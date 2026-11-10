Bravo Zulu Capital Management Launches In Beverly Hills As An Independent, Fee-Only Investment Advisory Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by U.S. Navy veteran and Harvard graduate Dima Steesy, the firm builds income-focused portfolios for business owners, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth families across California.

Beverly Hills, CA, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Zulu Capital Management, an independent, fee-only investment advisory firm, announced its launch in Beverly Hills, California. Founded by U.S. Navy veteran and Harvard graduate Dima Steesy, the firm works with business owners, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth families, giving financial advice and building portfolios around the income they produce and around each client's real financial circumstances.







Dima Steesy, Financial Advisor and Managing Director of Bravo Zulu Capital Management

The firm's approach starts with the client's life rather than a standard product. Steesy saw the gap firsthand. At 25, after selling the skincare brand he started in his Harvard dorm room, he met with about seven financial advisers. Each one recommended the same thing: put the money in a mutual fund and pay a fee of one to two percent.

"Nobody asked me anything," Steesy said. "I didn't know what my income would look like in five years, whether I'd start another company, what I wanted the money to do. They just wanted the account."

That experience became the organizing question behind Bravo Zulu: what would financial advice look like if it started with the client's life?

Built for People With Uneven Income

Beverly Hills is the letterhead, sure, but Steesy argues that Los Angeles is misunderstood. From the outside, it's movie stars and inherited money. From the inside, he says, it's a city of people working very hard on uneven income: restaurant owners, entrepreneurs, contractors, founders, doctors and dentists with three locations and stressful payroll deadlines.

"Los Angeles is full of dreamers and people who built something," Steesy said. "But their year might be four great months and eight scary ones. Nobody designs a plan for that. They just sell them the same fund."

For those clients, the firm builds portfolios around income, looking at what a portfolio produces and not only at how much it grows. Its work centers on long-term value investing, income generation and disciplined portfolio management, and Steesy reviews years of a company's filings before buying a single share for a client.

From the Navy to Financial Advice

The name "Bravo Zulu" is Navy shorthand for "well done." Steesy enlisted in the U.S. Navy out of high school and, at 18, was credentialed with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, supporting agents on felony investigations and deploying to Afghanistan and northern Africa.

"You learn just how paying attention to details and hard work matter," he said. When his active duty contract ended, he attended Harvard on the GI Bill.

After selling his company, Steesy began investing his own money, studying balance sheets, dividend histories and the history of market bubbles, and other people soon started asking him for investment advice. He went on to pass the Series 65, the exam that licenses investment advisers, and later founded Bravo Zulu.

A Book on the AI Investment Boom

Steesy is also the author of Silicon Valley of the Dolls, a darkly humorous book that is hard to put down about artificial intelligence due out in December 2026. The book examines the heavy spending on data centers across the AI industry, the ways the largest technology companies invest in one another, and how AI may change entry-level jobs, where people have traditionally learned a profession.

More information about Bravo Zulu Capital Management and its services is available at bravozulucapital.com.

About Bravo Zulu Capital Management

Bravo Zulu Capital Management, is a Beverly Hills-based investment advisory firm founded by U.S. Navy veteran and Harvard graduate Dima Steesy. The firm specializes in investment and wealth management for business owners, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals, emphasizing long-term value investing, income generation, and disciplined portfolio management. Drawing on his experience as an entrepreneur who sold his first company at age 25, Steesy founded Bravo Zulu to offer personalized financial guidance that puts clients' individual circumstances ahead of one-size-fits-all investment strategies.

Press Inquiries

Dima Steesy

info [at] bravozulucapital.com

424-777-5325

