New Jersey Real Estate Attorney Christine Matus Explains Quitclaim Deeds And Divorce In New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, NJ - November 10, 2026 - Dividing property is one of the most challenging aspects of divorce, and many couples in New Jersey rely on a quitclaim deed to transfer ownership of the marital home. New Jersey real estate attorney Christine Matus of The Matus Law Group ( ) has published guidance to help divorcing spouses understand what a quitclaim deed does and does not accomplish. The article outlines the limitations, potential risks, and procedural requirements involved in transferring real estate during a divorce.

A quitclaim deed transfers one spouse's ownership interest in a property to the other but makes no warranties about the title. The grantor is essentially conveying whatever interest they may have, without guaranteeing that the title is free of liens, mortgages, or other claims. "A quitclaim deed only transfers whatever interest the grantor actually holds," says Matus, a New Jersey real estate attorney. "It provides no assurance of clear ownership, which is why divorcing spouses need to understand its limits before relying on it."

A warranty deed is often the preferred option in a divorce when it is available, according to a New Jersey real estate attorney, because it includes assurances about the transferring spouse's ownership interest and the condition of the title. One spouse may have judgments or liens that arose during the marriage without the other spouse's knowledge, and those problems can surface later when the property is refinanced or sold. For that reason, the article treats the quitclaim deed as a fallback rather than the default choice.

Perhaps the most significant risk highlighted by Matus concerns the difference between property ownership and mortgage debt. The deed establishes legal title, while the mortgage note creates the obligation to repay the loan, and these are two entirely separate contracts. "Signing a quitclaim deed does not remove a spouse from the mortgage," Matus explains. "Even a divorce decree cannot override a lender's rights under the loan agreement, so both former spouses can remain fully liable for the debt."

This distinction, according to Matus, creates a dangerous liability trap for the departing spouse who moves out believing they are free of responsibility. If the retaining spouse misses payments, the lender may pursue the departing spouse for the full balance; late payments can damage both parties' credit, and any resulting foreclosure would name the departing spouse in the lawsuit. The lingering debt can also make qualifying for a new mortgage nearly impossible.

To sever those financial ties, the article identifies refinancing as the most effective solution. When the retaining spouse refinances the mortgage into their sole name, the funds pay off the original joint loan and the departing spouse is permanently removed from further obligation. Matus notes that a cash-out refinance can be structured to complete a buyout and mortgage resolution at the same time, and that an escrow arrangement can protect both parties by holding a signed deed with a neutral third party until the refinance closes.

Attorney Matus points out that not every retaining spouse will qualify to refinance alone. In those situations, a Marital Settlement Agreement or court order may call for the sale of the home, a delayed sale until a milestone such as a child finishing high school, or, in limited cases involving FHA, VA, or USDA loans, a mortgage assumption. "Each couple's circumstances are different," Matus observes, "so the right path depends on their finances, their family, and the terms of their agreement."

The Toms River real estate attorney also addresses procedural requirements specific to New Jersey. A valid quitclaim deed must include the full legal names of the grantor and grantee, the official legal property description with lot and block numbers, the consideration, and clear quitclaim language. The grantor's signature must be acknowledged before a notary or other authorized official, and the transfer is not legally finalized until the deed is recorded in the county where the property is located.

Matus emphasizes two New Jersey rules that carry real financial weight. A divorce-related transfer may qualify for a full Realty Transfer Fee exemption if the deed is recorded within 90 days of the final Judgment of Divorce, a strict deadline that cannot be extended. When a spouse refuses to sign a deed required by a settlement agreement, the other spouse may file a Motion to Enforce Litigant's Rights, and the Family Court can compel the signature, hold the noncompliant spouse in contempt, or issue an order that functions as the transfer itself.

For those facing divorce and questions about property transfers, consulting a New Jersey real estate attorney may help ensure that deeds are properly drafted, mortgage obligations are addressed, and long-term financial interests are protected.

About The Matus Law Group:

The Matus Law Group is a New Jersey firm located in Toms River, serving families and businesses since 1995. Founded by Christine Matus, the firm focuses on real estate, estate planning, and related legal matters for clients throughout Ocean County and the surrounding communities. For consultations, call (732) 281-0060.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: