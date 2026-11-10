Boxes Of Hope: Reimagining Border Containers As Tucson Homes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Arizona initiative is planning a community of 350 to 450 affordable rentals, with services and support for residents.

Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TUCSON, Ariz. - With more than 40,000 residents waiting for housing assistance, Tucson's housing crisis demands creative thinking. Now, Boxes of Hope founder Beau Phillips has an unlikely solution: turn shipping containers from Arizona's dismantled border wall into hundreds of comfortable rental homes, giving people priced out of the housing market a fresh start.

The ambitious plan is gaining ground. Boxes of Hope has partnered with La Frontera on a proposed village of 350 to 450 rental homes, identified a potential site, and begun planning. The organization hopes to sign a letter of intent with the landowner in January 2027 and has support from Tucson city officials, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly's office, and the Arizona Department of Housing.

“I founded Boxes of Hope to create a safety net against homelessness because too many people work hard every day and still can't afford a place to call home,” says Phillips.“These containers once stood at the border to keep people out. Now, we're turning them into homes that welcome people in. I can't imagine a better purpose for four tons of steel.”

The idea took root when Phillips joined a protest against Arizona's shipping-container border barrier. After its dismantling, he contacted the Arizona Department of Surplus and enlisted Tucson native Ryan Egan, a container-conversion expert, to help turn the idea into reality.

La Frontera CEO Dan Ranieri is co-leading the proposed village, which aims to give seniors, veterans, singles, and couples more than an affordable address. Plans include job training, behavioral health care, and Section 8 assistance to help residents find lasting stability.

Here's what's planned:



A Village of Up to 450 Homes: The proposed neighborhood will feature 350 to 450 converted shipping containers, offering affordable rentals for people in need.

Small Space, Real Comfort: Each 40-foot container will provide approximately 300 square feet of insulated, air-conditioned living space, with a private bedroom and queen bed, full bathroom, kitchenette, storage, new flooring, windows, and sliding glass doors. Estimated conversion cost: $59,000 per home.

More Than a Roof: The village will offer temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness, along with health care services through La Frontera.

Skills That Open Doors: On-site training in building trades will help residents develop job skills, pursue certifications, and find employment. Coming in January: Boxes of Hope plans to reveal the village's name, location, and development plan in January 2027, with construction targeted for later that year.

The idea is already drawing attention. Thousands of University of Arizona homecoming fans recently previewed a model home developed by the university's architecture students, showing how a steel container can become a comfortable living space.

Forget rows of rusty metal boxes. Boxes of Hope envisions a colorful village, with local artists painting murals that celebrate Tucson's culture. There's an environmental payoff, too: converting 400 containers would repurpose more than 3 million pounds of steel.

“Putting a roof overhead is just the beginning,” says Phillips.“We want residents to know their neighbors and feel proud of where they live. If we can make that happen in Tucson, imagine what we could do across the country.”

Boxes of Hope is seeking donations to create additional model homes and welcomes individuals, businesses, foundations, and partners ready to help bring the village to life. For Phillips, the real measure of success will be hundreds of people turning their own keys, closing their front doors, and finally having a place to call home.

To learn more, watch the Boxes of Hope vide, or support the project, visit boxesofhopeaz.org/donat.

For media inquiries or interviews, contact Holly Morgan of The PR Insiders at....

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Boxes of Hope imagines a steel container as a comfortable living space