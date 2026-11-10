Veridian Ledger Introduces Multi-Asset CFD Trading Platform With Documented Execution Framework

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veridian Ledger has introduced a multi-asset contract for difference (CFD) trading platform providing access to foreign exchange, global indices, commodities, shares and cryptocurrency markets through a single trading account. The company's operating framework combines multi-market access with published pricing information, documented order execution procedures and transaction record-keeping.

Operating as Veridian Ledger LTD., the company is incorporated in Saint Lucia as an International Business Company. Its business model is based on execution-only CFD services, with clients able to access multiple asset classes through the company's trading infrastructure.

Multi-Asset Trading Access

The platform covers five asset classes: foreign exchange, global equity indices, commodities, share CFDs and cryptocurrency CFDs. This structure provides access to different market categories through a single account, with available instruments and trading conditions governed by the company's published product specifications and contractual terms.

The company's trading offering is supported by web, desktop and mobile access, subject to the availability of the relevant platform interfaces.

Order Execution and Transaction Records

Veridian Ledger's published Order Execution Policy outlines its procedures for handling and executing client orders. According to the policy, the company sources pricing from institutional liquidity providers and considers factors including price, costs, execution speed, likelihood of execution and order size when processing transactions.

Supported order types include market, limit and stop orders, subject to applicable execution conditions. The policy also addresses slippage, partial fills, order rejection and execution monitoring.

The company's record-keeping framework includes timestamped information covering orders, executions and account balance adjustments. These records provide a documented history of account activity and form part of the company's stated approach to transaction transparency.

Published Pricing and Account Policies

The company publishes information concerning spreads, swap rates and other applicable trading charges through its pricing and account documentation.

Its published policies also address leverage and margin requirements, client fund arrangements, negative balance protection and complaints handling.

Under its Client Funds Policy, Veridian Ledger states that client funds are held separately from the company's operating capital through contractual arrangements. Its account policies also provide for contractual negative balance protection for eligible retail accounts, subject to the applicable terms.

Client Onboarding and Operational Procedures

Veridian Ledger maintains published procedures covering customer identification, anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and sanctions screening.

Its onboarding framework includes identity and address verification, as well as source-of-funds checks where applicable. The company's broader policy documentation also covers data protection, information retention, business continuity and internal complaints procedures.

These documents outline the operational requirements and contractual arrangements applicable to client relationships.

Corporate Structure and Legal Status

Veridian Ledger LTD. was incorporated in Saint Lucia on September 1, 2026, under the International Business Companies Act, Cap 12.14, with company number 2026-00666.

The company's Articles of Association identify foreign exchange brokerage and CFD-related activities among its authorised business activities, subject to applicable legal restrictions.

Veridian Ledger also references an independent legal opinion issued by Sterling Legal Ltd. on September 1, 2026, concerning the legal basis for conducting its stated FX and CFD business under Saint Lucia law.

The company states that it operates outside a financial services licensing framework and is not supervised by a financial services regulator. Its client arrangements and stated protections are contractual and should not be interpreted as equivalent to statutory investor protection or regulatory compensation schemes.

Veridian Ledger operates an execution-only business model and does not provide investment advice or discretionary portfolio management.

CFDs are complex leveraged financial instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly. Prospective clients should carefully consider the risks involved, review the applicable contractual terms and determine whether these products are appropriate for their circumstances before engaging in CFD trading.

About Veridian Ledger

Veridian Ledger LTD. is a Saint Lucia-incorporated company providing execution-only contract for difference (CFD) trading services across foreign exchange, indices, commodities, shares and cryptocurrency markets. The company operates a multi-asset trading platform supported by documented order execution procedures, published pricing information and transaction record-keeping policies. Its business activities and client arrangements are governed by its corporate documentation and applicable contractual terms.

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