The Primary Application Markets For Cast Film Machines Expand Across Global Industries

The downstream application markets of cast film machines cover multiple high-demand fields, with core application scenarios as follows:

Packaging Industry (Core Mainstream Market)

Food Packaging:Produces PE cast cling film, PP heat-seal film, and multi-layer co-extrusion barrier films, suitable for scenarios such as fresh-keeping of fruits and vegetables, quick-frozen food, and vacuum packaging of meat, which can extend the shelf life by 2-3 times.

Daily Chemical Packaging:Outputs PET label films, PVC puncture-resistant films, and PP matte films for the outer packaging of shampoo, cosmetics, and high-end daily chemical gift boxes, featuring strong printing adhesion, waterproof and anti-fouling properties.

Logistics Packaging:Manufactures PE stretch wrap films and biodegradable express packaging films with a stretch rate of 300%-500%, meeting the needs of pallet cargo fixing and large home appliance protection.

Medical and Healthcare Market

Produces sterile surgical instrument packaging films, pharmaceutical blister base films, and waterproof breathable films for surgical gowns, complying with the ISO 11137 sterilization standard. Some high-end models can be used for the precision forming of hemodialysis membranes.

It was adapted to the production of protective clothing breathable films and other epidemic prevention materials, and a large number of related equipment were supplied for global epidemic prevention in 2020.

New Energy and Electronics Market

Photovoltaic Field:Produces EVA/POE photovoltaic encapsulant films, which are the core materials for photovoltaic module encapsulation. Leading domestic equipment manufacturers have realized the independent R&D of such models.

Lithium Battery and Electronic Field:Used for the production of lithium battery separators, electronic insulating films, and mobile phone screen protective films, with the film thickness tolerance controlled within ±2%, meeting the cleanliness requirement of Class 100.

Optical Film Field:Produces high-transmittance PET optical films for the backlight modules of LCDs and polarizer substrates, with a light transmittance of over 92%.

Automotive and Light Industry Market

Produces TPU/TPE automotive interior lamination films, garment fabric composite films, and shoe-making processing films. The same equipment can support the switching of high and low-temperature materials, realizing multi-purpose of one machine.

It is suitable for the production of differentiated products such as CPE/PEVA frosted embossed films, meeting the personalized demands of light industry fields such as luggage and ready-to-wear clothing.

Scientific Research and Academic Institution Market

Small experimental cast film machines are widely used in universities, scientific research institutes, and enterprise R&D departments for the optimization of new polymer material formulas, debugging of casting process parameters, and film performance testing.

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About Us

Quanzhou Nuoda Machinery Co., Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of cast film machines in China.

We mainly research, develop and manufacture the whole series casting film machinery including EVA solar encapsulation film production line, PE medical sanitary material cast film production line, PEVA cast embossed film production line, casting laminating machine etc.