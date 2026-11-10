Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Chronic Myeloid Leukemia market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Chronic Myeloid Leukemia drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 10, 2026, DelveInsight's“Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles and examines the epidemiology, treatment landscape, market drivers and barriers, and competitive dynamics shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Report



In October 2026, Enliven Therapeutics reached alignment with the US FDA on the Phase 3 ENABLE-2 pivotal trial design for relcobatinib (ELVN-001). The randomized trial will enroll about 450 adults with previously treated CML, comparing relcobatinib against investigator-selected second-generation TKIs, with major molecular response (MMR) at Week 24 as the primary endpoint. Enliven expects to start the study before the end of 2026.

In August 2026, Enliven reported positive Phase 1 data for ELVN-001, citing encouraging efficacy and a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

In August 2026, Ascentage Pharma reported ongoing enrollment in the Phase III POLARIS-2 trial of olverembatinib in previously treated chronic-phase CML.

In August 2026, Xspray Pharma received another Complete Response Letter from the US FDA for Dasynoc, an amorphous dasatinib formulation. The CRL related to manufacturing observations and additional batch data, with no concerns raised on clinical data, bioequivalence, or stability.

In October 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval to asciminib (SCEMBLIX) for adults with newly diagnosed Ph+ CML in chronic phase.

According to SEER, the rate of new CML cases is 2.0 per 100,000 men and women per year (age-adjusted, 2018–2022 cases). About 9,560 new cases are expected in the US in 2025, including 5,610 in men and 3,950 in women.

Annual incidence is reported at 4.2 per 100,000 in the UK (NICE) and 0.5 per 100,000 in Japan. About 85–90% of patients are diagnosed in the chronic phase.

DelveInsight's report depicts a robust pipeline, with several potential therapies under investigation and a significant expected impact on the treatment space during the forecast period.

Leading Chronic Myeloid Leukemia companies include Enliven Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Terns Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising therapies include ELVN-001, olverembatinib (HQP1351), TERN-701, asciminib (SCEMBLIX), and others.

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Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a cancer that starts in certain blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. It is a fairly slow-growing leukemia, but it can change into a fast-growing acute leukemia that is hard to treat. Its three phases, chronic, accelerated, and blast, are based on the number of immature white blood cells in the blood or bone marrow.

Patients may have no symptoms at first and often learn of the disease after a routine physical exam or blood test. Symptoms develop gradually and include weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath during everyday activities, and unexplained weight loss. A shortage of normal white blood cells can raise infection risk, and a shortage of platelets can lead to excessive bruising or bleeding.

Diagnosis relies on a complete blood count with differential and bone marrow aspiration and biopsy. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) is the most sensitive test for detecting and measuring the BCR-ABL1 gene, and it can find one CML cell among 100,000 to 1,000,000 normal cells.

Tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy is the standard treatment for chronic phase CML. Approved primary treatments include imatinib (GLEEVEC), dasatinib (SPRYCEL), nilotinib (TASIGNA), and bosutinib (BOSULIF). Chemotherapy is generally used only in blast phase disease, and very high-dose chemotherapy is sometimes used to prepare patients for allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Asciminib (SCEMBLIX) is also indicated for adults with Ph+ CML in chronic phase previously treated with two or more TKIs.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs Profile

ELVN-001 (relcobatinib): Enliven Therapeutics ELVN-001 is a highly selective small-molecule kinase inhibitor that targets the BCR-ABL fusion protein, the key oncogenic driver in CML. The US FDA has granted it Orphan Drug Designation for CML. It has shown a favorable safety profile, with no dose reductions and no discontinuations at doses of 40 mg or higher. It is being evaluated in the Phase I ENABLE study (NCT05304377) in adults with CML, and the Phase 3 ENABLE-2 trial is planned to start before the end of 2026.

Olverembatinib (HQP1351): Ascentage Pharma and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Olverembatinib is the first third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor approved in China. Ascentage Pharma is conducting three global registrational Phase III studies in chronic-phase CML. In December 2025, the company presented the latest second-line data at ASH 2025.

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Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers



Rising incidence: A growing number of cases, together with the expected launch of emerging therapies, is expected to change the market during 2026–2036.

Advances in disease mechanisms: New diagnostic and therapeutic approaches are opening the way to more drug development.

Strong marketed therapies: Premium-priced kinase inhibitors are expected to dominate. SCEMBLIX's targeting of the ABL myristoyl pocket has shown improved safety and tolerability compared with current standard care.

Robust emerging pipeline: Candidates include TERN-701, ELVN-001, olverembatinib, and BESREMi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b).

Awareness and diagnosis: More awareness initiatives and improved diagnosis rates are likely to boost market growth. R&D and label expansion: Increased research and label expansion of approved therapies may help the market grow.

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Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Barriers



Pipeline failures and discontinuations: Setbacks for emerging therapies may offset market growth.

Regulatory and manufacturing hurdles: The repeated CRLs for Dasynoc show how manufacturing issues can delay approval.

Pricing and access: Unaffordable pricing and reimbursement issues can limit uptake.

Specialist scarcity: A shortage of healthcare specialists may constrain care. Resistance and intolerance: Patients resistant or intolerant to prior TKIs still need better options.

Scope of the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU5, Japan)

Companies: Enliven Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Terns Pharmaceuticals, and others

Therapies: ELVN-001 (relcobatinib), olverembatinib (HQP1351), TERN-701, BESREMi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b), asciminib (SCEMBLIX), and others

Study Period: 2022–2036 (Historical: 2022–2025; Forecast: 2026–2036; Base Year: 2026) Analysis: Epidemiology segmentation, market size by therapy, drug uptake, KOL views, SWOT, PESTLE, reimbursement, unmet needs

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Current Treatment Practices

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

Key Companies

Market Outlook

Drug Uptake

Reimbursement Scenario

KOL Views

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.