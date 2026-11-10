San Francisco Traffic Ticket Attorney Adam Cohen Explains How To Fight A Speed Trap Ticket In California

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - November 10, 2026 - Drivers who receive a speeding citation in California may have grounds to challenge the ticket when the enforcement method qualifies as a prohibited speed trap or when the prosecution cannot establish the statutory foundation required for the speed evidence. San Francisco traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen of Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation ( ) has published guidance explaining what counts as a speed trap under California law, how these citations are handled in San Francisco, and the defenses that may lead to a dismissal.

According to San Francisco traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen, a speed trap is not simply an officer hiding from view. Under Vehicle Code Section 40802, the term carries a specific legal definition covering two types of enforcement: a measured section of highway with marked boundaries where speed is calculated over a known distance, and the use of radar or another electronic device to enforce certain prima facie speed limits without a qualifying engineering and traffic survey. "Whether an enforcement method qualifies as a speed trap depends on the statutory requirements, not on whether the officer was concealed," explains Cohen.

San Francisco traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen notes that California Vehicle Code Section 40801 prohibits officers from using a speed trap, as defined by Section 40802, to make an arrest or obtain speed evidence for a Vehicle Code prosecution. A speed trap defense can involve the engineering and traffic survey, the type of roadway, and any applicable statutory exceptions for streets, school zones, senior zones, business activity districts, and locally adopted speed limits. The location of the citation can therefore affect whether the state's speed-trap rules apply.

After a traffic citation is issued, the document identifies the alleged violation, the court handling the case, and the deadline to respond. Cohen points out that the San Francisco Superior Court typically sends a Reminder Notice to the address on the citation, often within about 21 days, listing the bail amount, due date, proof-of-correction requirements, and information about court and traffic school. "If the notice does not arrive, drivers should contact the court rather than assume the ticket went away, because the deadline on the Notice to Appear still applies," he advises.

Cohen explains that drivers generally have several options: pay the fine, contest the charge in court, or request a trial by written declaration when available, with eligible drivers also able to choose traffic school. Paying the fine results in a conviction and can add a point to the DMV record. Failing to respond by the deadline can lead to a civil assessment of up to $100, collection of delinquent amounts, and other failure-to-appear consequences.

A significant portion of any speed trap case involves the reliability of the speed-measurement evidence, and Attorney Cohen emphasizes that the device, its calibration, the officer's training, and the conditions of the reading can all be examined. When Vehicle Code Section 40802(c) applies, a radar operator must complete at least 24 hours of POST-approved radar training, and a laser operator must complete that training plus at least two additional hours. The device must meet or exceed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's minimum operational standards and have been calibrated within three years before the alleged violation by an independent certified facility.

The firm also examines target identification, line of sight, traffic conditions, and pacing evidence when evaluating a reading. "Heavy traffic, multiple vehicles in proximity, or an unclear line of sight can create real questions about whether the recorded speed belonged to the cited vehicle," Cohen observes. Discovery can provide access to calibration records, officer training documents, engineering and traffic surveys, and video footage, and because some records are subject to agency retention schedules, requesting relevant materials early can help preserve access to evidence.

Attorney Cohen notes that a speeding citation involving an alleged speed trap carries the penalties tied to the underlying offense, including a fine and one DMV point for a standard violation. Points also affect insurance rates and can lead to negligent-operator treatment after 4 points in 12 months, 6 points in 24 months, or 8 points in 36 months, which may result in license suspension or probation. Commercial drivers face additional consequences, as serious speeding violations can lead to CDL disqualification.

For those facing a speeding citation involving a suspected speed trap in San Francisco, contacting a traffic ticket attorney may help identify weaknesses in the evidence and determine how to respond before the deadline. The team at Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation examines speed-measurement equipment, engineering and traffic surveys, officer training, and procedural issues that can affect a case, and handles court appearances when permitted.

About Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation:

Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation is a San Francisco-based firm founded by managing partner Adam Cohen, Esq., representing drivers throughout California in traffic ticket, DUI, and criminal defense matters. Licensed in California and Florida, Cohen brings experience from both the prosecution and defense sides of criminal cases. The firm's office is located at 350 Rhode Island St #240, San Francisco, CA 94103, serving drivers throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and California. For consultations, call (628) 203-1868.

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