A-One Janitorial And Fortuny 53 Win Gold And Bronze At 2026 AMEC Global Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Alongside award-winning work for Google, Amazon Ads and Bayer AG, A-One advances decision psychology and human engagement research.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A-One Janitorial LLC and Fortuny 53, Inc. earned two international honors at the 2026 AMEC Global Communication Effectiveness Awards in London, joining a field of winners that included work for Google, Amazon Ads and Bayer AG.The entry NET CTORTM: An Actor-Level Methodology for Measuring Human Engagement received Best in Category Gold for Best Use of Measurement in Industry Research and Thought Leadership. The joint Seven-Second ForwardTM and NET CTORTM: An Enterprise Measurement Framework received Bronze for Best Use of a Measurement Framework.Presented November 5 by the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), the awards recognize innovation in communications research, measurement and evaluation. The research originated within A-One's SALTM (Service as Logistics) workforce deployment platform rather than a traditional advertising agency, research institution or marketing technology firm.Seven-Second ForwardTM: Eliminating the Decision TaxDesigned to be industry-agnostic, Seven-Second ForwardTM is a behavioral communications architecture grounded in semantic priming, cognitive economy and executive decision psychology.Its central proposition is that calls to action impose a decision tax, introducing cognitive friction and potentially alienating the very executives the communication seeks to engage.Rather than soliciting responses, the framework uses institutional credibility, contextual relevance and recipient autonomy to encourage independent engagement.The research describes the resulting engagement as behavioral alpha, reflecting performance above conventional B2B benchmarks. Ongoing research examines the consistency of these results across industries, functions, geographies, languages and executive recipient classes.NET CTORTM and Behavioral PersistenceNET CTORTM, or Net Click-to-Open Rate, introduces an actor-level measurement methodology designed to distinguish identifiable human engagement from automated security scans and machine-generated activity.As of November 2026, the ongoing research encompasses 79,041 outbound messages, reporting an 88.05% NET CTORTM and 36.75% Behavioral Persistence, based on the framework's human-actor classification methodology.Behavioral Persistence measures the tendency of recipients to repeatedly revisit and reengage with information over time, without calls to action, reminders or follow-ups.Together, these measures examine not simply whether recipients engage, but whether engagement continues independently, connecting decision psychology with observable human behavior.A Year of International RecognitionThe AMEC honors extend a significant year of recognition for A-One, which also received eight Platinum Hermes Creative Awards and five Gold Stevie Awards in 2026 for achievements spanning thought leadership, communications innovation and business performance.All award submissions were prepared internally, without an advertising agency, public relations firm, marketing consultancy or awards consultant.The recognition highlights the potential for communications innovation to emerge from operating enterprises outside traditional marketing and technology sectors.About A-One Janitorial LLCA-One Janitorial LLC is the creator of SALTM (Service as Logistics), a workforce deployment model for strategic operations serving Fortune 500 clients across more than 30 markets in 10 states, including industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, distribution and other mission-critical environments.About Fortuny 53, Inc.Fortuny 53, Inc. is an intellectual-property and research enterprise that develops and commercializes proprietary frameworks in behavioral psychology, enterprise communications and human engagement measurement. Its portfolio includes Seven-Second ForwardTM, a communications architecture grounded in semantic priming and the reduction of decision tax, and NET CTORTM, an actor-level methodology designed to distinguish human engagement from machine-generated activity.About AMECThe International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) is a global professional organization advancing communications measurement, research, evaluation and analytics.

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A-One Janitorial and Fortuny 53 Win Gold and Bronze at 2026 AMEC Global Awards News Provided By A-One Janitorial LLC November 10, 2026, 23:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media, Technology



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