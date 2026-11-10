Iga Nephropathy Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The IgA Nephropathy market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline IgA Nephropathy drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 10, 2026, DelveInsight's“IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the IgA Nephropathy Report



In September 2026, Alebund Pharmaceuticals received FDA IND clearance for AP308, an engineered recombinant IgA protease for IgAN that cleaves pathogenic IgA1 and clears glomerular immune complexes. It will enter Phase 1 as a potential low-frequency subcutaneous therapy.

Renalys Pharma reported positive topline Phase III results for sparsentan in Japanese patients with IgAN, advancing the program toward a regulatory submission in Japan.

Takeda reported that mezagitamab (TAK-079) preserved kidney function through 18 months in primary IgAN.

VOYXACT (sibeprenlimab, Otsuka), a first-in-class APRIL-blocking antibody, received FDA accelerated approval in November 2025, and PANTHERx Rare was selected as its exclusive specialty pharmacy.

Vera Therapeutics reported positive Phase III ORIGIN data for atacicept, presented at ASN Kidney Week 2025 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. In June 2025, 100-week Phase I/II data for zigakibart showed sustained proteinuria remission and stable kidney function.

The IgAN market was valued at about USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2036, a CAGR of 18.6% from 2026 to 2036. The US accounted for about USD 1.2 billion in 2025.

DelveInsight estimates about 415,000 diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2025, including about 135,000 in the US.

DelveInsight's report depicts a market moving from supportive care toward mechanism-based therapy targeting APRIL/BAFF, CD38, complement, and IgA production.

Leading IgA Nephropathy companies include Travere Therapeutics, Novartis, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Asahi Kasei/Calliditas Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, Biogen, Takeda, AstraZeneca (Alexion), and others. Promising therapies include iptacopan (FABHALTA), sibeprenlimab (VOYXACT), povetacicept (ALPN-303), atacicept, felzartamab, mezagitamab, zigakibart, sefaxersen, ARO-C3, ravulizumab (ULTOMIRIS), and others.

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IgA Nephropathy Overview

IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also called Berger disease, is an autoimmune kidney disease in which abnormal IgA damages the glomeruli, impairing blood filtration. It is the most common primary glomerulonephritis and is more common in men outside Japan and Brazil. About 20 to 40% of patients develop end-stage kidney disease. Diagnosis depends on renal biopsy showing mesangial hypercellularity and dominant IgA deposition, usually with C3. There is no cure. Supportive care uses ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and SGLT2 inhibitors to reduce proteinuria and slow progression, with short-term corticosteroids and immunosuppressants in selected patients. Targeted agents now include targeted-release budesonide, sparsentan, iptacopan, atrasentan, and sibeprenlimab.

Common features include:



Proteinuria

Hematuria

Progressive decline in kidney function

Risk of end-stage kidney disease Possible recurrence after transplant

IgA Nephropathy Emerging Drugs Profile

Zigakibart (FUB523): Novartis Zigakibart is a subcutaneous anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody targeting a key driver of pathogenic IgA production. Novartis plans regulatory submissions in 2027. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Povetacicept (ALPN-303): Vertex Pharmaceuticals Povetacicept is a subcutaneous dual BAFF/APRIL antagonist, projected to generate the highest 7MM revenue among IgAN therapies in 2036. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Felzartamab (MOR202): Biogen Felzartamab is an intravenous anti-CD38 antibody targeting plasma cells. Currently, the drug is in Phase III, with a US launch anticipated in 2028.

Atacicept: Vera Therapeutics Atacicept is a subcutaneous BAFF and APRIL dual inhibitor. Positive Phase III ORIGIN data were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

AP308: Alebund Pharmaceuticals AP308 is an engineered recombinant IgA protease that cleaves pathogenic IgA1 and clears pre-existing immune complexes. Currently, the drug is entering Phase I.

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IgA Nephropathy Market Drivers



Growing diagnosed population: Better diagnostic practice, urine screening, wider renal biopsy use, and awareness expand the addressable pool.

First-in-class approvals: VOYXACT and recent approvals of sparsentan, iptacopan, atrasentan, and budesonide show a strong regulatory path.

Robust late-stage pipeline: Multiple Phase III candidates target APRIL/BAFF, CD38, complement, and IgA synthesis.

Disease-modifying promise: Mechanism-based therapies aim to slow progression and delay end-stage kidney disease.

Positive clinical data: Phase III results for atacicept and sparsentan and durable data for zigakibart and mezagitamab build confidence.

Large unmet need: There is no cure, and high-risk patients lack long-term options. Strong US market: The US accounts for most 7MM revenue.

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key players with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ IgA Nephropathy Market Drivers and Barriers

IgA Nephropathy Market Barriers



High treatment cost: Sparsentan lists at about USD 120,000 per year, and payers increasingly demand proof of value.

Safety monitoring requirements: Boxed warnings and REMS programs for FILSPARI and FABHALTA add complexity.

Crowded competition: Many approved and late-stage agents compete for the same patients.

Heterogeneous disease: Variable phenotypes and progression complicate patient stratification and therapy selection.

Delayed and complex diagnosis: Diagnosis depends on biopsy practice and referral patterns.

Accelerated approval uncertainty: Some approvals depend on confirmatory outcomes. Supportive care base: Inexpensive RAS blockers and SGLT2 inhibitors remain standard.

Scope of the IgA Nephropathy Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Iptacopan (FABHALTA), sibeprenlimab (VOYXACT), sparsentan (FILSPARI), budesonide (TARPEYO/KINPEYGO), povetacicept, atacicept, felzartamab, mezagitamab, zigakibart, sefaxersen, ARO-C3, ravulizumab (ULTOMIRIS), and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Historical: 2022–2025; Forecast: 2026–2036; Base Year: 2025) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by therapy, drug uptake, KOL views, SWOT, conjoint analysis, reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

IgA Nephropathy: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Zigakibart (Novartis), Povetacicept (Vertex), Felzartamab (Biogen), Atacicept (Vera Therapeutics)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): None specified

Early Stage Products (Phase I): AP308 (Alebund Pharmaceuticals)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.