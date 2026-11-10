Medwest Realty Welcomes Jacob Grieser To Expand Landlord Representation Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif.- November 10, 2026 - MedWest Realty, Inc. has added Jacob Grieser to its team to expand the firm's landlord representation business across Los Angeles, including Beverly Hills, the Westside, and the South Bay. Grieser will also continue advising physicians, surgery centers, and healthcare organizations on their real estate needs.

Grieser brings more than 15 years of experience in healthcare real estate, including ownership-side leasing and asset management. He previously served in a leadership role at Welltower, one of the nation's largest healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs), where he oversaw the investment performance of a $4.5 billion healthcare real estate portfolio comprising more than 160 medical office and outpatient properties. That experience gives him a firsthand understanding of how leasing decisions affect occupancy, capital needs, and long-term asset value, a perspective he will bring to property owners through MedWest's healthcare-focused platform.

"I'm excited to join MedWest and help grow its landlord representation business throughout the Los Angeles area," said Grieser. "The opportunity to work alongside property owners while continuing to advise healthcare providers makes this a natural fit. I also look forward to reconnecting with the owners, healthcare organizations, and industry colleagues I've worked with over the years."

"Jacob has sat on the ownership side of these decisions, and that shows in how he thinks about a building," said Bryan McKenney, President of MedWest. "Owners want a leasing partner who understands what drives performance and long-term value. Jacob brings that perspective and combines it with the data, marketing, and transaction support platform we've built to help our brokers succeed. We're glad to have him on the team."

Owners evaluating a leasing assignment, an upcoming renewal, or a change in space needs can reach Grieser at ....

About MedWest

MedWest is a boutique medical office real estate company exclusively focused on healthcare real estate. The firm combines specialized brokerage expertise with dedicated data analytics, research, marketing, and transaction support to help healthcare tenants and landlords navigate their real estate needs across California, Nevada, Florida, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee.