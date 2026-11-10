Max Elofson Outlines Vision For Future Technology, Electric Mobility, And Design Through KMON And YR2M

MENAFN - GetNews)Max Elofson, Founder of KMON and YR2MTM Drink Tech's ventures explore gesture-controlled EVs, artificial intelligence, aerial mobility, and innovative beverage design.

Los Angeles, CA - November 10, 2026 - Entrepreneur Max Elofson is developing concepts through KMON and YR2M Drink Tech, exploring how design, intelligent systems, and emerging technologies could shape transportation and consumer products.

The ventures operate in different industries but share an interest in technology, functionality, and distinctive design.

KMON Explores Electric Mobility and Artificial Intelligence

KMON is a proposed technology ecosystem focused on electric mobility, artificial intelligence, and intelligent infrastructure. Its KMON EV initiative explores a conceptual electric vehicle platform incorporating HAND DRIVE, a proposed gesture-based interaction system.

Using envisioned cameras, sensors, and intelligent software, HAND DRIVE would allow drivers to interact with vehicle doors, interior functions, and driving-related commands through hand movements, reducing reliance on conventional physical controls and touchscreens.

KMON's broader vision includes ilyAi, an artificial intelligence platform connecting transportation and personalized assistance. Two proposed AI voice interfaces, KimAi and MaxAi, are envisioned to assist with navigation, vehicle settings, communication, and everyday interactions. Other concepts include humanoid robotics, financial technology, and shared-access mobility.

TRKSNTA by Kmon Considers Aerial Rescue and Recovery

Another KMON-related concept, TRKSNTA by Kmon, explores mobility where ordinary ground access is restricted. Concept renderings supplied by Elofson show an aerial platform with an enclosed central cabin and surrounding circular fan housings.

One visualization imagines wildfire evacuation, while another depicts a configuration exploring debris handling in damaged urban environments. The concepts consider potential applications in emergency access and disaster recovery.

TRKSNTA remains a concept vision. The renderings do not establish a working prototype, flight capability, or rescue readiness. Any operational system would require engineering development, testing, safety validation, and regulatory approvals.

YR2M Drink Tech Applies Industrial Design to Beverage Concepts

Elofson is also developing YR2M Drink Tech, an emerging beverage and lifestyle brand. Its proposed products include TECH SPARKLING, a highly carbonated water, and TECH STILL, a still water offering.

The brand's visual direction draws on brutalist architecture and industrial design, incorporating geometric forms, restrained typography, and proposed matte charcoal and black packaging. YR2M is also exploring TECH WEAR, an apparel concept, and accessories.

California is central to the brand's proposed beverage development and distribution strategy. A potential commercial launch is considered for 2030–2035, subject to development, financing, manufacturing arrangements, and market readiness.

A Design-Led Approach Across Industries

KMON and YR2M span mobility, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, beverages, and lifestyle products. Both ventures remain in development, and their technologies and products are proposed concepts rather than commercially available offerings.

About Max Elofson

Max Elofson is an entrepreneur developing KMON, a proposed technology ecosystem focused on electric mobility, artificial intelligence, and intelligent infrastructure, and YR2M Drink Tech, an emerging beverage and lifestyle brand focused on design-driven consumer products.

Learn more: YR2M Drink Tech: