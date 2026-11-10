Glaucoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 50+ Companies Race To Redefine Glaucoma Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Glaucoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 52+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 10, 2026 - DelveInsight's, “Glaucoma Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 52+ pipeline drugs in Glaucoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Glaucoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Glaucoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Glaucoma Pipeline Report @

Key Takeaways from the Glaucoma Pipeline Report



On November 09, 2026 – Tenpoint Therapeutics launched a telehealth prescribing program for Yuvezzi, expanding digital access to ophthalmic treatment through remote consultations and prescription services.

On November 06, 2026 – Medicare (CMS) announced reimbursement changes for several glaucoma surgical procedures, including trabeculectomy and goniotomy, with reduced surgery-center payment rates. The changes may influence procedural treatment economics and access to glaucoma surgery.

On November 06, 2026 – Researchers reported findings linking colder temperatures with higher intraocular pressure (IOP) among patients with glaucoma, highlighting the potential influence of environmental factors on glaucoma management.

On October 19, 2026 – SpyGlass Pharma announced positive four-year first-in-human clinical data for its BIM-IOL System, demonstrating a 37% reduction in intraocular pressure and showing that 86% of patients remained free from topical IOP-lowering medications. No product-related adverse events were reported.

On October 09, 2026 – Glaukos Corporation announced positive topline Phase IV clinical trial results for iDose TR in combination with cataract surgery. The treatment demonstrated an 11.1 mmHg reduction in mean diurnal IOP at three months, compared with 7.4 mmHg for cataract surgery alone.

On October 08, 2026 – Iantrek Inc. announced positive six-month results from a first-in-human study evaluating its bioreinforced canaloplasty procedure in combination with cataract surgery. The procedure demonstrated a 37.2% reduction in intraocular pressure and a 49.1% decrease in glaucoma medication use, with no serious ocular adverse events reported.

DelveInsight's Glaucoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 52+ pipeline therapies for Glaucoma treatment.

The leading Glaucoma Companies such as Nicox Ophthalmics, Huons Co. Ltd, Qlaris Bio, IVIEW Therapeutics Inc., GaliMedix Therapeutics, and others. Promising Glaucoma Pipeline Therapies such as EYEOP1, Latanoprost 0.005%, POLAT-001, Ranibizumab, Mitomycin (MMC), PRM-151, Triesence, Timolol, latanoprost, Xalatan, Travatan Z and others.

Discover how the Glaucoma treatment paradigm is evolving. Access DelveInsight's in-depth Glaucoma Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Glaucoma Clinical Trials and Studies

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma is a group of chronic, progressive optic neuropathies characterized by degeneration of retinal ganglion cells and corresponding damage to the optic nerve, leading to irreversible visual field loss. It is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide, with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) being the most common form, followed by primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG). The disease often progresses silently, particularly in its early stages, delaying diagnosis until substantial vision loss has occurred. Elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) is the most important modifiable risk factor, although glaucoma can also develop in individuals with normal IOP. Additional risk factors include advanced age, family history, myopia, corticosteroid use, and certain ethnic backgrounds. Glaucoma treatment mainly focuses on improving QoL by properly managing intraocular pressure (IOP) and treating the causative condition. The treatment approach for steroid-induced secondary glaucoma is similar to open-angle glaucoma and can include options like eye drops and surgical approaches. At times, whenever possible, discontinuation of steroids or moving to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is recommended. For patients with neovascular glaucoma, it is often required to control the ocular pressure and treat the underlying cause leading to the growth of new blood vessels.

Glaucoma Emerging Drugs Profile

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

NCX 470 is an investigational second-generation nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog being developed by Nicox Ophthalmics for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition to lowering intraocular pressure (IOP), it is designed to enhance ocular perfusion through nitric oxide donation, offering a dual mechanism of action alongside prostaglandin F2? activity. This combined approach has demonstrated the potential for superior IOP reduction compared with conventional monotherapies. The therapy is currently in the Preregistration stage of clinical development.

HUC3-637: Huons Co., Ltd

HUC3-637 is an investigational topical ophthalmic solution being developed by Huons Co., Ltd. for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and ocular hypertension. The candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, single-blind, active-controlled clinical trial comparing HUC3-637 with HUC3-637-R. Administered as an eye drop, the study's primary endpoint is the mean change in diurnal intraocular pressure (IOP) over 12 weeks, with the aim of demonstrating effective IOP reduction while maintaining an acceptable safety profile.

QLS-111: Qlaris Bio

QLS-111 is an investigational topical ophthalmic solution developed by Qlaris Bio, Inc. for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and normal-tension glaucoma (NTG). It is designed to improve ocular blood flow and posterior retinal perfusion while also lowering intraocular pressure, addressing both vascular dysfunction and IOP-related mechanisms of glaucoma. The candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase II exploratory pilot study, in which patients receive sequential twice-daily dosing of 0.015% and 0.075% QLS-111 ophthalmic solution to assess its effects on retinal perfusion, vessel dilation, safety, and tolerability.

GVB-2001: IVIEW Therapeutics Inc.

GVB-2001 is an investigational gene therapy (ScAAV2-dnRhoA) developed by IVIEW Therapeutics Inc. for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). It is administered as a single intracameral injection to deliver the dominant-negative RhoA (dnRhoA) gene directly to trabecular meshwork cells, with the aim of enhancing aqueous humor outflow and reducing intraocular pressure (IOP). GVB-2001 is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II, open-label, dose-escalation proof-of-concept study assessing its safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy in patients with elevated IOP despite treatment with multiple IOP-lowering medications.

GAL-101: Galimedix Therapeutics

GAL-101 is an investigational topical small-molecule amyloid-? (A?) aggregation modulator being developed by Galimedix Therapeutics as a potential disease-modifying therapy for glaucoma. Unlike conventional glaucoma therapies that primarily lower intraocular pressure (IOP), GAL-101 targets misfolded A? monomers to prevent the formation of neurotoxic A? oligomers, thereby providing neuroprotection to retinal ganglion cells. The eye-drop formulation has demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability in Phase I studies involving healthy volunteers and glaucoma.

The Gastroparesis Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Gastroparesis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Gastroparesis Treatment.

Gastroparesis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Gastroparesis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Gastroparesis market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Gastroparesis Pipeline @ New Gastroparesis Drugs

Glaucoma Companies

Nicox Ophthalmics, Huons Co. Ltd, Qlaris Bio, IVIEW Therapeutics Inc., GaliMedix Therapeutics, and others.

Glaucoma Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Glaucoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type

Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming therapies and key developments @ Glaucoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Glaucoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Glaucoma Companies- Nicox Ophthalmics, Huons Co. Ltd, Qlaris Bio, IVIEW Therapeutics Inc., GaliMedix Therapeutics, and others.

Glaucoma Pipeline Therapies- EYEOP1, Latanoprost 0.005%, POLAT-001, Ranibizumab, Mitomycin (MMC), PRM-151, Triesence, Timolol, latanoprost, Xalatan, Travatan Z and others.

Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Glaucoma Pipeline Report-access it now! @ Glaucoma Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryGlaucoma Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentGlaucoma Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)HUC3-637: Huons Co., LtdDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)QLS-111: Qlaris BioDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)GAL-101: Galimedix TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsGlaucoma Disease Key CompaniesGlaucoma Disease Key ProductsGlaucoma Disease- Unmet NeedsGlaucoma Disease- Market Drivers and BarriersGlaucoma Disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionGlaucoma Disease Analyst ViewsGlaucoma Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

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