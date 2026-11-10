Brain Cancer Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Brain Cancer market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Brain Cancer drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 10, 2026, DelveInsight's“Brain Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Brain Cancer market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles and examines the epidemiology, treatment landscape, market drivers and barriers, and competitive dynamics shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Brain Cancer Report



DelveInsight estimates the Brain Cancer market in the 7MM at approximately USD 2,800 million in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 2.5% during 2026–2036. The United States accounted for the largest market size, at approximately USD 1,500 million in 2025.

Total incident cases of brain cancer in the 7MM were approximately 62,800 in 2025.

In the US, high-grade brain tumors (~70%) are more common than low-grade tumors (~30%). Brain tumors are also more common in males (~58%) than females (~42%). The 40–64 age group accounted for about 44% of cases, followed by those aged 65 and older at 39%.

In August 2025, Jazz Pharma announced US FDA approval of dordaviprone (MODEYSO) as the first and only treatment for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma.

In November 2025, Northwest Biotherapeutics advanced regulatory engagement for DCVax-L following Phase III data demonstrating improved overall survival in glioblastoma.

In January 2026, Bayer reported ongoing evaluation of regorafenib in glioblastoma through platform trials such as GBM AGILE.

DelveInsight's report depicts a market with a diversifying pipeline spanning immunotherapy, targeted, and metabolic approaches.

Leading Brain Cancer companies include Genentech, Roche, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Laminar Pharma, Aivita Biomedical, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Orbus Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Bayer, Kazia Therapeutics, and others. Promising therapies include dordaviprone, bevacizumab (AVASTIN), temozolomide (TEMODAR), AV-GBM-1, LAM561, regorafenib, paxalisib, and others.

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Brain Cancer Overview

Brain tumors, also known as intracranial tumors, are a group of diseases marked by abnormal mass lesions in the brain, spinal cord, or their coverings. They are classified as primary or metastatic, and primary tumors are described as low grade or high grade. Low-grade tumors generally grow slowly but can progress to high grade, while high-grade tumors are more likely to grow quickly. Secondary tumors (brain metastases) are much more common than primary tumors in adults. The most common primary tumors in adults are meningiomas and astrocytomas such as glioblastoma. In children, they include medulloblastomas, pilocytic astrocytomas, ependymomas, craniopharyngiomas, and brainstem gliomas.

Diagnosis combines neurological examination, imaging (contrast-enhanced MRI is the gold standard, alongside CT, fMRI, MR spectroscopy, and PET), and biopsy or surgical resection for histopathology. Molecular biomarkers such as IDH mutation, MGMT promoter methylation, and 1p/19q co-deletion play a central role in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection.

Treatment is multimodal and tailored to tumor type, grade, and location. It typically starts with“maximum safe resection,” followed by radiation therapy (IMRT, SRS, proton therapy) and chemotherapy. Temozolomide (TEMODAR) is the most widely used drug, and carmustine, lomustine, and PCV regimens are also used. Bevacizumab (AVASTIN) is used in recurrent tumors, and OPTUNE tumor treating fields have shown survival benefit in glioblastoma when combined with chemotherapy. Supportive care includes corticosteroids and anticonvulsants.

Brain Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical AV-GBM-1 is a subcutaneous, pan-antigenic dendritic cell therapy that targets multiple antigens, including neoantigens, from autologous tumor-initiating cells. Currently, the drug is in Phase III for newly diagnosed glioblastoma, with an anticipated US launch in 2027.

LAM561 (2-OHOA): Laminar Pharma LAM561 is a first-in-class anticancer drug that acts through cell membrane lipid modification. It received FDA Fast Track designation for glioblastoma in October 2022, and the EMA granted orphan drug designation for glioma in October 2011. The company anticipates launch for adult glioma in 2026 and for pediatric glioma in 2027. The CLINGIO trial will continue until 90 overall survival events are reached, with an estimated completion in Q4 2026.

Regorafenib: Bayer Regorafenib is an oral multi-kinase inhibitor targeting angiogenesis, oncogenesis, metastasis, and tumor immunity pathways. The Phase I REGOMA-2 study is evaluating it with temozolomide and radiotherapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, showing acceptable safety and tolerability.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Brain Cancer Pipeline @ Brain Cancer Treatment Drugs

Brain Cancer Market Drivers



High unmet need: Aggressive high-grade gliomas, with no curative options, drive demand for more effective therapies.

Multimodal treatment advances: Maximum safe resection, improved radiation delivery, and refined chemotherapy regimens have produced incremental clinical benefit.

Targeted and anti-angiogenic therapies: Agents aimed at EGFR, PI3K/mTOR, and VEGF pathways are advancing precision oncology.

Novel delivery approaches: Localized wafers and intrathecal delivery aim to improve efficacy and reduce systemic toxicity.

Robust pipeline: AV-GBM-1, enzastaurin, durvalumab, and LAM561 are intensifying competition.

Recent approvals: MODEYSO and TAFINLAR + MEKINIST show growing activity in biomarker-defined populations. Oncolytic virus momentum: DELYTACT's conditional approval in Japan has encouraged DNAtrix and Istari Oncology to pursue oncolytic virus therapies.

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key players with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Brain Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

Brain Cancer Market Barriers



Blood–brain barrier and incomplete resection: The barrier limits systemic therapy, and infiltrative tumors in critical regions are hard to remove completely.

Resistance and heterogeneity: Therapeutic resistance and tumor heterogeneity limit long-term outcomes.

High trial failure rates: Late-stage setbacks slow progress.

Limited survival benefit of existing options: Treatment remains largely palliative, with high recurrence in high-grade tumors.

Biosimilar pricing pressure: Bevacizumab biosimilars such as MVASI, ZIRABEV, and ALYMSYS have introduced pricing pressure.

Limited applicability of local therapies: Options such as Gliadel Wafer Implant are not suitable for most patients. Information and support gaps: Patients face a lack of information and support services.

Scope of the Brain Cancer Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Dordaviprone, bevacizumab (AVASTIN), temozolomide (TEMODAR), Gliadel Wafers, TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, DELYTACT, AV-GBM-1, LAM561, regorafenib, paxalisib, and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Historical: 2022–2025; Forecast: 2026–2036; Base Year: 2026) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by therapy, drug uptake, KOL views, SWOT, conjoint analysis, reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Brain Cancer: Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Current Treatment Practices

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

Key Companies

Market Outlook

Drug Uptake

Market Access and Reimbursement

Pricing and Analogue Assessment

KOL Views

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.