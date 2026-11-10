Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 90+ Companies Race To Redefine AMD Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Age-related Macular Degeneration clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 100+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) November 10, 2026 - DelveInsight's“ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline landscape. It covers the Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report



On October 19, 2026, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals announced topline results from its Phase III LUCIA study evaluating DURAVYU (vorolanib intravitreal insert) for wet age-related macular degeneration. Although the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of statistical non-inferiority in visual acuity compared with aflibercept, it demonstrated a 38% reduction in treatment burden and favorable anatomical outcomes.

On October 7, 2026 – Kodiak Sciences announced that it would present Phase III DAYBREAK results for Zenkuda (tarcocimab tedromer) and tabirafusp-ted (KSI-501) in wet AMD at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 meeting. Both candidates had met their primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferior vision gains compared with aflibercept at Year 1.

On October 6, 2026 – Bausch + Lomb announced progress in the development of BL1243 (tonabersat), an investigational oral treatment for dry AMD, following a constructive meeting with the US FDA. The company indicated that its clinical development program is expected to begin in 2027, potentially providing a non-invasive treatment option for patients with earlier-stage dry AMD.

On October 6, 2026 – American Academy of Ophthalmology researchers highlighted early findings involving sonpiretigene isteparvovec (son-vec), an experimental gene therapy designed to restore visual function. The research presented at AAO 2026 explored its potential relevance to geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry AMD

DelveInsight's Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment.

The leading Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies such as Stealth BioTherapeutics, Sanofi, Merck, HuidaGene Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, Molecular Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Caregen Co. Ltd., SCAI Therapeutics, Frontera Therapeutics, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., BenoBio, Skyline Therapeutics, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Sinocelltech Ltd., Tangram Therapeutics, Character Biosciences, Amarna Therapeutics, Avirmax Biopharma, Galimedix Therapeutics, Rallybio, Ikarovec, 4P Pharma, Surrozen, Beacon Therapeutics, Ray Therapeutics and others. Promising Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies such as rhuFab V2 (ranibizumab), VOY-101, Anecortave Acetate, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, KH658, Iptacopan (LNP023), MG-O-1002, Brolucizumab and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Age-Related Macular Degeneration? @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trials Assessment

The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive disorder of the macula and a leading cause of central vision loss in the elderly population. It primarily affects the outer retina, including photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), with early accumulation of drusen indicating impaired cellular waste clearance. As the disease advances, chronic inflammation, reduced choroidal blood flow, and RPE dysfunction contribute to photoreceptor degeneration and vision decline. Clinically, AMD progresses from early to late stages, manifesting as the slower dry form (geographic atrophy) or the more aggressive wet (neovascular) form driven by abnormal blood vessel growth. Patients typically experience central visual disturbances such as blurriness, distortion, or scotomas, while peripheral vision remains preserved, with symptoms often worsening rapidly in wet AMD due to fluid leakage or hemorrhage.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs Profile

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics

Elamipretide is a mitochondria-targeted peptide developed to enhance cellular energy generation and limit oxidative stress, both of which play a significant role in age-related macular degeneration. It acts by stabilizing cardiolipin within the inner mitochondrial membrane, thereby supporting the function of photoreceptors and retinal pigment epithelium cells. In AMD, especially the dry form, this approach is intended to slow retinal deterioration and help maintain visual function over time. The therapy is currently under evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial for patients with age-related macular degeneration.

4D-150: 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D-150 is an investigational intravitreal gene therapy being developed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It uses a customized AAV vector to deliver genes encoding anti-VEGF biologics, enabling sustained intraocular production of therapeutic proteins. By providing long-term suppression of VEGF, it aims to reduce treatment burden and control retinal fluid and neovascularization. The therapy is currently in Phase III stage of its clinical development.

MK-8748: Merck

MK-8748 (Tiespectus) is an investigational bispecific antibody being developed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It simultaneously activates the Tie2 pathway and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), targeting vascular instability and leakage in the retina. This dual mechanism aims to stabilize retinal blood vessels, reduce fluid accumulation, and preserve visual function. The therapy is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase IIb/III clinical trial (MALBEC) for patients with wet AMD.

SAR402663: Sanofi

SAR402663 is an investigational one-time intravitreal gene therapy being developed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It delivers genetic material encoding soluble FLT01, which inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to suppress abnormal blood vessel growth. By reducing vascular leakage and retinal damage, it aims to preserve vision and address the underlying disease pathology. The therapy is currently in Phase II clinical evaluation and has received fast track designation from the FDA.

Xelafaslatide: ONL Therapeutics

Xelafaslatide is an investigational first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor being developed for geographic atrophy associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It works by blocking Fas-mediated cell death pathways, thereby protecting retinal cells such as photoreceptors from degeneration. By preserving retinal structure, it aims to slow disease progression and maintain visual function. The therapy is currently being evaluated in a global Phase II clinical trial for patients with dry AMD-related geographic atrophy.

HG202: HuidaGene Therapeutics

HG202 is an investigational CRISPR/Cas13-based RNA-editing therapy being developed for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It utilizes a single AAV vector to deliver RNA-editing machinery that selectively knocks down VEGF-A mRNA, a key driver of abnormal blood vessel growth. By reducing VEGF expression, it aims to inhibit choroidal neovascularization and provide a durable, potentially one-time treatment option. The therapy is currently in early Phase I clinical evaluation following FDA IND clearance.

If you're tracking ongoing Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Drugs

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies

Stealth BioTherapeutics, Sanofi, Merck, HuidaGene Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, Molecular Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Caregen Co. Ltd., SCAI Therapeutics, Frontera Therapeutics, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., BenoBio, Skyline Therapeutics, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Sinocelltech Ltd., Tangram Therapeutics, Character Biosciences, Amarna Therapeutics, Avirmax Biopharma, Galimedix Therapeutics, Rallybio, Ikarovec, 4P Pharma, Surrozen, Beacon Therapeutics, Ray Therapeutics and others.

The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration market.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report covers it all @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies- Stealth BioTherapeutics, Sanofi, Merck, HuidaGene Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, Molecular Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Caregen Co. Ltd., SCAI Therapeutics, Frontera Therapeutics, Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., BenoBio, Skyline Therapeutics, Perceive Biotherapeutics, Sinocelltech Ltd., Tangram Therapeutics, Character Biosciences, Amarna Therapeutics, Avirmax Biopharma, Galimedix Therapeutics, Rallybio, Ikarovec, 4P Pharma, Surrozen, Beacon Therapeutics, Ray Therapeutics and others.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies- rhuFab V2 (ranibizumab), VOY-101, Anecortave Acetate, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, KH658, Iptacopan (LNP023), MG-O-1002, Brolucizumab and others.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAge-related macular degeneration (AMD): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAge-related macular degeneration (AMD)– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAge-related macular degeneration Key CompaniesAge-related macular degeneration Key ProductsAge-related macular degeneration Unmet NeedsAge-related macular degeneration Market Drivers and BarriersAge-related macular degeneration Future Perspectives and ConclusionAge-related macular degeneration Analyst ViewsAge-related macular degeneration Key CompaniesAppendix

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