Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Landscape 2026: Late-Stage Candidates, MOA Trends, And ROA By Delveinsight Oncotherapy Science, Foghorn Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - November 10, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline constitutes 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market.

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Soft Tissue Sarcoma companies working in the treatment market are Eli Lilly, Philogen, Intensity Therapeutics, Peel Therapeutics, Pure Biologics, Edgewood Oncology, Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment



Emerging Soft Tissue Sarcoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- TAZVERIK (tazemetostat), AYVAKIT (avapritinib), LARTRUVO (olaratumab), Fibromun (L19TNF), INT230-6, PEEL-224, Selpercatinib, PBA-0405, BTX-A51, Liposomal Annamycin, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market in the coming years.

In October 2026, The FDA granted two regulatory designations to UTRxMYCN M1-14 for development in soft tissue sarcoma, according to an October 1, 2026 industry update. The development reflects growing interest in MYCN-directed therapeutic approaches for sarcoma.

In August 2026, The FDA granted Fast Track designation to SOT106, an investigational LRRC15-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for patients with advanced or recurrent soft tissue sarcoma. The therapy utilizes an antibody-based delivery system to transport the cytotoxic payload monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) to tumor cells. The designation supports its accelerated clinical development; however, the candidate had not yet entered human clinical testing at the time of the announcement.

In July 2026, Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute reported findings identifying CDK8 as a potential therapeutic target in alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma. The research highlights emerging opportunities for molecularly targeted treatment approaches in pediatric sarcoma subtypes.

In June 2026, The US FDA expanded its approval of Tecelra (afamitresgene autoleucel) to include adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma following prior chemotherapy. The therapy is indicated for eligible patients with specific HLA-A*02 alleles and MAGE-A4-positive tumors. This expanded indication represents an important development in engineered T-cell therapy for soft tissue sarcoma.

In April 2026, The FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to eftilagimod alfa (efti) for soft tissue sarcoma. The investigational immunotherapy is being evaluated in the Phase II EFTISARC-NEO study in combination with radiotherapy and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with resectable soft tissue sarcoma. The combination aims to enhance antitumor immune responses before surgery.

In May 2025, The FDA has awarded orphan drug designation (ODD) to THE001 (DPPG2-TSL-DOX), a thermosensitive liposomal doxorubicin formulation, for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS), as announced by its developer, Thermosome. This U.S. designation follows a similar orphan drug status previously granted by the European Medicines Agency for THE001 in STS patients.

In November 2025, Nivolumab (Opdivo), used alone or in combination with relatlimab (Opdualag), outperformed historical standards in treating patients with tertiary lymphoid structure (TLS)–positive soft tissue sarcoma, based on results from the phase 2 CONGRATS trial (NCT04095208).

In October 2025, The U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation to ADCE-D01 for treating soft tissue sarcoma, according to a statement from Adcendo ApS. Dr. Victoria Marsh, the company's Global Head of Regulatory, noted that this designation will enable more frequent communication with the FDA, helping accelerate the regulatory review process and potentially bringing ADCE-D01 to patients sooner.

In August 2025, Data from a Phase 3 study (NCT05121350) presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting showed that anlotinib combined with epirubicin provided significant efficacy advantages over epirubicin alone in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma.

In June 2025, According to results from stage 1 of the Phase 2a QB46C-H07 trial (NCT05755113), eight out of ten evaluable patients with soft tissue sarcoma treated with tigilanol tiglate (Stelfonta) experienced either complete or partial ablation of their tumors or tumor segments at any point during the study.

In May 2025, The FDA has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to THE001 (DPPG2-TSL-DOX), a thermosensitive liposomal formulation of doxorubicin, for treating patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS), according to Thermosome. This follows a prior orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency and results from a Phase 1 trial (NCT05858710) presented at the CTOS Annual Meeting. In January 2025, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN), a clinical-stage company specializing in targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, has announced an expansion of its Phase 1 SB101 clinical trial for SON-1010 (IL12-FHAB) in adults with advanced solid tumors. Following the successful completion of monotherapy dose escalation, the study will now include a new cohort to assess SON-1010 in combination with trabectedin (Yondelis®). This expansion aims to evaluate the immune-oncology effects of SON-1010 at the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of 1200 ng/kg alongside trabectedin, a chemotherapy drug approved for certain advanced soft-tissue sarcomas (STS), with the goal of enhancing local immune response in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview

Soft Tissue Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that begins in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscles, fat, blood vessels, nerves, tendons, and connective tissues. It can occur anywhere in the body but is most commonly found in the arms, legs, or abdomen. These tumors can be aggressive and may spread to other parts of the body. Early symptoms include a painless lump or swelling. Treatment options typically include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, depending on the tumor's size, location, and stage.

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Emerging Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



OTSA101-DTPA111In: OncoTherapy Science, Inc.

FHD-609: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

CFT8634: C4 Therapeutics, Inc

LVGN6051 + Anlotinib: Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Limited

Chiauranib: Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd.

MNPR 201: Monopar Therapeutics

AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

Fibronum + Doxorubicin: Philogen S.p.A.

GPX-150: Monopar Therapeutics

LTX-315: Lytix Biopharma Lurbinectedin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Route of Administration

Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Molecule Type

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Soft Tissue Sarcoma Assessment by Product Type

Soft Tissue Sarcoma By Stage and Product Type

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Soft Tissue Sarcoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Assessment by Molecule Type Soft Tissue Sarcoma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Soft Tissue Sarcoma product details are provided in the report. Download the Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Soft Tissue Sarcoma therapies

Some of the key companies in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Soft Tissue Sarcoma are - AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, and others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Soft Tissue Sarcoma drugs and therapies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in Cancer Cases, rising Involvement of Clinical Trials are some of the important factors that are fueling the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, side-Effects of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs, increasing Cost of Treatments and other factors are creating obstacles in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market growth.

Scope of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies: Eli Lilly, Philogen, Intensity Therapeutics, Peel Therapeutics, Pure Biologics, Edgewood Oncology, Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies: TAZVERIK (tazemetostat), AYVAKIT (avapritinib), LARTRUVO (olaratumab), Fibromun (L19TNF), INT230-6, PEEL-224, Selpercatinib, PBA-0405, BTX-A51, Liposomal Annamycin, and others

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Soft Tissue Sarcoma current marketed and Soft Tissue Sarcoma emerging therapies Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Soft Tissue Sarcoma market drivers and Soft Tissue Sarcoma market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report Introduction

2. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Executive Summary

3. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview

4. Soft Tissue Sarcoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Key Companies

14. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Key Products

15. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Unmet Needs

16. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.