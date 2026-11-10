Comparing Watch Crystal Anti-Reflective And Watch Case PVD Coating Technologies And Equipment

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dongguan, Guangdong, China - November 10 , 2026 Watch crystal anti-reflective coating reduces glare so the dial remains easier to read under bright lighting. Decorative PVD coating gives a metal watch case a specified color and finish. On a watch with a domed sapphire crystal and a black stainless steel case, the crystal is judged by how much light it reflects across the viewing area. The case is judged by how consistently it matches the approved finish across the bezel, lugs and sidewalls. Both coatings can be deposited in vacuum. For manufacturers bringing coating in-house, the equipment decision starts with the part drawing and the acceptance criteria. The crystal calls for control of optical film thickness. The case calls for consistent color and coverage across a three-dimensional part.

Production requirement Anti-reflective coating for watch crystals Decorative PVD coating for watch cases Typical part Sapphire or mineral glass front crystal Stainless steel or titanium case Main objective Reduce glare and improve dial visibility Achieve the specified color and surface finish Critical surfaces Clear viewing area on the specified face or faces Visible surfaces, including the case flank and lugs Main inspection criteria Spectral reflectance, transmission where specified, and cosmetic defects Color, gloss, coverage, adhesion and wear Huasheng equipment to evaluate OPT-E electron beam evaporation or OPT-S optical sputtering DECO1000 decorative PVD equipment

How an anti-reflective coating works on a watch crystal

A polished watch crystal reflects some incident light at each air-to-crystal interface. Under a shop light or outdoors, the reflection can wash out fine dial markings. An anti-reflective (AR) film reduces that reflection through optical interference. The refractive index and thickness of each layer determine how the reflected light combines. A multilayer design can reduce reflection over a broader range of visible wavelengths than a design tuned to a narrow band.

Specify the crystal material before choosing the film stack. Sapphire and mineral glass have different refractive indices, so a stack designed for one material can produce a different reflectance curve on the other. Crystal geometry matters as well. On a domed crystal, light strikes different areas at different angles. Coating thickness can also vary across the curved part, depending on the source geometry and how the crystal is held. Check the center and the outer viewing area on finished parts, especially when residual reflection color is part of the appearance specification.

Inside-only vs. double-sided sapphire crystal AR coating

An inside-only AR coating treats the dial-facing surface, where the assembled watch protects the film from routine contact. The outer sapphire surface still contributes to glare. A double-sided AR coating treats both interfaces and can lower the reflection seen by the wearer. The outer film is exposed to handling, wiping and contact during use, so its abrasion and cleaning requirements belong in the specification.

Define how reflectance will be measured. A value measured at one wavelength and one angle provides limited information about how the crystal will look under white light. Set a visible wavelength range, state the measurement angle and clarify whether the limit applies to a coated face or to the complete crystal. Where dial readability drives the project, inspect the coated crystal over the actual dial as well. A dark dial can make a faint residual tint easier to see.

How decorative PVD coating changes a watch case

In watch case manufacturing, decorative PVD creates a finish such as gold tone, rose gold, gunmetal or black. The specified appearance includes both color and texture. A polished bezel edge and a brushed case flank can look different under the same light, even when they receive the same film. Surface preparation and the approved reference part should reflect those differences.

Case geometry adds a separate challenge. A lug recess, crown opening and bezel seat receive material at different angles. Fixture orientation and part spacing influence coverage, and a fixture contact can leave a visible witness mark. Mark the show surfaces on the drawing and agree where fixture contact is acceptable. Identify threads, gasket seats and press-fit areas that need masking or dimensional checks.

Use a physical master sample to qualify the finish. For instrumented color checks, define the measurement locations, lighting and viewing geometry. A color reading on a flat witness coupon can help track batch drift. Inspect actual cases as well, especially around lug edges and where a polished chamfer meets a brushed face. If the design pairs a case with a bezel or bracelet, compare the finished parts together before releasing the batch.

Which Huasheng coating equipment fits each process?

OPT-E and OPT-S for watch crystal AR coatingHuasheng's optical coating equipment range includes electron beam evaporation and magnetron sputtering systems for multilayer optical films. For a watch crystal project, compare the two routes against the specified film stack, part geometry and usable loading pattern.

The OPT-E electron beam optical coating equipment supports multilayer AR deposition with crystal and optical monitoring. Huasheng lists dome and planetary workpiece carriers. During equipment evaluation, check how the proposed carrier holds each crystal diameter and profile. For a double-sided design, review how the crystal will be held and turned while protecting the first coated face.

Huasheng's OPT-S magnetron sputtering optical coating equipment also supports multilayer optical films. Its documented coating range includes AR and hard AR, which makes it a route to evaluate when the outer surface has a defined durability requirement. Compare results on actual crystals and ask for measurements from representative carrier positions. Acceptance should follow the agreed optical and durability limits for the finished part.

DECO1000 for decorative watch case PVD coating

Huasheng's decorative PVD coating equipment range covers watch cases and bands. The DECO1000 decorative PVD coating machine combines multi-arc ion plating with magnetron sputtering and supports finishes including gold tone, rose gold, black and gunmetal.

For a watch case line, use the proposed production rack to assess color uniformity and usable load. Include a case with deep lug recesses or a complex bezel seat if those features are typical of your range. Check how many parts can be loaded while leaving enough room for coverage and protecting critical surfaces. Compare equipment capacity using qualified parts per batch and the full production cycle, including loading, masking and unloading.

What to specify before requesting a coating machine quote

Prepare separate specifications for crystals and cases so the equipment configuration can be evaluated against each part's production requirements.

Information to provide Watch crystal AR project Watch case decorative PVD project Part and substrate Sapphire or mineral glass, diameter, thickness, flat or domed profile Metal grade, case drawing, dimensions, polished and brushed zones Coating target Inside only or both faces, wavelength range, reflectance limit, and any residual tint requirement Approved color sample, gloss, permitted color variation and finish boundaries Inspection and tests Measurement angle, inspection zones, cosmetic limits and exterior-film durability tests where applicable Color measurement locations, visual limits, adhesion and wear tests, and any specified corrosion test Production inputs Part mix, monthly output, fixture contact zones and current cleaning process Part mix, monthly output, masking zones and intended load per batch

For trials, send representative parts from your normal production process. The incoming polish or brushing, cleaning residues and handling marks can affect the result. Use the approved samples and agreed test methods when reviewing the trial so the coating can be evaluated under the same conditions you will use in production.

Frequently asked questions

Is anti-reflective coating on a watch crystal a type of PVD coating?It can be. Electron beam evaporation and magnetron sputtering are both physical vapor deposition methods. In watch specifications, AR describes the optical function of the crystal coating. Decorative PVD describes the finish applied to components such as the case, bezel or band.

Does a blue reflection mean the sapphire AR coating is better?Residual color depends on how much light the coating reflects at different wavelengths and angles. A blue tint alone gives little information about glare across the visible range. Use the measured reflectance curve and inspect dial readability under the lighting conditions specified for the watch.

Can one coating machine be specified for both parts?Treat the crystal and case as separate process specifications. The crystal requires control of the optical stack and clean handling of its viewing area. The case requires fixtures that expose its visible surfaces and support consistent color. In the Huasheng range, review OPT-E or OPT-S for the crystal and DECO1000 for the case.

Discuss your watch coating equipment requirementsShare your crystal drawing and reflectance target, or your case drawing and approved finish sample, with Huasheng. Include your monthly production volume so Huasheng can review the appropriate equipment, fixture configuration and batch capacity.

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Founded in 2012, Huasheng is dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of industrial coating equipment. Our solutions cover PVD coating equipment, DLC coating equipment, diamond coating equipment, and hybrid coating systems, supporting a wide range of coating technologies including AIP, HiPIMS, PECVD, ta-C, and other advanced deposition processes.