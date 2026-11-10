Botox For Jaw Pain In Williston, VT Now Available As Contemporary Dental Arts Expands Therapeutic Services

Williston, VT - November 10, 2026 - Contemporary Dental Arts is proud to announce the expansion of its therapeutic services to include advanced facial treatments designed to relieve chronic discomfort and improve quality of life. Under the ownership of Dr. Luciana Flores, DDS, the Williston practice is bringing a new dimension of care to patients who have long struggled with jaw-related pain, facial tension, and persistent headaches. This expansion reflects Dr. Flores's commitment to treating the whole patient, not just the teeth.

Many patients are unaware that a dentist is uniquely positioned to address muscular and joint concerns of the face and jaw. Dr. Luciana Flores, DDS, now offers Botox for jaw pain in Williston, VT, providing targeted relief for patients whose daily lives are affected by clenching, grinding, and chronic facial soreness. Administered with precision and care, these treatments offer a non-surgical path to meaningful, lasting comfort.

For patients whose symptoms stem from deeper joint dysfunction, Contemporary Dental Arts also provides thorough evaluation and treatment planning. As a provider of TMJ treatment in Williston, VT, Dr. Flores combines clinical expertise with a compassionate approach to identify the root causes of jaw discomfort and develop solutions that address both symptoms and underlying conditions. Patients often report significant improvement in their ability to eat, speak,

Therapeutic Botox at Contemporary Dental Arts extends beyond jaw pain. Dr. Flores offers Botox for TMJ in Williston, VT to reduce joint inflammation and muscle overactivity, as well as Botox for headaches in Williston, VT for patients whose tension headaches are linked to jaw muscle strain. These services represent a natural complement to the practice's broader commitment to facial and dental wellness.

"So many patients suffer in silence not knowing there are effective, minimally invasive options available," says Dr. Luciana Flores, DDS. "I'm proud to offer these treatments as part of our comprehensive care model." Visit contemporarydentalartsvt to learn more and book your appointment at Contemporary Dental Arts today.

About Contemporary Dental Arts

Contemporary Dental Arts has proudly served the Williston community for more than 25 years, offering everything from preventive care to cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and therapeutic facial treatments. Now under the ownership of Dr. Luciana Flores, DDS, the practice combines advanced technology with a personalized approach to help patients look, feel, and smile with confidence.