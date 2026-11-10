Cutaneous Lupus Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 22+ Companies Race To Redefine Glaucoma Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Cutaneous Lupus Lymphoma Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 25+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 10, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 22+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in the Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



On November 04, 2026 – Citius Oncology announced positive health-related quality-of-life findings from its pivotal Study 302 evaluating LYMPHIR® (denileukin diftitox-cxdl) in patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Responders demonstrated sustained improvements in skin-related quality of life, overall well-being, and itching symptoms.

On November 04, 2026 – Secura Bio announced that two duvelisib-related presentations had been accepted for the 2026 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. One presentation will highlight a Phase I study evaluating a novel topical formulation of duvelisib in patients with early-stage mycosis fungoides, the most common subtype of CTCL

On October 13, 2026 – Prescient Therapeutics reported progress in its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating PTX-100 in patients with relapsed or refractory CTCL. The study reached the prespecified enrolment threshold for its first Dose Optimisation Committee review, with 20 evaluable patients enrolled across two dosing arms and a total of 29 patients enrolled by September 30, 2026.

On October 08, 2026 – Innate Pharma and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) highlighted the advancement of lacutamab toward the planned Phase III TELLOMAK-3 clinical trial in patients with CTCL, supporting its potential development for Sézary syndrome and mycosis fungoides

DelveInsight's Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 22+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma treatment.

The leading Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies include Innate Pharma, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Prescient Therapeutics, Dren Bio, Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, Kainova Therapeutics, Virogen Biotechnology Inc., BioInvent International, Dialectic Therapeutics, Inc., Treeline Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, and others. Promising Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies such as E7777, CD11301 0.03%, Panobinostat, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Quisinostat, 12 mg, APO866, Enzastaurin, SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Mogamulizumab, Romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228), and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatments @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trials Assessment

The Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Overview

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that arises from abnormal T-lymphocytes and primarily affects the skin. The disease is typically slow progressing, although certain aggressive subtypes can extend to the blood, lymph nodes, and internal organs over time. Mycosis Fungoides is the most common form, usually presenting as slowly evolving patches or plaques, while Sézary Syndrome represents a more aggressive leukemic variant associated with widespread skin redness and severe itching. CTCL predominantly presents with skin-related manifestations, and its early symptoms are often nonspecific, frequently leading to delayed diagnosis. Patients commonly develop persistent patches, plaques, or nodular lesions that may resemble inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, accompanied by severe pruritus. In advanced disease stages, skin tumors and ulcerative lesions can emerge, while widespread skin redness (erythroderma) is particularly characteristic of Sézary Syndrome.

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Emerging Drugs

Lacutamab: Innate Pharma

Lacutamab (IPH4102) is a first-in-class humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody targeting KIR3DL2, currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare orphan malignancy. KIR3DL2 is an inhibitory receptor of the KIR family expressed in around 65% of CTCL patients across all subtypes, with expression rising up to 90% in aggressive forms such as Sézary syndrome. The drug remains in Phase II development for CTCL.

KK2223: Kyowa Kirin, Inc.

KK2223 is a first-in-human investigational therapy being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare and aggressive T-cell malignancy. The study is designed to assess its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic profile in CTCL patients, including Sézary syndrome and mycosis fungoides. It is administered as an intravenous infusion under a dose-escalation and backfill design to determine the maximum tolerated dose. The trial also explores preliminary anti-tumor activity and biomarker responses in advanced T-cell lymphoma.

ONO-4685: Ono Pharmaceuticals

ONO-4685 is an investigational anti-PD-1/CD3 bispecific antibody being developed by Ono Pharmaceutical for relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphomas, including Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL). The therapy is designed to bind PD-1 on malignant T cells and CD3 on T cells, thereby redirecting and activating T-cell–mediated anti-tumor activity against lymphoma cells. ONO-4685 is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory CTCL subtypes such as mycosis fungoides (MF) and Sézary syndrome (SS), with the study assessing safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy.

The Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies

Innate Pharma, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Prescient Therapeutics, Dren Bio, Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, Kainova Therapeutics, Virogen Biotechnology Inc., BioInvent International, Dialectic Therapeutics, Inc., Treeline Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation and others

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Discover the latest advancements in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment by visiting our website @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies- Innate Pharma, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Prescient Therapeutics, Dren Bio, Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, Kainova Therapeutics, Virogen Biotechnology Inc., BioInvent International, Dialectic Therapeutics, Inc., Treeline Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation and others.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies- E7777, CD11301 0.03%, Panobinostat, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Quisinostat, 12 mg, APO866, Enzastaurin, SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Mogamulizumab, Romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228), and others.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Read the full details of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline on our website @ Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCutaneous T-cell lymphoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentCutaneous T-cell lymphoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug Name: Company NameMid Stage Products (Phase II)AFM13: Affimed GmbHEarly Stage Products (Phase I)WUCART007: WugenPreclinical Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsCutaneous T-cell lymphoma Key CompaniesCutaneous T-cell lymphoma Key ProductsCutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Unmet NeedsCutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Market Drivers and BarriersCutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionCutaneous T-cell lymphoma Analyst ViewsCutaneous T-cell lymphoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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