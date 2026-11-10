CHP Publishing Announces Reconstructed Edition Of Jamil Hasan's Re-Generation X

Cover of Re-Generation X: Reclaiming Ownership, Purpose, and Stewardship in a Changing World, Jamil Hasan's reconstructed 2026 hardcover edition, published by CHP Publishing as part of the Rediscovering Humanity series.

The official emblem of Crypto Hipster Publications (CHP), representing CHP Publishing, CHP Media, and CHP Institutional.

Rediscovering Humanity, Jamil Hasan's book series exploring human experience, personal transformation, institutional accountability, and the responsibilities we carry toward future generations.

CHP Publishing releases the reconstructed Re-Generation X, revisiting six years of research as Crypto Hipster Publications introduces its three CHP identities.

- Jamil HasanDARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHP Publishing, part of Crypto Hipster Publications, announces the release of Re-Generation X: Reclaiming Ownership, Purpose, and Stewardship in a Changing World, a substantially reconstructed edition of author Jamil Hasan 's original 2020 work.Published as a hardcover in the Rediscovering Humanity series, the 2026 edition represents six additional years of research, reflection, and conversations with founders, entrepreneurs, and technology innovators.The original Re-Generation X examined the relationship between the 2008 financial crisis, corporate restructuring, and the professional expectations of Generation X. Drawing upon his career at American International Group (AIG), Hasan explored how changing institutional priorities affected experienced professionals and their opportunities for advancement.The reconstructed edition revisits those questions through a broader examination of economic change, technological transformation, and institutional responsibility.Significantly, Hasan also reassesses elements of his original hypothesis, distinguishing observed corporate developments from causal relationships that the available evidence did not sufficiently establish.The revised work shifts its central emphasis from generational displacement toward ownership, purpose, personal agency, and stewardship.Across eight chapters, the book explores corporate survival, the evolution of financial institutions, the promises and limitations of decentralized technologies, the growing influence of artificial intelligence, and the changing relationship between human experience and economic participation.It also incorporates Hasan's original RECLAIM and STEWARD frameworks, connecting individual responsibility with the broader question of what one generation preserves and passes to the next.Crypto Hipster Publications Introduces CHP Business IdentitiesThe publication accompanies the continued development of Crypto Hipster Publications and its three business identities: CHP Publishing, CHP Media, and CHP Institutional.CHP Publishing encompasses Hasan's independently published books and original written works, including nonfiction, philosophical analysis, founder-focused publications, and fiction.CHP Media represents the company's podcasting, interviews, and original media programming, including Crypto Hipster, The X-Factor, and The Prediction Ledger.CHP Institutional provides a distinct identity for the enterprise's institutional research and thought-leadership activities.Together, these identities organize an expanding body of intellectual work around publishing, media, and institutional analysis.The reconstructed Re-Generation X marks the 423rd book published through Hasan's independent publishing efforts.A Continuing Examination of Humanity and InstitutionsSince launching the Crypto Hipster podcast in 2021, Hasan has conducted hundreds of conversations with founders and entrepreneurs examining emerging technologies, financial systems, and the challenges of building new institutions.These conversations have become an important foundation for his publishing work, connecting individual experiences with broader questions of trust, accountability, innovation, and human responsibility.The 2026 edition of Re-Generation X reflects that evolution.Rather than offering a return to the institutional expectations of an earlier era, the book examines how accumulated experience can inform new forms of participation, ownership, and contribution.Re-Generation X: Reclaiming Ownership, Purpose, and Stewardship in a Changing World is available in hardcover through Amazon, priced at $29.99.About Crypto Hipster PublicationsCrypto Hipster Publications is an independent publishing and media enterprise founded by author Jamil Hasan. Operating through the CHP Publishing, CHP Media, and CHP Institutional identities, the enterprise produces books, podcasts, research, and original intellectual work examining humanity, technology, financial systems, institutional accountability, and social transformation.Additional information is available at .Media ContactShoniqua WilliamsCrypto Hipster PublicationsWebsite:Email: [...]

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CHP Publishing Announces Reconstructed Edition of Jamil Hasan's Re-Generation X News Provided By Crypto Hipster Publications November 10, 2026, 23:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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