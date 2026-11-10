Dry Eye Disease Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Dry Eye Disease market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Dry Eye Disease drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 10, 2026, DelveInsight's“Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Dry Eye Disease (DED) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Dry Eye Disease Market @

Key Takeaways from the Dry Eye Disease Report



In April 2026, Senju Pharmaceutical and Mochida Pharmaceutical launched AVAREPT in Japan, after it received manufacturing and marketing approval in December 2025. It introduces a novel TRPV1 antagonist mechanism to the DED landscape.

In 2026, Azura Ophthalmics continued advancing AZR-MD-001 toward a US NDA submission, targeted for 2H 2026, after positive FDA pre-NDA feedback. The FDA determined that the CELESTIAL and ARIES studies satisfied the efficacy requirements for approval, and that the ASTRO safety database was sufficient to support the submission.

In September 2025, Bausch + Lomb finalized its acquisition of XIIDRA from Novartis for up to USD 2.5 billion, and in May 2026 the deal also transferred SAF312 (an investigational therapy for chronic ocular surface pain) and AcuStream device rights.

The DED market across the 7MM was valued at about USD 3.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 7% from 2026 to 2036. The US accounted for about USD 3 billion, and the UK was the largest European market at about USD 250 million.

DelveInsight estimates about 60 million diagnosed prevalent DED cases in the 7MM in 2025, including about 23 million in the US, with about 65% in women.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space shifting from symptomatic lubrication toward mechanism-specific therapies targeting inflammation, tear-film instability, and neurosensory dysfunction.

Leading Dry Eye Disease companies include Palatin Technologies, Sylentis, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Viva Vision, Senju Pharmaceutical, Azura Ophthalmics, and others. Promising therapies include PL9643, VVN001, tivanisiran (SYL1001), AZR-MD-001, AR-15512, reproxalap, and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Dry Eye Disease Treatment Drugs

Dry Eye Disease Overview

Dry Eye Disease is a multifactorial ocular surface disease marked by tear-film instability, ocular surface inflammation, and neurosensory abnormalities, causing dryness, irritation, fluctuating vision, and discomfort. It is classified as aqueous-deficient (reduced tear production, including Sjögren syndrome-related) or evaporative (excess tear evaporation, often from meibomian gland dysfunction), and the two frequently overlap. Aging, contact lens use, environmental exposures, and eyelid or blink abnormalities worsen disease. Diagnosis uses symptom assessment, tear-film breakup time, Schirmer testing, and slit-lamp examination with ocular surface staining, plus tear osmolarity and meibomian gland evaluation. Management is multimodal and chronic, from artificial tears, warm compresses, and eyelid hygiene to prescription anti-inflammatories (cyclosporine, XIIDRA, CEQUA, VEVYE), MIEBO, TRYPTYR, and in-office procedures such as thermal therapies and intense pulsed light.

Common symptoms include:



Dryness and irritation

Fluctuating or blurred vision

Ocular discomfort and pain

Reduced vision-related quality of life Persistent symptoms despite treatment

Dry Eye Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Tivanisiran (SYL1001): Sylentis Tivanisiran is a first-in-class investigational siRNA given as preservative-free eye drops by Sylentis (a PharmaMar subsidiary). It silences the mRNA that produces TRPV1, a receptor that detects ocular pain and mediates local inflammation. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

PL9643: Palatin Technologies PL9643 is a topical melanocortin receptor (MCR) agonist for DED. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

AZR-MD-001: Azura Ophthalmics AZR-MD-001 targets meibomian gland dysfunction in DED. Azura is targeting a US NDA submission in 2H 2026, supported by positive FDA pre-NDA feedback on the CELESTIAL, ARIES, and ASTRO studies.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline @ New Dry Eye Disease Treatment Drugs

Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers



Large and growing patient pool: About 60 million diagnosed cases in the 7MM, rising with aging populations and growing screen exposure.

Mechanism-specific therapies: New approvals such as TRYPTYR, MIEBO, VEVYE, and AVAREPT diversify treatment by pathway.

Late-stage pipeline: Tivanisiran and PL9643 are in Phase III, and AZR-MD-001 is nearing an NDA.

Persistent unmet need: Many patients have ongoing symptoms despite therapy, sustaining demand for durable options.

Improved diagnosis and awareness: Better understanding of subtypes supports phenotype-matched treatment.

Strong US market: High awareness, widespread diagnosis, and prescription adoption make the US the largest market. Deal activity: Bausch + Lomb's acquisition of XIIDRA shows continued commercial interest.

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key players with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

Dry Eye Disease Market Barriers



Crowded market: Many established prescription therapies compete for the same patients.

Low-cost OTC alternatives: Artificial tears and warm compresses are widely used.

Symptom-sign mismatch: Patient-reported symptoms often do not match clinical signs, complicating trials and diagnosis.

Underdiagnosis and undertreatment: Many patients are never formally treated.

Disease heterogeneity: Multiple mechanisms cause variable response and make one-size-fits-all approaches hard.

Reimbursement and cost: Payers may require step therapy before premium prescription agents. Regulatory risk: Reproxalap remains under regulatory evaluation, and pipeline readouts carry uncertainty.

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: PL9643, VVN001, tivanisiran (SYL1001), AZR-MD-001, and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Historical: 2022–2025; Forecast: 2026–2036; Base Year: 2025) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by therapy and class, drug uptake, KOL views, SWOT, attribute analysis, reimbursement, unmet needs

Download DelveInsight's in-depth Dry Eye Disease report today! @ Dry Eye Disease Companies

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Dry Eye Disease: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Tivanisiran/SYL1001 (Sylentis), PL9643 (Palatin Technologies)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): None specified

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None specified

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.