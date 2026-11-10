MENAFN - GetNews)"Shenzhen Reunion Electronics Co., Ltd."Seize Air reports that a textile industry air compressor retrofit at a Bangladesh mill cut specific power by about 22% after six months with its SVC-250W variable-speed screw compressor. The case shows how mills can compare compressor quotes using delivered airflow and input power at the same discharge pressure, then estimate annual electricity costs from operating hours and local rates.

SHANGHAI, November 10, 2026 - Seize Air is sharing a textile industry air compressor retrofit case for mill operators weighing a replacement purchase. At a Bangladesh mill using compressed air for weaving and dyeing, the company reported a roughly 22% reduction in specific power following a compressor replacement. Seize Air is an industrial air compressor manufacturer that develops textile industry air compressor systems for weaving, spinning, and related mill operations.

To compare compressor quotes, ask each supplier for the electrical input power of the complete compressor package at the same discharge pressure and delivered airflow. Estimate annual electricity costs using the mill's operating hours at each load level and the applicable electricity rate. This gives buyers a common basis for comparing equipment sized for the same production needs.

A mill buying a replacement needs enough air at the looms through shift changes and production peaks. If a shared system runs at the pressure needed by the most demanding process, the mill may spend energy compressing air above the pressure other lines require. The Bangladesh case shows how a system audit can distinguish production demand from losses in the equipment and distribution system before suppliers size a new machine.

Seize Air Textile Industry Air Compressor Retrofit in Bangladesh

The mill relied on a 250 kW single-stage screw air compressor

Seize Air recommended an SVC-250W single-stage variable-speed drive (VSD) compressor rated at 250 kW and 7 bar. After six months of operation, the company reported that specific power fell from 8.8 to 6.9 kW/(m3/min). Specific power is the electrical input power required per unit of delivered airflow. Both machines had the same nominal motor rating, yet the reported power required per unit of airflow differed.

The reported reduction applies to this installation. A mill preparing its own retrofit should record pressure at the compressor and at the loom header during representative production. The difference shows how much pressure is lost between those points and helps buyers specify the discharge pressure needed for their own system.

Seize Air Compressor Retrofit Data for Comparing Quotes

The figures below come from Seize Air's published case report. Each item pairs a case detail with information buyers can request from suppliers.



Compressor. The mill replaced a single-stage screw compressor with the SVC-250W single-stage VSD model. Ask suppliers to specify the exact model and the equipment included in the proposed package.

Rated motor power. Both units were rated at 250 kW. Request measured package input power at full and part load to see how much electricity each proposed unit draws in operation.

Discharge pressure. The replacement unit was rated at 7 bar. The old unit's discharge pressure was undisclosed. For each proposal, request delivered airflow at the same discharge pressure and under the same test conditions. Specific power. Seize Air reported a drop from 8.8 to 6.9 kW/(m3/min). Ask for specific power data at the operating points that represent the mill's actual demand.

For example, an illustrative duty profile of 4,000 hours at 120 kW and 2,000 hours at 60 kW uses 600,000 kWh per year, or $60,000 at $0.10 per kWh. Apply the same duty profile to each quote. Ask whether dryer power and the effect of filter pressure drop are included in the estimate, then itemize maintenance and standby capacity. Where the tariff includes a separate demand charge, account for it in the cost comparison.

Seize Air Screw Air Compressors for Textile Mill Duty

The Seize Air PML Series oil-injected air compressor

Seize Air is an industrial air compressor manufacturer that develops textile industry air compressor systems for weaving, spinning, and related mill operations. A single-stage VSD screw compressor such as the SVC-250W can suit higher-pressure duties when demand varies with the number of machines online. Where a process has a defined oil purity requirement, the Seize Air SWT Series dry oil-free air compressor

Seize Air Textile Air Compressors at the 2026 Shengze Exhibition

At the May 2026 textile exhibition in Shengze, Seize Air presented permanent-magnet VSD screw air compressors for jet weaving, texturing and spinning. Its exhibition recap describes how engineers addressed line-pressure stability as air demand changes. Buyers can turn that discussion into a test requirement by asking suppliers to record pressure and package input power when several machines start together and when part of the line stops.

The test also helps mills plan purchases in stages. A weaving plant adding looms in two phases can ask how the compressor would run at the initial demand and how a second unit could be sequenced later. A mill with separate weaving and finishing areas can compare serving both from a common header with supplying the lower-pressure line separately. Both decisions depend on readings from the production floor during normal operation and changeovers.

A commissioning test can use the same operating points specified in the purchase order. Record which production lines are running and whether the dryers and other treatment equipment are included in the electrical measurement. If the supplier reports a figure for the compressor package alone, record the rest of the system separately. Those records give maintenance teams a baseline for spotting changes in pressure drop or power draw after the system enters service.

Seize Air Textile Air Compressor Resources for Buyers

Before issuing a request for quotation, log airflow and pressure over a representative production schedule. Identify which lines need uninterrupted air and agree with production staff on when the mill can switch to backup supply during installation. Give suppliers the same duty profile so equipment sizing, installation scope and backup provision can be compared on the same basis.

Review Seize Air's textile compressed air solutions to shortlist a compressor series, then request a model-specific performance sheet at the mill's operating pressure. For a retrofit, include the baseline readings in the purchase specification and agree on how the new system will be tested after commissioning.

About Seize Air

Seize Air is an industrial air compressor manufacturer that develops textile industry air compressor systems for weaving, spinning, and related mill operations. The Shanghai-based company was founded in 2009 and combines equipment research, manufacturing and service. Its portfolio includes oil-injected and oil-free screw air compressors, centrifugal air compressors and air treatment equipment.