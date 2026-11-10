Truly Indian Lights Up Diwali With A Costco-Exclusive Dual Naan Pack For Midwest Shoppers

Truly Indian Dual Naan 8 count pack - 4 Garlic and 4 Tandoori Plain Naan

Bold Flavors. Simple ingredients. Handmade with Love.

Eight-count variety pack pairs the brand's best-selling Garlic Naan and Tandoori Plain Naan for $4.99

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truly Indian, America's No. 1 and fastest-growing frozen Naan brand*, today announced the launch of its Dual Naan Pack (Garlic & Tandoori Plain Naan) at Costco warehouses across the Midwest, just in time for Diwali. The pack follows the successful debut of the brand's 24-count Samosas and 16-count Handmade Garlic Naan in other Costco divisions.Made exclusively for Costco, the 24-oz pack holds eight naans: four Garlic and four Tandoori Plain at a suggested retail price of $4.99. It is one of the first variety naan packs in U.S. retail, ensuring families can put two favorite varieties on the table without buying two packages.Garlic Naan: the brand's #1 seller, topped with field fresh garlic and cilantroTandoori Plain Naan: a crisp Tandoor oven baked crust brushed with butterTruly Indian Naans are made from scratch in India by generational artisans who hand-stretch each piece and bake it in a traditional clay Tandoor oven. They are then blast frozen to lock in a fresh-from-the-oven taste, with a soft, fluffy texture and signature char.The Naans are vegetarian, certified Kosher and Halal, glyphosate-free, and low glycemic, and they are made with locally sourced Indian ingredients. They can be served with curries and soups, alongside grilled meats and vegetables, or as a base for pizzas, sandwiches, and wraps.“When I watched our naans being made, I was deeply moved. What I saw wasn't machines but kind, hardworking artisans preserving tradition by hand,” said Rasa Kumar, Senior Vice President, Truly Indian.“Our facilities empower rural communities, employing mostly women and sourcing from local farmers. We created this pack so more families can enjoy that quality, and we're proud to be part of Midwest celebrations as the festive season begins.”The Truly Indian Dual Pack Naan is available for a limited time at Costco locations across the MidWest - grab yours before they are gone!The Truly Indian Naan Portfolio includes:Garlic Naan: 4 ct, 12 ozTandoori Plain Naan: 4 ct, 12 ozVegan Green Chili Naan: 4 ct, 12 ozVegan Tikka Masala Naan: 3 ct, 10.6 ozVegan“Butter Chik'n” Naan: 3 ct, 10.6 ozMedia and Sales ContactRasa KumarSenior Vice President, Truly Indian...About Truly IndianTruly Indian is the U.S. retail brand of ADF Foods, a fourth-generation, family-owned food company founded in 1932. The leading frozen naan brand in the U.S., Truly Indian brings authentic Indian flavors to American grocery shelves through frozen and shelf-stable foods crafted in India using traditional techniques, simple ingredients and time-honored recipes. Learn more at .About ADF FoodsFounded in 1932, ADF Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned company and a global leader in authentic Indian cuisine. Its portfolio of more than 400 frozen and shelf-stable products is available in 55+ countries.Follow Truly IndianFacebook: Truly Indian Foods | Instagram: @trulyindianfood | TikTok: @trulyindianfoods | LinkedIn: Truly Indian Foods*SPINS TOTAL US XAOC 52 Weeks ended 10/03/26

Rasa Kumar

Truly Indian

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Truly Indian Lights Up Diwali with a Costco-Exclusive Dual Naan Pack for Midwest Shoppers News Provided By Truly Indian November 11, 2026, 00:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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