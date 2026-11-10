ITSC Group Examines How English Assessment Can Guide Workforce Decisions

The report explores how English proficiency evidence can inform hiring, employee development and international assignments in the AI era.

- ITSC GroupLOS ANGELE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ITSC Group, the organization behind G-TELP, is highlighting how English proficiency assessment can inform hiring, employee development and international assignments as employers adapt to AI-supported workplace communication.Its report, Why Measuring English Proficiency Matters in the AI Era, prepared by Janna Schaeffer, PhD, examines how organizations can connect language assessment with specific workforce decisions. Published in the ITSC Research Series as Report ITSC-2026-10, it draws on research in language assessment, workplace communication and AI.The report identifies a gap between recognizing English as an important capability and having consistent evidence of proficiency. Educational background, self-reported ability and informal conversations can provide context, but may be interpreted differently by different managers. A defined assessment purpose helps clarify what additional language evidence an organization needs.The starting point is the work itself. For example, a role involving customer discussions may place particular demands on speaking and listening, while a role involving technical documentation may require close attention to reading and writing. Identifying these requirements helps employers select suitable assessments and interpret results in relation to the position.During recruitment, language results can add information about the communication skills relevant to a role. For existing employees, they may help identify priorities for training. Before an international assignment, a language profile can help an organization consider whether additional preparation or communication support would be useful.“English assessment should connect to the work people actually do. That means using results to guide hiring, focus training and support preparation for international assignments,” ITSC Group stated.AI adds another dimension to these decisions. Employees may need to formulate instructions, evaluate generated responses and explain conclusions to colleagues. English proficiency, AI literacy and professional expertise each contribute different information about readiness for those tasks.The report emphasizes that language scores should be considered alongside experience, job knowledge and performance evidence. Assessment results need to be interpreted for their intended purpose, with attention to the quality of the evidence and the communication demands of the role. G-TELP provides resources for corporate personnel managers exploring these applications.These questions also extend to academic readiness. ITSC Group develops and administers G-TELP English proficiency assessments and supports ongoing research into score interpretation and use. Colleges and universities use G-TELP scores to assess English proficiency for admissions and placement, according to their institutional requirements.ITSC Group welcomes new institutional partners on an ongoing basis. Schools interested in adding G-TELP to their accepted English proficiency tests can visit the Accept G-TELP Results page and contact ITSC Group to discuss score recognition, assessment needs and collaboration.

Sophie Flaming

International Testing Services Center (ITSC Group)

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ITSC Group Examines How English Assessment Can Guide Workforce Decisions News Provided By International Testing Services Center (ITSC) Group November 10, 2026, 23:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Science, Technology



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