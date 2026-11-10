Middletown DWI Defense Attorney Randall F. Inniss Explains Common Errors Drivers Make During Traffic Stops

MIDDLETOWN, NY - November 10, 2026 - Most negative outcomes at a traffic stop stem from a handful of avoidable driver mistakes rather than the underlying violation itself. Middletown DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss of The Inniss Firm, PLLC ( ) has released guidance explaining how driver behavior during a roadside encounter often influences the result more than the reason for the stop. The new resource walks drivers throughout Middletown and the Hudson Valley through the specific errors that can turn an ordinary stop into a ticket or an arrest.

According to Middletown DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss, the first thirty seconds of a stop set the tone for everything that follows. He advises drivers to pull over safely, turn off the engine, lower the window, silence any audio, and keep both hands visible on the steering wheel before the officer approaches. "When an officer feels at ease during a stop, the likelihood of a favorable outcome increases," Inniss says. "The goal from the moment the lights come on is to look calm, cooperative, and predictable."

As a former New York State Trooper, Middletown DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss brings an insider's view of how officers evaluate driver behavior, administer field sobriety tests, and draft police reports. He notes that stepping out of the vehicle unprompted can read as non-compliance and immediately raises an officer's guard. Drivers are advised to remain seated with the seatbelt fastened and hands visible unless and until the officer directs them to exit.

Inniss points out that hand movements are watched closely during the approach. Reaching toward the glovebox, center console, or a pocket before being asked can be misread as a furtive movement suggesting hidden contraband or a weapon. "Wait until the officer asks for the license and registration, then narrate the actions out loud before reaching," Attorney Inniss explains. "Saying where the documents are and retrieving them slowly removes uncertainty."

The firm's guidance also cautions drivers against volunteering an explanation for the stop. Even when an officer asks whether the driver knows why they were pulled over, a response such as "I was speeding, right?" can be treated as an admission and used in court. Attorney Inniss emphasizes that drivers are not required to answer questions about where they were coming from, whether they had anything to drink, or how fast they were going, and should instead remain polite while allowing the officer to state the reason for the stop.

Passenger conduct can affect the encounter as well. Inniss recommends that drivers ask passengers to stay quiet, remain still, and keep their hands visible, since an officer watching multiple people move and talk at once has more to manage. A driver's attitude is another controllable factor. Complaints, sighing, eye-rolling, delayed compliance, or dismissive answers can push an officer toward writing a ticket rather than issuing a warning.

Randall F. Inniss also addresses the difference between roadside field sobriety tests and post-arrest chemical tests. Standardized field sobriety tests such as the walk-and-turn, the one-leg stand, and the horizontal gaze nystagmus test are voluntary under New York law, yet many drivers agree to them without realizing the officer is actively gathering evidence of impairment. Chemical tests administered after an arrest are governed by New York's Implied Consent Law under Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1194, and refusing a chemical test carries administrative penalties, including automatic license suspension.

The firm notes that individually minor errors may result only in a ticket, but combining several-stepping out unprompted, sudden movements, admitting to drinking, arguing, and performing poorly on physical tests-can give an officer a complete case for an arrest. Attorney Inniss adds that refusing to follow lawful orders can lead to separate charges, such as Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree under New York Penal Law Section 195.05.

Inniss represents drivers throughout Middletown and the Hudson Valley in traffic and impaired-driving matters, drawing on more than 100 roadside stops he personally conducted or assisted during his years in law enforcement. He observes that the choices made at the roadside are not the end of a case, because what an officer observed, said, and documented can still be examined and challenged in court.

For those ticketed or arrested after a traffic stop, contacting a Middletown DWI defense attorney may help protect driving privileges and evaluate the strength of the evidence.

About The Inniss Firm, PLLC:

The Inniss Firm, PLLC is a Middletown, New York law firm focused on DWI and traffic offense defense for drivers across the Hudson Valley. Led by attorney Randall F. Inniss, a former New York State Trooper, Investigator, and Certified Breathalyzer Operator admitted to practice in New York for more than 25 years, the firm applies its knowledge of law enforcement protocols to scrutinize traffic stops, field sobriety tests, and police reports. The office is located at 280 NY-211 Suite 203, Middletown, NY 10940. For consultations, call (845) 470-4236.

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