Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.58 Million Sale Of Newly Constructed Chipotle In Fresno Metropolitan Area

MENAFN - GetNews)"New Chipotlane Drive-Thru Prototype Located at Dominant Save Mart-Anchored Shopping Center Acquired by Central Valley Investor"

LEMOORE, Calif. – November 10, 2026 - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today it has arranged the sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant net-leased Chipotle Mexican Grill with a Chipotlane drive-thru in Lemoore, California. The sales price was $3.58 million.

Hanley Investment Group's Senior Vice President Sean Cox and Executive Vice President Bill Asher represented the seller, California Gold Development Corporation, a private commercial real estate investment and development company based in Northern California, and a repeat client of Hanley Investment Group. The buyer, a private investor based in California's Central Valley, was represented by Rick Bissat of Avedian Properties Company in Visalia, California.

"We generated multiple qualified offers and secured a Central Valley-based 1031 exchange buyer who obtained third-party financing through Hanley's relationship with a qualified mortgage broker Hanley had successfully worked with many times in the past," said Cox. "We retained maximum market pricing with no price adjustment while the 10-year Treasury yield increased by approximately 50 basis points during escrow. The transaction demonstrates the continued demand for newly constructed, corporate-guaranteed net-leased restaurant investments, particularly those located within grocery-anchored shopping centers and within the dominant corridor of the city's retail trade area."

The property is located at 223 West Hanford Armona Road in Lemoore and features Chipotle's latest Chipotlane drive-thru prototype in a brand-new, 2,325-square-foot restaurant situated on a 0.62-acre parcel. The property is leased to Chipotle Mexican Grill under a new long-term lease and a corporate guarantee from Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). The company operates more than 4,000 restaurants and continues its aggressive expansion across North America.

The restaurant is situated on an outparcel at Lemoore Plaza, a 177,000-square-foot regional shopping center anchored by Save Mart, with national retailers including Ross Dress for Less, Tractor Supply, Five Below, Dollar Tree, Verizon, The UPS Store, McDonald's, Panda Express and other national brands. According to Placer, the Save Mart location ranks among the top 4% of stores within the chain nationwide based on consumer traffic, while the shopping center attracts more than 2.4 million annual visits.

"The property's combination of a brand-new Chipotlane prototype, long-term corporate-guaranteed lease and location within Lemoore's dominant retail corridor created a highly compelling investment opportunity," said Asher. "Investors were attracted to the strength of the Chipotle brand, the shopping center's exceptional and synergistic co-tenant lineup, and the area's long-term growth fundamentals."

The property benefits from a highly visible location at the signalized intersections of West Hanford Armona Road and North Lemoore Avenue and West Hanford Armona Road and Fox Street, where traffic exceeds 37,000 vehicles per day. The restaurant is also the only Chipotle location within a 7-mile radius. The surrounding trade area features average household incomes exceeding $92,000 within a 5-mile radius and is supported by major economic drivers, including Naval Air Station Lemoore, the U.S. Navy's largest master jet base, which employs more than 12,000 active-duty military personnel, civilian employees and contractors and generates more than $947 million in annual economic impact for the region.

The area continues to benefit from military-related housing demand, ongoing residential development and Kings County's position among California's fastest-growing counties. These factors have contributed to increasing demand for retail services, infrastructure investment and new commercial development throughout the region.

"As single-tenant QSR investors increasingly seek stable, long-term cash flow, properties backed by nationally recognized tenants located within dominant retail centers continue to command the most interest in today's market," added Cox.

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a transaction track record exceeding $13.2 billion, specializing in the sale of grocery-anchored shopping centers, anchored retail centers, multi-tenant properties and single-tenant net-leased investments nationwide. The firm's expertise, more than 20 years of experience, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties. For more information, visit hanleyinvestmentgroup.