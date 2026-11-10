Influenza Pipeline Insights 2026: Novel Mechanisms, Promising Candidates, And Competitive Landscape By Delveinsight Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, Allovir, Cidara

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - November 10, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Influenza pipeline constitutes 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Influenza treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Influenza Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Influenza Market.

The Influenza Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Influenza Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Influenza treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Influenza companies working in the treatment market are SyneuRx International, Emergex Vaccines, Arcturus Therapeutics, Pfizer, OSIVAX, Pneumagen, Ena Respiratory, Moderna, Valenta Pharmaceuticals, Raynovent, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Cidara, Sinovac Biotech, Novartis, and others, are developing therapies for the Influenza treatment



Emerging Influenza therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- SNB 011, naNO-Flu, ARCT-2138, PF-07985819, OVX836, Neumifil, INNA-051, mRNA-1010, XC-221, ZSP1273, mRNA-1010, SAB-176, INNA-051, CODA-VAX H1N1, ALVR106, CD388, Quadrivalent influenza vaccine, TIV, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Influenza market in the coming years.

In November 2026, GSK's Phase III study evaluating its investigational mRNA-based influenza vaccine in adults aged 65 years and older continued as a recruiting clinical trial. The study (NCT07805707) plans to enroll approximately 54,000 participants and evaluate clinical efficacy against laboratory-confirmed influenza-like illness.

In October 2026, Osivax announced results from its Phase IIb field efficacy study of OVX836, an investigational nucleoprotein-based influenza vaccine. Although the candidate demonstrated an efficacy signal across the two major influenza A subtypes, it did not meet its prespecified primary endpoint of 50% vaccine efficacy. The company outlined plans to investigate OVX836 in combination with conventional seasonal influenza vaccines.

In October 2026, ArkBio announced that the US FDA had cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for AK0406, enabling the company to initiate a Phase II clinical trial for influenza prevention. The planned randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity in adults.

In September 2026, GSK reported positive Phase II results for its investigational mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccine. The candidate demonstrated higher immune responses against tested influenza strains compared with standard-dose vaccines in younger adults and high-dose vaccines in older adults. Following these findings, GSK announced plans to advance the candidate into Phase III clinical development.

In August 2026, The US FDA approved Moderna's mFlusiva (mRNA-1010), the first mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccine. It is indicated for active immunization against influenza A and B in adults aged 50 years and older. The approval represents an important milestone in influenza vaccine development and expands the application of mRNA technology beyond COVID-19 vaccines.

In July 2026, The US FDA granted Fast Track designation to GSK's investigational mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccine candidate. The vaccine is designed to target both hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA), potentially broadening immune protection against influenza A and B strains.

In June 2026, The US FDA approved the first generic version of Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) tablets, developed by Norwich Pharmaceuticals. The single-dose antiviral is indicated for treating acute uncomplicated influenza and for post-exposure prophylaxis in patients aged 5 years and older. This approval is expected to improve access to convenient influenza treatment ahead of the 2026–2027 flu season.

In February 2026, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated in its refusal letter that the comparison of mRNA-1010 with an already approved standard-dose seasonal influenza vaccine was the primary reason for declining to begin a review of the application. As a result, the agency decided not to evaluate the approval submission from Moderna for its investigational mRNA-based influenza vaccine, a decision that led to a drop in the company's share price late Tuesday. In July 2025, SK bioscience, a global innovative vaccine and biotech company dedicated to advancing human health from prevention to cure, announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for Phase 1/2 clinical trials of a new influenza vaccine candidate, 'NBP607B'. This candidate integrates an adjuvant into its existing cell-based influenza vaccine, 'SKYCellflu', to improve protective efficacy. SK bioscience previously applied adjuvant technology in its COVID-19 vaccine, 'SKYCovione', and now aims to extend this approach to influenza vaccines as part of its broader platform strategy.

Influenza Overview

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious viral infection that primarily affects the respiratory system, including the nose, throat, and lungs. It is caused by influenza viruses (types A, B, C, and D), with types A and B being the most common culprits for seasonal outbreaks. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and chills. While most cases are mild, influenza can lead to severe complications, especially in high-risk groups such as young children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions. Vaccination and antiviral medications are key tools for prevention and management.

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Emerging Influenza Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



SNB 011: SyneuRx International

naNO-Flu: Emergex Vaccines

ARCT-2138: Arcturus Therapeutics

PF-07985819: Pfizer

OVX836: OSIVAX

Neumifil: Pneumagen

INNA-051: Ena Respiratory

mRNA-1010: Moderna

XC-221: Valenta Pharmaceuticals

ZSP1273: Raynovent

mRNA-1010: Moderna

SAB-176: SAB Biotherapeutics

INNA-051: ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd

CODA-VAX H1N1: Codagenix

ALVR106: AlloVir

CD388: Cidara

Quadrivalent influenza vaccine: Sinovac Biotech TIV: Novartis

Influenza Route of Administration

Influenza pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Influenza Molecule Type

Influenza Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Influenza Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Influenza Assessment by Product Type

Influenza By Stage and Product Type

Influenza Assessment by Route of Administration

Influenza By Stage and Route of Administration

Influenza Assessment by Molecule Type Influenza by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Influenza Report covers around 120+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Influenza product details are provided in the report. Download the Influenza pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Influenza therapies

Some of the key companies in the Influenza Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Influenza are - Emergo Therapeutics, Inc., AlloVir, Cocrystal Pharma, Poolbeg Pharma, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc., Viriom, Inc., NanoViricides, Evrys Bio, ETHRIS, Kino Pharma, and others.

Influenza Pipeline Analysis:

The Influenza pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Influenza with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Influenza Treatment.

Influenza key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Influenza Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Influenza market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Influenza drugs and therapies

Influenza Pipeline Market Drivers

Advancements in Vaccine Development, Rising Global Awareness, Government Support, Emerging Antiviral Therapies, Increased Diagnostic Capabilities, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Influenza Market.

Influenza Pipeline Market Barriers

However, High R&D Costs, Viral Mutation Challenges, Regulatory Hurdles, Limited Access in Low-Income Regions, Vaccine Hesitancy, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Influenza Market growth.

Scope of Influenza Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Influenza Companies: SyneuRx International, Emergex Vaccines, Arcturus Therapeutics, Pfizer, OSIVAX, Pneumagen, Ena Respiratory, Moderna, Valenta Pharmaceuticals, Raynovent, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Cidara, Sinovac Biotech, Novartis, and others

Key Influenza Therapies: SNB 011, naNO-Flu, ARCT-2138, PF-07985819, OVX836, Neumifil, INNA-051, mRNA-1010, XC-221, ZSP1273, mRNA-1010, SAB-176, INNA-051, CODA-VAX H1N1, ALVR106, CD388, Quadrivalent influenza vaccine, TIV, and others

Influenza Therapeutic Assessment: Influenza current marketed and Influenza emerging therapies Influenza Market Dynamics: Influenza market drivers and Influenza market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Influenza Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Influenza Report Introduction

2. Influenza Executive Summary

3. Influenza Overview

4. Influenza- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Influenza Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Influenza Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Influenza Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Influenza Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Influenza Preclinical Stage Products

10. Influenza Therapeutics Assessment

11. Influenza Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Influenza Key Companies

14. Influenza Key Products

15. Influenza Unmet Needs

16. Influenza Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Influenza Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Influenza Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.