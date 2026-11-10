Shopr Rewards Data Finds 98.2% Of Converting Merchant Views Lead To Purchase Within Seven Days

MENAFN - GetNews) New behavioral analysis released shows detailed purchaser intent.

Orlando, Fla. – November 10, 2026 – Shopr Rewards, LLC, a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform, today released new behavioral data showing that 98.2% of merchant views that ultimately resulted in a purchase were followed by a transaction with the same merchant within seven calendar days.

The analysis examined members who viewed a participating merchant or offer and subsequently completed a purchase from that same merchant. Among those converting journeys, 91.1% reached purchase on the same calendar day and 99.8% reached purchase within 30 days.

“What stands out is how concentrated the purchasing activity is around the moment of discovery,” said Sharon Mattimoe, COO of Shopr Rewards.“For organizations trying to create more meaningful engagement, that makes relevance and timing especially important. The opportunity is not simply to show members more offers, but to help them find useful value when they are already positioned to act.”

The findings identify the period immediately following merchant discovery as an important engagement window and provide Shopr Rewards with additional behavioral insight into how members move from exploring available benefits to using them.

Shopr Rewards uses member-behavior data to refine merchant discovery, offer presentation and the overall rewards experience. The platform enables organizations to provide customers, members and employees with access to instant cash-back opportunities across more than 325 participating retail, restaurant, travel, entertainment and recreation brands.

“For our enterprise partners, the value of this insight goes beyond the individual transaction,” Mattimoe added.“Understanding when members are most engaged helps us build an experience that connects a financial benefit with an existing purchase intention. That is where rewards can become more useful to the member and more relevant to the organization providing them.”

The analysis uses calendar-day data. Same-day results do not establish the precise sequence of viewing and purchasing events within that day. The findings apply only to merchant views associated with a subsequent purchase from the same merchant and should not be interpreted as an overall view-to-purchase conversion rate.

About Shopr Rewards

Shopr Rewards® is an innovative financial technology and consumer rewards platform designed to transform everyday spending into immediate savings, travel value and exclusive lifestyle benefits. Through its mobile application, Shopr Rewards combines Instant Cash Back at more than 325 major retail, restaurant and entertainment brands with access to travel savings, Travel Credits and an expanding ecosystem of rewards and member experiences.

Originally developed for business-to-business-to-consumer partnerships, Shopr Rewards enables organizations to deliver valuable, co-branded benefits to their customers, employees and members. In January 2027, the company will expand into the direct-to-consumer market, introducing free and premium subscription options alongside The Shopr Vault, a curated destination for exclusive offers from selected brands and experience providers.

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