Chicago Divorce Attorney Michael Ian Bender Explains Litigation Versus Mediation In High-Conflict Divorce Cases

CHICAGO, IL - November 10, 2026 - Spouses navigating a high-conflict divorce in Cook County often face a critical decision between resolving matters through litigation or mediation, and the choice can shape the timeline, cost, and outcome of the entire case. Chicago divorce attorney Michael Ian Bender of Caesar & Bender, LLP ( ) has released guidance comparing the two approaches, examining how each process works, what Illinois law requires, and how spouses can determine which path best fits their circumstances.

According to Chicago divorce attorney Michael Ian Bender, the fundamental difference lies in who ultimately decides the outcome. In litigation, a Cook County judge issues binding decisions after reviewing evidence, while in mediation a neutral facilitator helps spouses craft their own agreement. "Litigation gives couples the authority and enforceable orders of the court, while mediation offers flexibility, privacy, and lower costs when both parties can participate safely," Bender explains.

Chicago divorce attorney Michael Ian Bender notes that not every marital dispute qualifies as high-conflict. A sustained pattern of hostility, poor communication, refusal to compromise, violations of temporary court orders, or concealment of financial information typically distinguishes these cases. Such matters may also involve power imbalances that prevent one party from advocating freely, which is why Illinois courts recognize that traditional mediation may not suit every situation.

The litigation process moves through the Circuit Court of Cook County in defined stages. It begins when one spouse files a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage and pays the $388 filing fee, followed by discovery, during which both parties complete a standardized Financial Affidavit required under Cook County Local Rule 13.3.1. Either spouse may request temporary relief under 750 ILCS 5/501 for child support, parenting schedules, or exclusive possession of the marital home, and cases that do not settle proceed to trial and a final Judgment for Dissolution of Marriage.

Mediation, by contrast, allows spouses to resolve property division, parental responsibilities, parenting time, child support, and maintenance through facilitated negotiations. Sessions occur in a private office or by video conference and remain confidential. The mediator manages communication and helps both sides explore options while remaining neutral, and once an agreement is reached, a Memorandum of Understanding is prepared for attorneys to convert into a formal Marital Settlement Agreement.

Bender points out that Illinois law prioritizes out-of-court resolution for child-related disputes. Under 750 ILCS 5/602.10, when parents cannot submit an agreed parenting plan within the initial 120-day period, the court directs the matter to mediation, and final parenting plans must include a clause requiring future mediation before returning to a judge. "Courts favor mediation for parenting disputes, but judges will excuse it when impediments such as domestic violence, severe power imbalances, or substance abuse make direct negotiation unsafe or unproductive," Bender observes, referencing 750 ILCS 5/602.10(c).

Attorney Bender emphasizes that high-conflict couples can sometimes use mediation successfully with the right structure. Shuttle mediation, in which the mediator meets separately with each spouse, reduces confrontation, while attorney-assisted mediation allows each party to bring counsel to the sessions. Even so, litigation remains the appropriate path when abuse, coercive control, or asset concealment is present.

When parenting disputes reach the courtroom, judges allocate parental responsibilities based on the child's best interests under 750 ILCS 5/602.5 and 750 ILCS 5/602.7, considering factors such as the child's adjustment to home and school and any history of violence. In high-conflict matters, courts may restrict joint decision-making, order supervised visitation under 750 ILCS 5/603.10, or appoint a guardian ad litem or child representative under 750 ILCS 5/506.

The firm notes that litigation generally costs more, with expenses accumulating from discovery, motions, depositions, and expert witnesses such as forensic accountants and custody evaluators. Court-ordered parenting mediation through Cook County Family Mediation Services is offered on a sliding fee scale, making it a lower-cost alternative for many families. Many Chicago divorces ultimately resolve through a hybrid approach, mediating parenting issues while litigating contested financial matters.

Molly E. Caesar, who maintains certified mediation training alongside trial experience at the trial, appellate, and Illinois Supreme Court levels, works with clients across both processes. The firm advises that litigation is often warranted when safety concerns exist, when a spouse hides assets or refuses to negotiate in good faith, or when immediate enforceable court orders are needed, while mediation suits couples who can communicate safely and value privacy and cost savings.

For those facing a high-conflict divorce in Chicago or Cook County, consulting a knowledgeable family law attorney may help clarify whether litigation, mediation, or a combined strategy best protects their rights, safety, and financial interests.

About Caesar & Bender, LLP:

Caesar & Bender, LLP is a Chicago-based family law firm located at 150 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 2130, focusing on high-conflict and high-net-worth divorce, custody, parentage, maintenance, and related matters. Led by Michael Ian Bender, a former Cook County Domestic Relations Judge, and Molly E. Caesar, a certified mediator and experienced litigator, the firm serves clients throughout Chicago and the surrounding Cook County communities. For consultations, call (312) 236-1500.

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