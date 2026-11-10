Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 90+ Companies Race To Redefine AMD Treatment Landscape Delveinsight
(Albany, US) November 10, 2026 - DelveInsight's“ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline landscape. It covers the Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Curious about the latest updates in the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline? @
Key Takeaways from the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report
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On October 19, 2026, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals announced topline results from its Phase III LUCIA study evaluating DURAVYU (vorolanib intravitreal insert) for wet age-related macular degeneration. Although the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of statistical non-inferiority in visual acuity compared with aflibercept, it demonstrated a 38% reduction in treatment burden and favorable anatomical outcomes.
On October 7, 2026 – Kodiak Sciences announced that it would present Phase III DAYBREAK results for Zenkuda (tarcocimab tedromer) and tabirafusp-ted (KSI-501) in wet AMD at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 meeting. Both candidates had met their primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferior vision gains compared with aflibercept at Year 1.
On October 6, 2026 – Bausch + Lomb announced progress in the development of BL1243 (tonabersat), an investigational oral treatment for dry AMD, following a constructive meeting with the US FDA. The company indicated that its clinical development program is expected to begin in 2027, potentially providing a non-invasive treatment option for patients with earlier-stage dry AMD.
On October 6, 2026 – American Academy of Ophthalmology researchers highlighted early findings involving sonpiretigene isteparvovec (son-vec), an experimental gene therapy designed to restore visual function. The research presented at AAO 2026 explored its potential relevance to geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry AMD
DelveInsight's Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment.
The leading Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies such as Stealth BioTherapeutics, Sanofi, Merck, HuidaGene Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, Molecular Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Caregen Co. Ltd., SCAI Therapeutics, Frontera Therapeutics, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., BenoBio, Skyline Therapeutics, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Sinocelltech Ltd., Tangram Therapeutics, Character Biosciences, Amarna Therapeutics, Avirmax Biopharma, Galimedix Therapeutics, Rallybio, Ikarovec, 4P Pharma, Surrozen, Beacon Therapeutics, Ray Therapeutics and others.
Promising Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies such as rhuFab V2 (ranibizumab), VOY-101, Anecortave Acetate, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, KH658, Iptacopan (LNP023), MG-O-1002, Brolucizumab and others.
Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Age-Related Macular Degeneration? @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trials Assessment
The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive disorder of the macula and a leading cause of central vision loss in the elderly population. It primarily affects the outer retina, including photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), with early accumulation of drusen indicating impaired cellular waste clearance. As the disease advances, chronic inflammation, reduced choroidal blood flow, and RPE dysfunction contribute to photoreceptor degeneration and vision decline. Clinically, AMD progresses from early to late stages, manifesting as the slower dry form (geographic atrophy) or the more aggressive wet (neovascular) form driven by abnormal blood vessel growth. Patients typically experience central visual disturbances such as blurriness, distortion, or scotomas, while peripheral vision remains preserved, with symptoms often worsening rapidly in wet AMD due to fluid leakage or hemorrhage.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs Profile
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Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics
Elamipretide is a mitochondria-targeted peptide developed to enhance cellular energy generation and limit oxidative stress, both of which play a significant role in age-related macular degeneration. It acts by stabilizing cardiolipin within the inner mitochondrial membrane, thereby supporting the function of photoreceptors and retinal pigment epithelium cells. In AMD, especially the dry form, this approach is intended to slow retinal deterioration and help maintain visual function over time. The therapy is currently under evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial for patients with age-related macular degeneration.
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4D-150: 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D-150 is an investigational intravitreal gene therapy being developed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It uses a customized AAV vector to deliver genes encoding anti-VEGF biologics, enabling sustained intraocular production of therapeutic proteins. By providing long-term suppression of VEGF, it aims to reduce treatment burden and control retinal fluid and neovascularization. The therapy is currently in Phase III stage of its clinical development.
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MK-8748: Merck
MK-8748 (Tiespectus) is an investigational bispecific antibody being developed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It simultaneously activates the Tie2 pathway and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), targeting vascular instability and leakage in the retina. This dual mechanism aims to stabilize retinal blood vessels, reduce fluid accumulation, and preserve visual function. The therapy is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase IIb/III clinical trial (MALBEC) for patients with wet AMD.
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SAR402663: Sanofi
SAR402663 is an investigational one-time intravitreal gene therapy being developed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It delivers genetic material encoding soluble FLT01, which inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to suppress abnormal blood vessel growth. By reducing vascular leakage and retinal damage, it aims to preserve vision and address the underlying disease pathology. The therapy is currently in Phase II clinical evaluation and has received fast track designation from the FDA.
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Xelafaslatide: ONL Therapeutics
Xelafaslatide is an investigational first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor being developed for geographic atrophy associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It works by blocking Fas-mediated cell death pathways, thereby protecting retinal cells such as photoreceptors from degeneration. By preserving retinal structure, it aims to slow disease progression and maintain visual function. The therapy is currently being evaluated in a global Phase II clinical trial for patients with dry AMD-related geographic atrophy.
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HG202: HuidaGene Therapeutics
HG202 is an investigational CRISPR/Cas13-based RNA-editing therapy being developed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It utilizes a single AAV vector to deliver RNA-editing machinery that selectively knocks down VEGF-A mRNA, a key driver of abnormal blood vessel growth. By reducing VEGF expression, it aims to inhibit choroidal neovascularization and provide a durable, potentially one-time treatment option. The therapy is currently in early Phase I clinical evaluation following FDA IND clearance.
If you're tracking ongoing Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Drugs
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies
Stealth BioTherapeutics, Sanofi, Merck, HuidaGene Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, Molecular Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Caregen Co. Ltd., SCAI Therapeutics, Frontera Therapeutics, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., BenoBio, Skyline Therapeutics, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Sinocelltech Ltd., Tangram Therapeutics, Character Biosciences, Amarna Therapeutics, Avirmax Biopharma, Galimedix Therapeutics, Rallybio, Ikarovec, 4P Pharma, Surrozen, Beacon Therapeutics, Ray Therapeutics and others.
The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report provides insights into
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The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration market.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
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Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
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Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report covers it all @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives
Scope of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report
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Coverage- Global
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies- Stealth BioTherapeutics, Sanofi, Merck, HuidaGene Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, Molecular Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Caregen Co. Ltd., SCAI Therapeutics, Frontera Therapeutics, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., BenoBio, Skyline Therapeutics, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Sinocelltech Ltd., Tangram Therapeutics, Character Biosciences, Amarna Therapeutics, Avirmax Biopharma, Galimedix Therapeutics, Rallybio, Ikarovec, 4P Pharma, Surrozen, Beacon Therapeutics, Ray Therapeutics and others.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies- rhuFab V2 (ranibizumab), VOY-101, Anecortave Acetate, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, KH658, Iptacopan (LNP023), MG-O-1002, Brolucizumab and others.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Discover what's next for the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs and Major Players
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Age-related macular degeneration (AMD): Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Age-related macular degeneration Key Companies Age-related macular degeneration Key Products Age-related macular degeneration Unmet Needs Age-related macular degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers Age-related macular degeneration Future Perspectives and Conclusion Age-related macular degeneration Analyst Views Age-related macular degeneration Key Companies Appendix
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