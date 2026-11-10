Dynamic Industry Brings Mechanical Solar Panel Recycling To Techcrunch Disrupt As U.S. Waste Challenge Grows

NAMWON, South Korea - November 10, 2026 - Dynamic Industry presented its mechanical solar panel recycling technology at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 in San Francisco, addressing a growing challenge for the solar industry: recovering useful materials when photovoltaic panels reach the end of their working lives.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the United States could accumulate as much as one million tons of solar panel waste by 2030. As aging installations are replaced, the need extends beyond collecting retired panels to separating their glass, metals and silicon into materials that can return to industrial use.

Mechanical separation for material recovery

Dynamic Industry develops automated equipment that removes junction boxes and aluminum frames, separates glass and processes the remaining laminate into silicon- and metal-bearing material streams. Its mechanical separation process does not use thermal treatment or chemical reagents. This approach avoids the heating and reagent-handling stages required by thermal or chemical separation routes, while creating distinct material streams for downstream recovery and reuse.

The company lists a panel processing time of approximately 90 seconds in its technical presentation. This is a company-reported specification; operating performance depends on panel characteristics and system configuration. Its focus is on combining automated dismantling with material separation, so that retired panels can become a source of recoverable resources.

Technology presentation and U.S. market discussions

At the Korean Pavilion, Dynamic Industry introduced its recycling process to investors, buyers and potential business partners. On October 13, it delivered a three-minute live pitch presenting its technology and international business direction. The exhibition provided a setting to discuss potential applications and cooperation in the U.S. market.

Following the exhibition, Dynamic Industry plans to continue discussions with recycling operators, solar industry stakeholders and equipment partners. Potential areas for cooperation include local panel collection and recycling needs, equipment deployment and the handling of recovered material streams. The company aims to identify projects where its mechanical process can support local recycling operations.

About Dynamic Industry

Founded in 2021 and led by CEO Hyon Soo Kim, Dynamic Industry is a South Korean company developing solar panel recycling equipment and resource-recovery processes. It operates a facility in Namwon, South Korea. Its separation-system technology for recovering valuable resources from waste photovoltaic modules holds Korea's Green Technology Certification (GT-24-02025).

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