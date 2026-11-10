Anal Fistula Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Development Of Novel Regenerative And Sphincter-Preserving Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Anal Fistula are expected to witness significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive and sphincter-preserving treatment strategies, advances in regenerative medicine, and the growing demand for effective therapies for complex and recurrent fistulas.

(Albany, New York) – November 10, 2026 – The market dynamics for Anal Fistula are expected to witness significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive and sphincter-preserving treatment strategies, advances in regenerative medicine, and the growing demand for effective therapies for complex and recurrent fistulas. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as AVB-114 (Avobis Bio Therapeutics), Stempeucel (Stempeutics Research), and other cell-based and biologic approaches may further transform the treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Anal Fistula Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Anal Fistula, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, emerging therapies, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Anal Fistula Market



The Anal Fistula market across the 7MM is expected to evolve significantly by 2036, driven by advances in minimally invasive procedures, regenerative medicine, and tissue-preserving treatment approaches.

For the United States, there are currently no FDA-approved drugs specifically indicated for Anal Fistula. Treatment remains heavily dependent on surgical procedures and off-label medical approaches.

The current treatment landscape includes fistulotomy, seton placement, advancement flap procedures, ligation of intersphincteric fistula tract (LIFT), video-assisted anal fistula treatment (VAAFT), and fistula laser closure (FiLaC).

Epidemiological studies indicate that Anal Fistula incidence ranges from approximately 1–8 cases per 10,000 individuals annually.

Anal Fistula demonstrates a male predominance, with incidence estimates of approximately 12.3 per 100,000 in men versus 5.6 per 100,000 in women.

Cryptoglandular Anal Fistula accounts for the majority of diagnosed cases, while Crohn's disease-associated fistulas represent a smaller but clinically challenging patient population.

Leading companies involved in the emerging Anal Fistula pipeline include Avobis Bio Therapeutics, Stempeutics Research, and other biotechnology companies. Promising investigational therapies include AVB-114 and Stempeucel, which are being developed for complex and Crohn's disease-associated perianal fistulas.

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Key Factors Driving the Anal Fistula Market

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Sphincter-Preserving Procedures: Conventional surgical procedures remain the mainstay of Anal Fistula management. However, the risk of fecal incontinence, recurrence, and incomplete healing, particularly in complex fistulas, is increasing the demand for sphincter-preserving approaches such as LIFT, VAAFT, and FiLaC.

Growing Focus on Regenerative Medicine: Stem cell-based therapies are emerging as promising approaches for complex and recurrent fistulas. Mesenchymal stem cell therapies are being investigated for their potential to reduce inflammation, support tissue repair, and improve fistula closure while preserving sphincter function.

Increasing Burden of Crohn's Disease-Associated Fistulas: Anal fistulas associated with Crohn's disease are often complex, recurrent, and difficult to treat. The growing need for combined medical and surgical approaches, including biologic therapies and regenerative treatments, is creating opportunities for innovative treatment options.

High Unmet Medical Need: High recurrence rates, repeated surgical interventions, prolonged healing periods, and the risk of fecal incontinence remain major challenges in Anal Fistula management. The absence of FDA-approved drugs specifically indicated for cryptoglandular Anal Fistula further highlights the need for effective and durable treatment options.

Anal Fistula Competitive Landscape

Several Anal Fistula therapies are under development, including AVB-114 (Avobis Bio Therapeutics) and Stempeucel (Stempeutics Research).

AVB-114 is an autologous adipose-derived mesenchymal stem-cell therapy being investigated for complex perianal fistulas associated with Crohn's disease. It is designed to provide localized anti-inflammatory and regenerative effects that may promote fistula closure while preserving sphincter function. The therapy is being evaluated in Phase II clinical development.

Stempeucel, developed by Stempeutics Research, is an allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell-based therapy being investigated for perianal fistulas associated with Crohn's disease. It is designed to exert localized immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects that support tissue repair and fistula healing. The therapy is being evaluated in early-stage clinical development.

These candidates target regenerative and immunomodulatory pathways and aim to improve healing outcomes, reduce recurrence, and preserve continence compared with conventional treatment approaches.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Anal Fistula market @ Anal Fistula Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Anal Fistula Market



In October 2025, Avobis Bio Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to AVB-114 for Crohn's disease-associated perianal fistulas, following encouraging Phase II findings.

In August 2025, Avobis Bio Therapeutics completed the primary analysis of the STOMP-II Phase II trial evaluating AVB-114 in Crohn's disease-associated perianal fistulas. The company reported that the findings supported an RMAT submission. In February 2025, Avobis Bio Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted Fast Track designation to AVB-114 for Crohn's disease-associated perianal fistulas, following positive Phase I STOMP-I findings.

What is Anal Fistula?

Anal Fistula is an abnormal tunnel that develops between the inside of the anal canal or rectum and the skin surrounding the anus. It commonly develops following an infection in an anal gland, which can result in an abscess. When the abscess drains, a small channel may remain between the anal canal and the external skin.

Common symptoms include persistent pain, swelling, irritation, discharge of pus or blood, and recurrent abscess formation. Anal fistulas are commonly classified as simple or complex based on their anatomical relationship with the anal sphincter muscles. They may also be associated with underlying conditions such as Crohn's disease.

Diagnosis typically involves clinical examination, pelvic MRI, and endoanal ultrasonography to identify the fistula tract and assess its complexity. Treatment depends on the location and severity of the fistula and may include fistulotomy, seton placement, advancement flap procedures, LIFT, VAAFT, laser closure, and biologic therapies for selected Crohn's disease-associated cases.

Anal Fistula Epidemiology Segmentation

The Anal Fistula epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Anal Fistula market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 across the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Anal Fistula

Etiology-specific Cases of Anal Fistula, including Cryptoglandular and Crohn's Disease-associated Fistulas

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Anal Fistula

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Anal Fistula

Complexity-specific Cases of Anal Fistula

Recurrent Cases of Anal Fistula Treated Cases of Anal Fistula

Scope of the Anal Fistula Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Anal Fistula current treatment approaches and emerging therapies

Anal Fistula Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging drug assessments, and market outlook

Key Companies: Avobis Bio Therapeutics, Stempeutics Research, Ossium Health, AbbVie, and others

Key Therapies: AVB-114, Stempeucel, and other emerging regenerative and biologic approaches

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, pipeline assessment, and market-entry strategies

Epidemiology Analysis: Total diagnosed prevalent cases, etiology-specific cases, gender-specific cases, age-specific cases, complexity-specific cases, recurrent cases, and treated cases across the 7MM Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, Market Access, and Reimbursement

To know more about Anal Fistula companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Anal Fistula Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Anal Fistula Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Anal Fistula

Key Events

SWOT Analysis of Anal Fistula

Anal Fistula Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Anal Fistula Market Overview at a Glance

Anal Fistula Background and Overview

Anal Fistula Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Anal Fistula

Anal Fistula Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Anal Fistula Unmet Needs

Anal Fistula Emerging Therapies

Anal Fistula Market Outlook

Country-wise Anal Fistula Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Anal Fistula Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Anal Fistula Market Drivers

Anal Fistula Market Barriers

Anal Fistula Appendix

Anal Fistula Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.