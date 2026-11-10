Tianyu Supports Global Buyers Seeking Custom Low Volume CNC Machining And Precision CNC Manufacturing In China

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dongguan Tianyu Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd."Dongguan Tianyu Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Tianyu), based in Dongguan, China, provides precision CNC machining, low volume CNC machining, CNC prototype machining, CNC milling, CNC turning, and custom metal and plastic parts. With approximately 20,000 m2 of production space, the company supports OEM and ODM projects, from rapid prototyping to mass production, offering multiple surface treatments, precision inspection, and 100% full inspection for international industrial customers.

Dongguan, Guangdong, China – November 10, 2026 – Dongguan Tianyu Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the brand name Tianyu, continues to provide custom CNC machining, precision machined parts, CNC components, and supporting manufacturing services for international industrial buyers. Based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China, the company offers integrated manufacturing capabilities covering drawing evaluation, prototype development, CNC milling, CNC turning, surface treatment, dimensional inspection, and production delivery. Its manufacturing services are designed to support customers requiring individual prototypes, low-volume CNC machining, small-batch production, and larger manufacturing orders.

As international manufacturers increasingly evaluate suppliers based on technical consistency, production flexibility, and quality management, the ability to coordinate multiple manufacturing processes through one supplier has become an important consideration in custom component procurement. Tianyu's manufacturing operation brings together approximately 20,000 square meters of production space, CNC machining centers, CNC turning equipment, automatic turning, injection molding, surface treatment, and precision inspection facilities.

Integrated CNC Machining Services for International Purchasing Requirements

Custom manufacturing projects often involve several stages, from initial drawing assessment and material selection to machining, finishing, inspection, and final packaging. Managing these stages across multiple suppliers can create additional coordination requirements for purchasing departments and engineering teams.

Tianyu provides a coordinated CNC machining service intended to address these manufacturing requirements. Customers can submit 2D engineering drawings, 3D CAD files, or physical samples for technical evaluation. Based on the project requirements, the company can review machining feasibility, material specifications, dimensional tolerances, surface finish requirements, and production quantities before manufacturing begins.

Its CNC machining services include CNC milling, CNC turning, precision CNC machining, automatic turning, and custom component manufacturing. These capabilities support the production of housings, flanges, connectors, shafts, pins, plates, brackets, and other non-standard mechanical components.

For buyers searching for a CNC machining manufacturer in China, the availability of several related production processes within one manufacturing operation can help simplify supplier coordination. Tianyu's service scope also includes surface treatment, dimensional inspection, and packaging arrangements, allowing customers to coordinate multiple production requirements through a single manufacturing contact.

Low Volume CNC Machining for Flexible Production Requirements

Low volume CNC machining is an important manufacturing option for companies developing new products, maintaining specialized equipment, or sourcing custom components in quantities that do not justify conventional high-volume production.

Tianyu supports low volume CNC machining projects ranging from single-piece samples and engineering prototypes to small-batch orders and subsequent production runs. This approach allows customers to evaluate component dimensions, assembly compatibility, machining quality, and functional requirements before proceeding with larger quantities.

As a China low volume CNC machining manufacturer, Tianyu works with customer-provided technical documentation to produce custom metal and plastic components according to project specifications. The company supports different production quantities and can review individual requirements concerning geometry, materials, machining processes, tolerances, and surface finishing.

Custom low volume CNC machining is particularly relevant to mechanical equipment manufacturers, automation companies, and engineering businesses that require specialized components for equipment development or maintenance. Instead of relying exclusively on standardized parts, these customers can request non-standard CNC parts designed around specific installation dimensions and operating requirements.

For procurement teams evaluating a low volume CNC machining supplier, important considerations include minimum order quantities, production consistency, inspection arrangements, material availability, and the ability to accommodate design changes. Tianyu's flexible order support is intended to accommodate projects at different manufacturing stages, from initial samples to repeat small-batch production.

CNC Prototype Machining and Custom Part Development

Prototype manufacturing provides an opportunity for engineering teams to assess a component before committing to a larger production quantity. CNC prototype machining is particularly suitable for metal and engineering plastic parts that require accurate dimensions, functional features, and machining characteristics representative of the intended component design.

Tianyu provides CNC prototype machining services based on customer drawings, 3D files, and physical samples. Its production capabilities support three-axis and 3+2-axis machining, enabling the manufacture of components with beveled surfaces, angled holes, pockets, mounting features, and complex irregular geometries.

For selected projects, prototype production can be available in as little as three days, depending on part complexity, material availability, finishing requirements, and inspection specifications.

The company also provides drawing evaluation before production. This step helps clarify technical requirements and identify manufacturing considerations that may affect the machining process, production schedule, or final component characteristics.

Custom CNC prototype machining can support product development across several industrial applications, including mechanical equipment, medical device components, and industrial automation systems. Buyers can discuss prototype quantities, technical drawings, material specifications, and required inspection documentation during the initial project evaluation.

CNC Milling and CNC Turning for Precision Components

CNC milling and CNC turning serve different manufacturing requirements and are frequently used together in the production of custom mechanical parts.

Tianyu's CNC milling services support components with flat surfaces, pockets, slots, mounting holes, angled features, and complex three-dimensional geometries. CNC machining centers provide the manufacturing capability required for custom plates, brackets, housings, connectors, and other precision-milled components.

The company supports three-axis and 3+2-axis CNC machining. These capabilities allow the production of parts with multiple machining orientations and selected complex geometric features without limiting projects to simple flat or cylindrical profiles.

CNC turning is used for components with rotational geometries, including shafts, pins, threaded connectors, sleeves, and flanges. The company's CNC turning and automatic turning capabilities support the production of cylindrical parts with stepped diameters, central bores, external threads, and other turned features.

Customers looking for a custom CNC milling manufacturer or CNC turning supplier can submit their component drawings for an assessment of machining feasibility and production requirements. Depending on the component design, milling and turning operations can be coordinated with additional processes to meet the specified dimensional and functional requirements.

Precision Machined Parts and CNC Components Across Multiple Materials

Material selection is an important consideration when sourcing precision machined parts. Mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, weight, machinability, operating conditions, and finishing requirements can all influence the choice of material and manufacturing process.

Tianyu's core material capabilities include aluminum alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel, and engineering plastics.

Aluminum alloy components are commonly specified for applications requiring a combination of relatively low weight, machinability, and structural performance. Stainless steel parts can be considered for applications where corrosion resistance and mechanical properties are important. Carbon steel is used for various mechanical and structural components, while engineering plastics provide additional options for parts with specific weight, insulation, or application requirements.

The company's CNC components manufacturing services cover a range of custom geometries and functional features. Examples include precision flanges, threaded connectors, cylindrical housings, machined plates, mounting brackets, stepped shafts, and hollow pins.

Custom CNC components can be manufactured according to customer-supplied drawings and technical specifications. Depending on the project, buyers can request different combinations of CNC milling, CNC turning, drilling, threading, surface treatment, and dimensional inspection.

For OEM and ODM-related manufacturing inquiries, Tianyu can review the available technical information and discuss the applicable customization and production requirements with customers. The manufacturing approach is based on the component design, requested quantity, and project-specific specifications.

Dimensional Accuracy and Manufacturing Quality Control

Dimensional consistency is a central consideration when purchasing precision machined parts, particularly when components must fit into assemblies or operate alongside other mechanical elements.

For standard batch production, Tianyu reports dimensional tolerance control within ±0.01–0.02 mm, depending on component geometry, material, and manufacturing requirements. Concentricity can reach 0.01 mm for applicable parts. Surface roughness can reach Ra 0.2 μm following specified surface treatment processes.

These figures represent manufacturing capabilities under applicable project conditions rather than universal specifications for every component. Actual achievable tolerances and surface characteristics depend on part dimensions, geometry, material properties, machining methods, and finishing requirements.

The company uses various measuring instruments and precision inspection methods to evaluate manufactured components. Inspection requirements can be discussed during the drawing evaluation stage so that the relevant dimensional characteristics and documentation needs are understood before production.

Tianyu also provides 100% full inspection as part of its stated quality control approach. Depending on customer requirements, corresponding quality inspection records and dimensional reports can be provided for manufactured parts.

For international purchasing departments, the availability of defined inspection arrangements is an important factor when evaluating a precision CNC machining manufacturer. Clear specifications, dimensional verification, and agreed inspection requirements help establish a common technical basis between the buyer and manufacturing supplier.

Surface Treatment and Supporting Manufacturing Processes

Surface treatment can influence a component's appearance, corrosion resistance, surface characteristics, and suitability for its intended application.

Tianyu offers several surface finishing options, including anodizing, electrophoresis, powder coating, polishing, and sandblasting. The appropriate process depends on the base material, required appearance, functional conditions, and customer specifications.

These services can be coordinated with CNC machining and dimensional inspection to support a more integrated manufacturing workflow.

The company's broader production capabilities also include injection molding, CNC turning, automatic turning, and precision inspection. Combining different manufacturing processes provides additional options for customers sourcing custom metal and plastic components.

For projects involving several component types or different finishing requirements, buyers can discuss the full parts list and technical documentation during the initial inquiry. This allows manufacturing requirements to be reviewed together rather than treating each process as an isolated purchasing activity.

Manufacturing Support for Mechanical Equipment, Medical Devices, and Automation

Tianyu's manufacturing services support customers operating in mechanical equipment, medical device, and industrial automation sectors.

Mechanical equipment applications can require custom shafts, flanges, connectors, mounting plates, housings, and other components manufactured according to equipment-specific drawings.

Automation applications frequently involve brackets, precision connectors, machined housings, mounting components, and custom mechanical structures. Dimensional consistency and compatibility with the overall assembly are important considerations in these projects.

Medical device-related manufacturing inquiries may involve components with defined material, dimensional, finishing, and inspection requirements. Such projects require individual technical review to determine the applicable manufacturing and quality documentation specifications.

Across these applications, Tianyu works with customer-provided drawings and project information to evaluate manufacturing requirements and coordinate the relevant production processes.

Supporting International Buyers from Drawing Evaluation to Delivery

International procurement involves more than comparing machining prices. Buyers also consider technical communication, production feasibility, order flexibility, quality verification, and the ability to coordinate different manufacturing requirements.

Vera Yao leads Tianyu's international sales team and has six years of experience in international trade and B2B business development. Her work includes customer requirement coordination, business negotiations, order follow-up, and after-sales support.

She has experience serving customers across North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Africa. She graduated from China University of Geosciences (Beijing).

International customers can communicate their project requirements through the company's sales contact. Initial inquiries can include engineering drawings, 3D files, material requirements, target quantities, surface finishing specifications, and expected delivery schedules.

This information provides a basis for reviewing the project and discussing the appropriate manufacturing arrangement.

As a CNC machining factory in Dongguan, China, Tianyu supports customers seeking custom CNC machining services, precision CNC components, low volume CNC manufacturing, CNC prototype machining, and precision machined parts. Its manufacturing operation is structured to accommodate different order quantities while coordinating machining, finishing, inspection, and delivery requirements.

The company continues to focus on practical manufacturing capabilities, flexible production support, and communication with international customers throughout the custom component procurement process.

International buyers interested in low volume CNC machining, CNC prototype machining, custom CNC components, precision CNC machining, CNC milling, CNC turning, or OEM and ODM manufacturing inquiries can contact Tianyu to discuss drawings, technical requirements, production quantities, and project specifications.

About Tianyu

Dongguan Tianyu Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the brand name Tianyu, is a manufacturing enterprise based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China, specializing in precision CNC machining, custom metal and plastic parts, surface treatment, and supporting manufacturing services. With approximately 20,000 square meters of production space, the company provides CNC milling, CNC turning, automatic turning, injection molding, precision inspection, and related manufacturing support. Tianyu's mission is to support international industrial customers with practical custom manufacturing solutions, consistent quality management, flexible production arrangements, and coordinated services from prototype development to batch production and delivery. The company's founding year has not been specified in the available corporate information.