SSU Detains Dnipro Resident Suspected Of Directing Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SSU reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

The investigation established that, acting on Russian instructions, the suspect directed Russian jet-powered drones toward fuel depots and facilities used for the maintenance and repair of military equipment.

"The suspect was documented driving around the regional center and its surrounding areas in her car to locate fuel and lubricant storage facilities and pass their coordinates to the enemy," the SSU noted.

"During reconnaissance trips, she also hoped to identify the locations of technical support facilities used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To this end, the woman used her smartphone to photograph technical facilities near which Ukrainian military vehicles were parked. She later purchased an IP camera, which she planned to install in her own car to make video recording and transmitting the collected information to the enemy easier," the SSU said.

SSU officers exposed the woman in advance and detained her at her place of residence. During searches, they seized a covert surveillance camera, a tablet, and four smartphones which, according to investigators, she used for video recording and communicating with the FSB.

The investigation established that she had come to the enemy's attention through her mother, who lives in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

"After being recruited, the agent established a secure communication channel with her FSB handler through an anonymous messenger chat," the SSU noted.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators notified the detainee that she was suspected of committing an offense under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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