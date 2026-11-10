Sugar Reset Introduces Sugar Reset Drops, a 23-Ingredient Liquid Dietary Supplement for Daily Metabolic Wellness

Sugar Reset has launched Sugar Reset drops, a liquid formula dispensed with a dropper and swallowed, which pairs the trace mineral chromium with a blend of plant extracts and amino acids for adults who follow a metabolic wellness routine. The company says Sugar Reset drops are on sale now.

The label directs adults to take one or two droppers of Sugar Reset drops a day. Its Supplement Facts panel shows chromium, as chromium picolinate, at 0.7 mcg, 2% of the Daily Value, followed by a 200 mg proprietary blend of 22 components led by maca root, grape seed, guarana seed and African mango seed extracts. The drops are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, the label states.









Sugar Reset Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Sugar Reset drops are a lemon-flavored liquid in a glycerin and water base, sweetened with stevia and xylitol. The formula sets one mineral beside a blend of twelve plant extracts, a licorice-derived sweetener, raspberry ketones and eight amino acids and related nutrients, and the panel gives a single total for that blend, 200 mg per serving, listing its parts from largest to smallest.

The product facts in this announcement come from the Sugar Reset supplement label, from the blend total to the directions. The company positions SugarReset drops as one addition to the habits an adult already has.

Twenty-Three Ingredients Included in the Sugar Reset Formulation

The Sugar Reset ingredients range from a trace mineral to roots, seeds, leaves and fruits gathered from many parts of the world. Every one of them carries its own history and research, and whether that research tells anything about a finished blend depends on preparation, amount and combination. The Sugar Reset drops ingredients are described below, the main ones individually and the rest in groups.

Chromium Picolinate (0.7 mcg)

Chromium, a trace mineral, is supplied in small amounts by foods such as meat, whole grains, broccoli and some spices. Chromium picolinate, chromium bound to picolinic acid, is among the forms most often used in supplements, and chromium itself has been the focus of extensive human research, with outcomes that differ by form, amount, duration and population. The panel lists 0.7 mcg per serving, 2% of the Daily Value, the only amount printed for a single ingredient, and that line on the label is no evidence that the finished drops do anything in particular.

Maca Root Extract

Lepidium meyenii, maca, is a low-growing plant of the mustard family grown for its root on the high plateaus of the Peruvian Andes, where it has been eaten for centuries, dried and then cooked or ground into flour. Its roots come in yellow, red and black types and contain glucosinolates and compounds called macamides. Small human studies of maca have reported results that vary with the root type, the preparation, the amount and the length of use. Named first in the blend, maca root extract is its largest component, a position that demonstrates no effect of the finished drops.

Grape Seed Extract

Vitis vinifera is the grape vine of Europe and the Mediterranean, now grown worldwide for wine, juice and table grapes. Grape seed extract is made from the seeds left after pressing and is rich in polyphenols called oligomeric proanthocyanidins. Researchers have examined it in a range of human studies, and the findings shift with standardization, amount, duration and participants. Second place in the Sugar Reset blend is not proof of any particular outcome for the drops.

Guarana Seed Extract

Paullinia cupana, guarana, is a climbing plant of the Amazon basin whose red fruits split open to show dark seeds. The seeds are among the richest natural sources of caffeine and also contain theobromine and tannins. In human studies, what guarana shows depends largely on the extract and its caffeine content. Guarana seed extract is third in the blend, and the label does not state the caffeine per serving, so adults who limit caffeine may want to keep it in mind. That spot in the blend, by itself, points to no specific effect.

African Mango Seed Extract

Irvingia gabonensis, known as African mango, bush mango or dika, is a tree of the humid forests of West and Central Africa. Its fruit is eaten fresh, and its oil-rich seeds, called dika nuts, are dried and ground to thicken soups and stews. Only a small number of human studies have examined the seed extracts, and their findings vary with the extract, the dose and the study length. Fourth in the Sugar Reset blend and without a separate amount, African mango seed extract appears as an ingredient, not as proof of any result.

Gymnema Leaf Extract

Gymnema sylvestre is a woody climbing plant native to India, Africa and Australia whose leaves are a traditional Ayurvedic preparation. Its most studied constituents are saponins known as gymnemic acids, and gymnema leaf preparations have been tested in human studies whose outcomes hinge on the extract used, the dose and the length of use. Gymnema is one of the herbs known for interactions with prescription medicines, so people taking such medicines generally consult a doctor beforehand. The leaf extract sits eighth in the blend, and its presence is no evidence of a particular effect of Sugar Reset drops.

Other Botanical Extracts in the Blend

Eleutherococcus senticosus root, or eleuthero, comes from a thorny shrub of northeastern Asia with a long traditional history there, and astragalus root, from a plant of the pea family, has a centuries-long place in traditional Chinese practice. Green tea (Camellia sinensis) leaf supplies catechins, and Coleus forskohlii root, from a mint-family plant grown in India, is known for the compound forskolin. Capsicum annuum is the pepper species that includes bell and chili peppers, grapefruit (Citrus paradisi) extract comes from the citrus fruit, and the Panax ginseng aerial extract comes from the above-ground parts of Asian ginseng. Each has its own research, and grapefruit and ginseng are both known to interact with a number of prescription medicines; a pharmacist or doctor can advise adults on medication before they start.

Raspberry Ketones and Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate

Raspberry ketone is the aroma compound behind much of the scent of red raspberries and is widely used as a flavoring. Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate is a salt of glycyrrhizin, the intensely sweet compound in licorice root, used in foods as a sweetener. Both appear in the blend without separate amounts, and neither settles anything about the finished drops.

Amino Acids in the Sugar Reset Blend

Eight of the last nine components are amino acids and related nutrients: L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine base, beta-alanine, GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), L-ornithine HCl, L-tryptophan and L-carnitine base. Glutamine, tyrosine, arginine and tryptophan are part of the protein in foods such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy and legumes; beta-alanine, GABA and ornithine are amino acids not used to build protein; and L-carnitine, made from amino acids, occurs mainly in meat. They come after the plant extracts in the blend's order, and listing them says nothing about a particular effect of the drops.

Sugar Reset Drops Format and Daily Use

The Sugar Reset directions are short: shake the bottle well before each use, then take one or two droppers full a day, placed in the mouth and swallowed. That is the whole Sugar Reset dosage; the panel defines a serving as 1 ml and sets no time of day or food conditions. Storage calls for a cool, dry place, away from heat, light and humidity and out of the reach of children, and the label says not to use the bottle if the safety seal is damaged or missing. How a supplement is delivered decides nothing about what it provides.

Metabolic Wellness as a Category Term

Metabolic wellness is a broad market term for supplements that adults pair with their everyday habits around food and activity. The term describes a segment of the market and carries no clinical meaning, and nothing in this announcement presents Sugar Reset drops as producing a measured change. Eating patterns, activity and sleep vary between adults, and the company sees SugarReset as something that sits alongside a person's usual habits without replacing any of them.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

The evidence behind the Sugar Reset ingredients is uneven. Chromium, green tea and ginseng have been the subject of many human studies, African mango seed and gymnema leaf have fewer and smaller trials, and for several others the information comes mainly from food use, traditional records or laboratory analysis. Those sources answer different questions and cannot be swapped for one another, and what a study finds at a stated amount of one ingredient tells little about an unstated share of a 23-part blend.

Sugar Reset research on the finished drops themselves has not been published, and no such study accompanied this announcement.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Plant extracts, amino acids and naturally occurring caffeine are all biologically active, several ingredients in this blend have documented interactions with prescription medicines, and people respond differently. The caution on the Sugar Reset label reads: do not exceed the recommended dose; pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18 and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before using this or any dietary supplement. Anyone who takes medicines or other supplements, or who limits caffeine, should show the full list to a pharmacist or doctor before starting.

Sugar Reset side effects are not listed anywhere on the label. The drops are meant to be used only as directed, and SugarReset is no replacement for a pharmacist's or doctor's guidance.

Sugar Reset Label Information

On its Supplement Facts panel, Sugar Reset gives the serving as 1 ml, lists chromium (as chromium picolinate) at 0.7 mcg, or 2% of the Daily Value, then a 200 mg proprietary blend. In label order, the blend contains maca root extract, grape seed extract, guarana seed extract, African mango seed extract, Eleutherococcus senticosus root extract, astragalus root extract, green tea leaf extract, gymnema leaf extract, Coleus forskohlii root extract, Capsicum annuum fruit extract, grapefruit fruit extract, Panax ginseng aerial extract, raspberry ketones, L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine base, beta-alanine, monoammonium glycyrrhizinate, GABA, L-ornithine HCl, L-tryptophan and L-carnitine base. A dagger marks the blend as having no established Daily Value.

With a proprietary blend, the label lists every component, heaviest first, under one combined amount, so the share of each ingredient in the 200 mg is not something the panel reveals, and the company has not published the individual amounts.

The other ingredients, glycerin, water, organic lemon extract, stevia extract 97% (Reb A), xylitol, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, citric acid and natural flavors, form the sweetened, flavored and preserved liquid base. Xylitol is unsuitable for dogs, so the bottle should be stored where pets cannot reach it. The Sugar Reset bottle is amber, with a black dropper cap and a red and white label.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Read for what a label should cover, the Sugar Reset label is thorough, from the serving and blend order to the liquid base, storage and the country where the drops are made. The usual supplement advice applies too: tell each doctor and pharmacist which supplements are being taken, do not assume a plant ingredient suits everyone, stay with the serving printed on the label, and check with a provider before adding any supplement to prescribed medicine.

Sugar Reset Drops Availability and Launch Information

The company says Sugar Reset drops, the 23-ingredient liquid formula presented here, are on sale now. Orders are taken on forsugarreset.com, which is the Sugar Reset official website; the label gives... or, by phone, +1 (507) 448-8190 for Sugar Reset customer service. The Sugar Reset ordering information lays out the way to the order page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sugar Reset drops?

Sugar Reset drops are a dropper-dispensed liquid dietary supplement. Their label lists chromium picolinate and a 200 mg blend of 22 components, including plant extracts and amino acids, and the company offers them to adults with a metabolic wellness routine.

Which ingredients are on the Sugar Reset label?

Chromium (as chromium picolinate), 0.7 mcg, and a 200 mg proprietary blend of 22 components, from maca root extract first to L-carnitine last. Only the blend total is printed.

How does the company describe the purpose of Sugar Reset drops?

As a daily supplement for adults who follow a metabolic wellness routine. No clinical outcome or measurable result is claimed for the drops.

Has the full Sugar Reset formula been tested in a clinical trial?

No. The drops as a whole have not been tested in any published clinical trial, and single-ingredient findings cannot be read as findings for them.

What directions does the Sugar Reset label give?

Shake well before each use, then take one or two droppers full daily, placed in the mouth and swallowed, without exceeding the recommended dose.

Can Sugar Reset drops be ordered at present?

Yes. The drops are on sale online at forsugarreset.com, the company says; see the Sugar Reset order information for directions.

Do Sugar Reset drops take the place of prescribed medicine?

No. Sugar Reset drops are sold as a supplement and are not a medicine; they are not meant to replace a diagnosis or a prescribed treatment.

About Sugar Reset

Sugar Reset is a supplement brand distributed from Lakeland, Florida. Sold as SugarReset drops, its liquid formula combines chromium picolinate with a 200 mg blend of plant extracts, raspberry ketones and amino acids and is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. Sugar Reset confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Sugar Reset does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.





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Sugar Reset Introduces Sugar Reset Drops, a 23-Ingredient Liquid Dietary Supplement for Daily Metabolic Wellness