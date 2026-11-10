INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of FMC Corporation - FMC

The investigation concerns whether FMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 15, 2026, FMC issued a press release“updat[ing] its expectations for third quarter 2026.” FMC advised that“[r]evenue is now expected to be between $65 million and $125 million with expected Adjusted EBITDA of negative $565 million to negative $510 million.” The Company said that“[t]hese estimates include an estimated $625 million to $675 million impact related to commercial actions to lower the price of select products held by channel customers in key markets and to modify the selling and pricing model in the United States.”

On news of the updated guidance, which fell well short of consensus estimates, FMC's stock price fell $2.47 per share, or 30.53%, to close at $5.62 per share on October 15, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980