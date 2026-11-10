Clickeez Cements Its Position As One Of 2026'S Hottest Collectibles

Girls with Clickeez Bubble Pops

With over 100 million sold worldwide, viral sensation Clickeez takes the UK by storm following DreamToys Must-Have Toys and The Entertainer's Top 10 Toys wins.

- Darrell Jones, UK Marketing Director at Vivid GoliathLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tipped to be one of this year's most wanted gifts under the Christmas tree, Clickeez has secured a coveted place on the DreamToys Must-Have Toys list for Christmas 2026. With over 100 million Clickeez now in fans' hands across 65 countries, the viral sensation continues its phenomenal growth and popularity.The prestigious accolade from the Toy Retailers Association makes it a double celebration for Clickeez, which has also been named one of The Entertainer 's Top 10 Toys for Christmas 2026.A global sensation, Clickeez is the fastest-growing collectible of 2026 in the US (Circana, Sep 26). Named a 2026 Top Holiday Toy by The Toy Insider and a 2026 Toy of the Year (TOTY) finalist for Collectible of the Year, Clickeez has won hearts with its satisfying sensory click and adorable style since its launch in 2025.A social media phenomenon, Clickeez has generated nearly 400 million views across social media platforms. UK family, teen and tween influencer content has further fuelled the excitement, racking up millions of organic views and interactions across Instagram and TikTok.With 270 characters across collections, from the best-selling Series 3: Bubble Pops to newly introduced Hello Kitty and Friends and Care Bears ranges, fans can mix, match and connect their favourite Clickeez to create personalised keychains and accessories. Common and epic characters sit alongside legendary and elusive limited editions, with new click sounds and light-up key caps adding fresh excitement to the Clickeez universe.Darrell Jones, UK Marketing Director at Vivid Goliath, commented: "We couldn't be prouder to see Clickeez named a DreamToys Must-Have Toy and one of The Entertainer's Top 10 Toys for Christmas 2026. Being recognised by the UK's leading toy retailers is an incredible moment for the brand."None of this would be possible without our amazing Clickeez community. From kids and teens to grown-up collectors, they've embraced every new character with its irresistible ASMR click, and their passion has made Clickeez one of the most talked-about collectibles of the year."With new Minecraft and Series 4 Clickeez arriving in spring 2027, we can't wait to share the next chapter with our fans."Clickeez is available from Smyths Toys, The Entertainer and toy retailers, with prices from £4.99 SRP for a 2-pack to £29.99 SRP for the Mega Keyboard Pack.

Vivid Goliath Media Team

Wire PR

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Clickeez Cements Its Position as One of 2026's Hottest Collectibles News Provided By Wire PR November 11, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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