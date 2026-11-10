The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of New Construction Dollar General

MENAFN - GetNews) The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant net leased Dollar General property located at 1243 Noel C Conaway Rd in Guyton, Georgia for $2,472,000. The Dollar General store was constructed in 2026 and contains 10,640 square feet on a 1.44-acre parcel.

(Wilmette, IL– November 10, 2026) – The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant net leased Dollar General property located at 1243 Noel C Conaway Rd in Guyton, Georgia for $2,472,000. The Dollar General store was constructed in 2026 and contains 10,640 square feet on a 1.44-acre parcel.

The Dollar General property is located at 1243 Noel C Conaway Rd in Guyton, Georgia, within Effingham County. Guyton is part of the Savannah, Georgia Metropolitan Statistical Area. Noel C Conaway Road is one of the fastest-developing residential corridors in Effingham County. The Savannah MSA had an estimated population of 431,589 in 2024. The Savannah MSA population grew by approximately 23.7% between 2010 and 2024, more than double the national growth rate over the same period. Effingham County had an estimated population of 73,148 in 2024, up from 64,769 in the 2020 Census. The site is near Guyton Elementary School and South Effingham High School, which are part of the Effingham County School District. South Effingham High School partners with Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America on workforce training. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle manufacturing campus in nearby Bryan County. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is a major regional employment and housing demand driver for Guyton, Georgia and the surrounding Savannah MSA. The planned Effingham Parkway is an additional infrastructure catalyst for the county.

Randy Blankstein, Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller was a Southeast-based private developer. The buyer was a Northeast-based private investor completing a 1031 exchange.

The Dollar General lease is a triple net (NNN) lease. The landlord has zero responsibilities under the NNN lease. The lease expires on August 31, 2041, leaving approximately 14 years of remaining term. The lease includes five 5-year renewal options. Rent increases by 5% every five years, including during the renewal options.

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Dollar General was founded in 1939 in Scottsville, Kentucky. Dollar General operates approximately 20,900 stores across 48 states and Mexico. Dollar General employs approximately 194,000 full-time and part-time workers. Dollar General sells consumables, seasonal merchandise, home products and apparel at everyday low prices. Dollar General also operates the DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf store formats. Dollar General Corporation carries an investment-grade credit rating.

“Investors keep coming back to new construction dollar stores in growing Sunbelt markets, and the demand for this kind of product has stayed deep all year,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added,“This Dollar General checked every box for our buyer, with a brand-new building on a growing residential corridor in Georgia.” John Feeney, Senior Vice President of The Boulder Group, noted,“Our client needed a clean, passive 1031 replacement property, and a new construction NNN lease with an investment-grade tenant and built-in rent bumps gave them long-term income with no landlord headaches.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $11 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2015–2025, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both CoStar and MSCI Real Capital Analytics. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

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