Roanoke Car Accident Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. Explains What To Do After A Drunk Driving Crash In Virginia

ROANOKE, VA - November 10, 2026 - Motorists injured by impaired drivers in Virginia face immediate decisions that can significantly affect their health and their ability to recover compensation. Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates PLC ( ) is providing guidance on the steps crash victims should take at the scene, how the at-fault driver's blood-alcohol content affects a claim, and the legal tools available under Virginia law to hold impaired drivers accountable.

According to Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr., the actions taken in the moments after a crash often determine the strength of a later injury claim. Victims who are able to do so are advised to call the police, photograph the scene, and gather witness contact information. "The early steps at the scene protect and preserve the evidence that supports an injury claim, including the driver's blood-alcohol content, which can open the door for punitive damages," Fishwick explains.

The scope of the problem in Virginia underscores why these cases require careful handling, and Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. points to state data reflecting the daily toll. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 318 of the state's 918 traffic fatalities in 2024 were alcohol-related, roughly 35 percent of all traffic deaths that year. On average, alcohol-related crashes in 2024 killed one person, injured 12 people, and occurred 18 times every day across the Commonwealth.

Fishwick notes that police reports play a central role in a drunk driving liability claim, as they document roadside sobriety test results and the officer's observations of impairment. Actual blood-alcohol content testing typically occurs at a police station or hospital and is recorded in a document called the Certificate of Analysis. This information can make an injured victim eligible for punitive damages.

Under Virginia Code § 8.01-44.5, injured people may seek punitive damages when the at-fault driver's blood-alcohol content was 0.15 percent or higher, or when the driver unreasonably refused testing and clear evidence of intoxication exists. Attorney Fishwick observes that a test performed after the crash can, in many cases, be used to establish that the driver's level at the time of the crash met that threshold. A separate provision, Virginia Code § 8.01-44.5:1, effective July 1, 2026, allows punitive damages when the driver's conduct qualifies as felony hit-and-run.

Hit-and-run situations carry their own consequences under Virginia Code § 46.2-894, which requires any driver involved in a crash resulting in injury, death, or property damage to stop, share identifying information, and render reasonable assistance. Fishwick emphasizes that leaving the scene does not extinguish a victim's right to recover. "Some impaired drivers leave to avoid an arrest or testing, but if the crash caused injury, death, or enough property damage to qualify as felony hit-and-run, the injured victim still has a direct legal basis to pursue punitive damages," he says.

When the at-fault driver cannot be identified or lacks adequate coverage, the Roanoke firm advises that uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage may provide a path to compensation. Fishwick points out that this coverage, built into standard Virginia auto policies under Virginia Code § 38.2-2206, applies when the driver had no insurance, carried too little to cover the damages, or fled and was never identified. Because such claims are made against a victim's own insurer, the company may still negotiate aggressively.

Liability may extend beyond the impaired driver in certain circumstances. Attorney Fishwick notes that an employer can share responsibility if the driver was working at the time of the crash. He adds that Virginia does not recognize dram shop liability, meaning claims generally cannot be brought against a bar, restaurant, or other business for serving alcohol to the driver.

Fishwick also cautions injured victims against accepting an insurer's first settlement offer, since serious conditions such as spinal injuries and traumatic brain injuries can take time to fully develop. Waiting to settle allows for a more realistic understanding of the damages owed, including future medical treatment. He further advises acting promptly because, under Virginia Code § 8.01-243, most personal injury claims must be filed within two years of the crash, and evidence such as surveillance footage and witness memories can fade quickly.

A former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, John P. Fishwick Jr. draws on his background in law enforcement procedures and criminal evidence to review police reports, BAC results, and related prosecutions for issues relevant to a personal injury case. The firm handles personal injury and wrongful death matters throughout Virginia, including drunk driving and hit-and-run crashes.

For those injured by an impaired driver in Virginia, consulting an experienced car accident attorney may help preserve time-sensitive evidence, identify every source of compensation, and protect the right to file before the deadline passes.

About Fishwick & Associates PLC:

Fishwick & Associates PLC is a Roanoke-based law firm that represents accident victims throughout Virginia. Led by attorney John P. Fishwick Jr., the firm focuses on personal injury and wrongful death cases, including drunk driving and hit-and-run crashes, and assists clients with insurance negotiations, liability evaluations, and claims for statutory punitive damages. The office is located at 30 Franklin Rd SW Ste 700, Roanoke, VA 24011. For a free case evaluation, call (540) 345-5890.

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