen trends reshaping Central Florida homes

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kitchens are getting larger, more connected and increasingly personalized, even as average home sizes decline. That is one of the key findings in the National Kitchen and Bath Association's (NKBA) 2026 Kitchen Trends Report, which surveyed more than 600 design professionals about the future of kitchen design.The report comes as the kitchen and bath industry gathered in Orlando earlier this year for the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), bringing national design trends into the heart of Central Florida. From Winter Park and Windermere to Dr. Phillips and Lake Nona, these trends are influencing how homeowners approach kitchen renovations, with greater emphasis on functionality, storage, seamless finishes and spaces designed for entertaining."Homeowners are asking their kitchens to do more than ever before," said Justin Caballero, president of Revive Design and Renovation. "They want a space that works for everyday family life, accommodates entertaining and feels connected to the rest of the home. The biggest changes we're seeing involve making better use of existing square footage and incorporating features that make the kitchen more functional without sacrificing design."Making Kitchens Bigger Without Expanding the HomeOne of the report's most notable findings is that kitchens are expected to increase in size over the next three years, even as average home sizes decrease.In Central Florida, homeowners are finding additional kitchen space by rethinking underused formal dining rooms, breakfast nooks and oversized hallways. In communities such as Dr. Phillips, Windermere and MetroWest, many homes built in the 1990s and 2000s feature formal spaces that no longer reflect how families live today.Reconfiguring these layouts can create room for larger islands, improved traffic flow and better sightlines to outdoor living areas without adding square footage to the home.Appliances and Finishes Blend Into the DesignThe modern kitchen is also becoming more streamlined, with appliances and finishes designed to create a cohesive appearance.According to the NKBA report, approximately seven in 10 design professionals surveyed say panel-ready refrigerators are growing in popularity, with even greater interest in panel-ready dishwashers. Paired with flat-panel cabinetry, these appliances blend into surrounding millwork rather than standing out as separate stainless steel fixtures.Full-slab backsplashes are another growing design choice. Instead of traditional small-format tile, homeowners are increasingly selecting continuous slabs of quartz or natural stone that extend from the countertop to the upper cabinetry.Quartz remains a popular countertop material, while quartzite offers homeowners the distinctive veining and natural variation of stone.Pantries and Storage Take on a Bigger RoleAs kitchens become gathering spaces, keeping countertops organized and clutter-free is increasingly important.Floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, deep drawers, storage-focused islands and walk-in or butler's pantries are among the features gaining attention in high-end kitchen renovations.A well-designed butler's pantry can provide space for a second dishwasher, beverage refrigerator, coffee station and small appliances, keeping the primary kitchen organized while providing a separate area for food preparation and entertaining.For Central Florida homeowners who regularly host family gatherings, holidays and visitors, these additional spaces can make a significant difference in how the kitchen functions.Layered Lighting Creates Flexible SpacesKitchen lighting is evolving beyond traditional recessed fixtures. The NKBA report identifies undercabinet lighting, interior cabinet lighting and decorative pendant fixtures among the leading design features.Combining these light sources provides focused illumination for food preparation while creating softer ambient lighting throughout the room. Dimmers and smart controls allow homeowners to adjust the atmosphere, transitioning from bright task lighting during meal preparation to a warmer setting for evening entertaining.Designing Kitchens for Multiple GenerationsMultigenerational living is another consideration influencing kitchen design. As more households accommodate aging parents, adult children and extended family, homeowners are looking for spaces that work comfortably for people of different ages and abilities.Design solutions can include secondary food preparation areas, wider walkways, wall ovens positioned at accessible heights and drawer-style appliances that are easier to reach. These features allow multiple family members to use the kitchen comfortably while maintaining a cohesive, high-end design.Bringing Indoor and Outdoor Living TogetherThe connection between indoor and outdoor spaces is another growing trend identified by the NKBA. In Central Florida, where outdoor entertaining is possible throughout much of the year, homeowners are incorporating large sliding or folding glass doors that connect kitchens to covered lanais, pool decks and outdoor entertaining areas.Some renovations extend the kitchen design beyond the home with fully equipped outdoor kitchens, allowing food preparation and entertaining to move seamlessly between indoor and outdoor spaces.Planning a Kitchen Renovation From the Ground UpA kitchen renovation that involves removing walls, relocating appliances, installing custom cabinetry and updating plumbing and electrical systems requires careful coordination.A design-build approach brings the design and construction teams together from the beginning, allowing structural requirements, material selections, project costs and construction schedules to be addressed as part of one coordinated process.This can be particularly important in older Central Florida homes, where existing layouts and infrastructure may require updates before new features can be installed.Explore Kitchen Design Trends at Revive's Winter Park ShowroomRevive Design and Renovation is a luxury design-build remodeling company serving Orlando, Tampa Bay and Sarasota. Recognized for its growth and industry excellence, Revive was named the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and ranked No. 89 nationally. The company was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50. Revive has earned 23 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards, been named Best Remodeler five times and received more than 500 five-star homeowner reviews.Homeowners interested in exploring the latest kitchen design options can visit Revive's Winter Park showroom at 601 S. New York Ave. to view cabinetry, stone and fixtures or call 813-680-4103 to schedule a consultation.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family owned, full service interior remodeling company serving the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and whole home renovations. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines more than 200 years of team experience with a commitment to stress free, detail oriented remodeling. Revive's mission, Life Improvement through Home Improvement, extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and proud of the final result. Recognized for its growth and industry excellence, Revive was named the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and ranked No. 89 nationally. The company was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50. Revive has earned 23 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards, been named Best Remodeler five times and received more than 500 five-star homeowner reviews.For more information visit:

Justin Caballero

Revive Design and Renovation

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Orlando Homeowners Embrace Bigger, Smarter Kitchens as 2026 Remodeling Trends Take Shape News Provided By Revive Design and Renovation November 11, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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