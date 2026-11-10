U.S. News & World Report Names Over 100 Independently Operating Ensign Group Affiliates Among Best Nursing Homes For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), which invests in facilities that provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, today announced that 101 of its independently operating affiliates have been recognized and included in the listing of the 2027 Best Nursing Homes by U.S. News & World Report.

Since 2009, U.S. News' annual Best Nursing Homes analysis has served as an independent, data-driven guide for families navigating short-term rehabilitation or comprehensive long-term care choices. Each Ensign-affiliated facility on the list earned a High Performing rating – the highest distinction awarded by U.S. News – reflecting outstanding quality in Short-Term Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, or both.

Recognizing only 18% of evaluated facilities across the nation for 2027, U.S. News' Best Nursing Homes designation reflects a high standard of care. This designation is reserved only for skilled nursing facilities that satisfy U.S. News' rigorous, proprietary assessment criteria demonstrating a consistent and superior commitment to quality and resident-centered care.

"I am deeply grateful to the caregivers and leaders who earned this important recognition," said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. "Being named among the nation's best nursing homes is evidence of their dedication to clinical excellence and reflects the exceptional care they deliver to residents every day."

"Earning a High Performing rating from U.S. News reflects a continuous, facility-wide commitment to superior resident care," said Jordan Derk, Ph.D., senior care researcher at U.S. News. "When families see this distinction, they can feel confident that this skilled nursing facility has demonstrated exceptional outcomes."

For the 2027 edition, U.S. News evaluated more than 14,600 nursing homes in the United States, assessing key indicators such as hospital readmission rates, staffing levels, health inspection results and other indicators of quality. The 2027 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings rely on a comprehensive evaluation framework, assessing 17 distinct quality measures across both Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care categories to deliver a thorough analysis of overall nursing home quality.

For patients and families evaluating their options, choosing a skilled nursing facility recognized by U.S. News with a Best Nursing Home designation provides a trusted starting point to discuss in consultation with their healthcare provider.

For more information, visit USNews.com and use #BestNursingHomes on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok and X.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

About Ensign:

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 418 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .

Contact Information:

... (949) 487-9500