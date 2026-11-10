Comprehensive Analysis Explains Proper Selection Criteria For European Section Steel

Basic Profile Definition

HEA beam is classified as European wide flange beam. Compared with IPE, HEA features wider flanges and thicker web, with material more evenly distributed away from the neutral axis. This layout brings higher torsional stiffness and stronger load performance, so engineers prefer HEA for primary load-bearing frames, heavy support and multi-storey steel structure frame. Common supplied grades cover S275JR and S355JR, two dominant grades for export steel orders.

The following comparison table lists typical standard sizes and mechanical reference data for easy screening during quotation and drawing review.

Item IPE Beam (Typical: IPE 300) HEA Beam (Typical: HEA 300) Height 300 mm 290 mm Flange Width 150 mm 300 mm Web Thickness 7.1 mm 8.5 mm Flange Thickness 10.7 mm 14 mm Unit Weight 42.2 kg/m 97.6 kg/m Section Modulus (Major Axis) 557 cm3 1260 cm3 Recommended Grade S275JR / S355JR S275JR / S355JR Main Advantage Light weight, low material cost, easy handling High rigidity, strong compression & torsion resistance

Load Capacity and Engineering Differences

The biggest gap between these two European section steels lies in load distribution. IPE beam performs well when the load is vertical and bending happens only along the strong axis. If the structure suffers lateral force, torsion or eccentric load, the narrow flange of IPE will show obvious weakness. For that reason, IPE is widely used as secondary members: roof support, wall frame, light platform and temporary bracing.

HEA wide flange beam delivers balanced performance on both major and minor axes. The broad flange helps resist lateral buckling, which is critical for main columns, primary girders and heavy equipment support. When the project requires long span, heavy static load or seismic reinforcement, most structural engineers will turn to HEA beam instead of IPE beam. It is worth noting that upgrading from S275JR to S355JR can further raise yield strength, which allows designers to adopt smaller section size under equal load requirement and optimise total steel consumption.

Application Scenarios Matching

In light-duty construction, IPE beam, on the other hand, is the affordable option. Small workshops, agricultural sheds, low-rise prefab houses and fence support frames are all built using a great many bulk loads of S275JR IPE beams, which are shipped together in bulk cargo. Because it is much lower than IPE, oil and gas IPE reduces the overall freight cost, particularly when it is used for ocean bulk shipping.

HEA beam is king in heavy industrial construction. S355JR HEA beams are used in large quantities as factory structure main frames, warehouse primary support frame, bridge auxiliary beam and large equipment foundation frame Panama, Zambia and Nigeria construction clients choose HEA when they need stable load-bearing members for long-term operation.

When your project contains mixed load conditions, a mature solution is combining both types: use HEA wide flange beam for main load-bearing frames and adopt IPE beam for secondary supporting members. This mixed layout balances structural safety, steel weight and procurement budget.

Procurement and Supply Tips for Overseas Buyers

When placing bulk orders for European section steel, buyers should confirm standard specification, steel grade, cutting requirement and inspection standard before shipment. Both IPE beam and HEA beam can be supplied as full-length bars or cut to custom lengths according to construction drawings. Mill test certificates will be provided for each batch to verify chemical composition and mechanical property.

As a reliable steel beam supplier, we provide one-stop supply of European standard IPE beams, HEA and HEB wide flange beams, supporting bulk cargo delivery for overseas construction projects. Whether you need small trial order or hundreds of tons of structural steel, our team can offer competitive pricing, fixed delivery schedule and complete inspection documents.

To sum up: pick IPE beam if you need lightweight secondary members with tight budget; select HEA wide flange beam if high bearing capacity, lateral stability and long service life are the top priority. By checking design load, span requirement and steel grade, international contractors can lock the proper European section steel and avoid costly redesign after shipment.

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