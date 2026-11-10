MENAFN - GetNews) Nanchang, Jiangxi, China - November 10, 2026

At the Xiaomi TV Supplier Quality Award Ceremony, ShineOn was awarded the first“QCC Craftsmanship Star Award” for its outstanding quality improvement achievements.

Award-winning project: One breakthrough, double recognitionThe winning project this time is“Reducing the Defect Rate in the Manufacturing Process of the First Mini WCOB TV Light Board”. This project not only won high recognition from Xiaomi TV, but also won the“Professional Grade II” achievement award in the national quality innovation exchange activity hosted by the China Association for Quality, achieving dual affirmation from customers to industry authorities.

Strong alliance: Cross-border collaboration, value elevationThis achievement is attributed to the joint establishment of the QCC Quality Circle by Shineon and Xiaomi TV, and the special invitation of experts from the China Association for Quality to provide guidance. After half a year of joint efforts, through the collision of ideas and complementary experience, a breakthrough was finally achieved in enhancing product reliability and production efficiency.

Technical deepening: From R&D to mass production, the entire process is reliableSince 2018, Shineon has been laying out the research and development of Mini LED technology and achieved mass production in 2020. The WCOB product that has won the award this time adopts a high-brightness white light Mini solution. With its outstanding display performance, continuously improving yield rate and large-scale mass production verification, it has proven its excellent quality and reliable performance. At present, easy beauty has developed many series Mini backlight product solutions, and television are widely used in the famous brand, the market won a good reputation.

Future: the whole process control, drift of glorious futureeasy beauty will continue to adhere to the“from r&d to mass production the whole process of fine control, continue to promote the Mini RGB and other innovative products. We look forward to joining hands with more upstream and downstream partners to create a brilliant future and shine brightly in the New Year!

Focus on innovation, quality to win easy beauty will continue to technology cultivates and reliable quality, power partners, lit excellence horizon.

About us

ShineOn is a leading global LED package and module solution provider in the lighting and display market. It was founded in 2010 by a team of optoelectronics experts with experience in high-tech companies in the US. ShineOn is strongly backed by prominent US and Chinese venture capital firms, including GSR Ventures, Northern Light Venture Capital, IDG-Accel Partners, and Mayfield. It is also supported by the local municipal government.