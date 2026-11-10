INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Johnson & Johnson - JNJ

The investigation concerns whether J&J and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 13, 2026, J&J reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2026, which including GAAP net earnings of only $210 million ($0.09 per share) due to multi-billion dollar special charges tied to its ongoing talc litigation settlement. J&J also reported a pronounced, successive revenue miss inside its MedTech business segment, which grew by only 2.5% ($8.64 billion) due to escalating international pricing constraints in China and acute geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East.

On this news, J&J's stock price fell $15.12 per share, or 5.73%, to close at $248.61 per share on October 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980