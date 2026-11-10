Cartherics To Participate In London Life Sciences Week

- Dr Ian Nisbet, CEO, CarthericsMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cartherics Pty Ltd (“Cartherics” or“Company”), a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies for high-impact women's diseases such as ovarian cancer and endometriosis, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr Ian Nisbet will attend London Life Sciences Week, from 15-20 November 2026. This event provides a valuable opportunity to promote the Company as its lead candidate, CTH-401 advances toward a first-in-human trial in ovarian cancer in early 2027, subject to regulatory clearance.Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers affecting women, with most patients diagnosed at an advanced stage and only around one in three surviving beyond five years, underscoring the urgent need for new treatment options.CTH-401 is an off-the-shelf, stem cell-derived CAR-NK cell therapy engineered to target TAG-72, a protein expressed on the majority of ovarian cancers. Made in advance from a single master cell bank, it is designed to be manufactured at scale and available off the shelf, rather than custom-made for each patient.Cartherics has invested in its own clinical manufacturing facility in Melbourne, giving it direct control over the production of CTH-401 for clinical trials. Because manufacturing is one of the most common causes of delay in cell therapy development, this in-house capability is an important step in de-risking the program, ensuring consistent, high-quality supply as CTH-401 moves toward the clinic and supporting the efficient development of follow-on products.Dr Nisbet will meet with potential partners, collaborators and investors during the week, as Cartherics builds international relationships that will support CTH-401's path to the clinic. The Company is seeking partnerships to advance its lead program and to develop its broader iPSC platform, which is designed to generate further off-the-shelf cell therapies across solid tumours and in endometriosis.“London Life Sciences Week is becoming a major event in the biotechnology investment and partnering calendar and Cartherics is pleased to have the opportunity to participate,” said Dr Ian Nisbet, CEO Cartherics.“We look forward to renewing old acquaintances and making new connections.”About CarthericsCartherics Pty Ltd is a privately held biotechnology company based in Melbourne, Australia developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies focusing on high-impact women's diseases, with lead programs in ovarian cancer and endometriosis. The Company's allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) cell platform is based upon induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from donated cord blood that can be differentiated into NK cells, T cells and other cells of the immune system. The iPSCs are genetically engineered at specific“safe harbour” genomic sites to provide enhanced function for the derived NK and other immune cells. The Company's lead product, CTH-401, is a CAR-iNK cell product. It carries a CAR directed against TAG-72, a well-validated tumour target, along with the deletion of two genes associated with immunosuppression. The company has a strong pipeline of additional novel CAR-immune cell products tailored to disrupt a variety of cancers including; ovarian, triple negative breast cancer and other solid tumours; and is also targeting severe endometriosis with specific NK cell products.Watch our latest company video here:

Christine Filippis

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Cartherics to participate in London Life Sciences Week News Provided By Christine Filippis, Teraze Communications November 10, 2026, 23:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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