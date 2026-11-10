New Industrial Guide Explores Essential Valve Types And Selection Methods

Industrial valves play an essential role in controlling the flow, pressure and direction of fluids in pipeline systems. They are widely used in oil and gas, petrochemical processing, water treatment, power generation, chemical production and other industrial applications.

However, different valves are designed for different operating conditions. Selecting an unsuitable valve may result in excessive pressure loss, internal leakage, premature wear or unstable process control.

Understanding the functions and characteristics of common industrial valves is therefore important for engineers, project contractors and procurement professionals. This guide introduces four major valve categories, explains their operating principles and highlights the key factors to consider during valve selection.

1. Shut-Off Valves: Reliable On-Off Flow Control

Shut-off valves are primarily designed to start or stop fluid flow. They generally operate in fully open or fully closed positions rather than regulating flow continuously.

Gate Valve

A gate valve controls fluid flow by raising or lowering a gate perpendicular to the flow direction. When fully open, the gate moves out of the flow passage, creating a relatively straight flow path with low pressure loss.

Gate valves are available in wedge and parallel-gate designs, with different seat and sealing configurations.

Main advantages:



Low flow resistance when fully open.

Suitable for large-diameter pipelines. Available in different pressure ratings and materials.

Applications and selection: Gate valves are commonly used in water supply networks, oil pipelines and industrial isolation systems. They are suitable for applications requiring reliable on-off isolation. However, they should generally not be used for continuous throttling because partial opening can cause vibration, erosion and damage to the seating surfaces.

Ball Valve

A ball valve uses a spherical ball with a central bore. Rotating the ball by 90 degrees aligns or blocks the flow passage, allowing fast opening and closing.

Two common configurations are floating ball valves and trunnion-mounted ball valves. Floating designs use line pressure to press the ball against the downstream seat, while trunnion-mounted designs support the ball through upper and lower bearings or supports.

Main advantages:



Quick quarter-turn operation.

Reliable shut-off performance.

Full-bore designs can provide low flow resistance. Suitable for automated operation.

Applications and selection: Ball valves are widely used in oil and gas pipelines, petrochemical plants and Fluid Transportation

Plug Valve

A plug valve uses a cylindrical or tapered plug with a flow passage. Rotating the plug aligns or blocks the passage, providing quarter-turn flow control.

Common designs include lubricated, non-lubricated and special plug configurations.

Main advantages:



Simple quarter-turn operation.

Compact construction.

Certain designs are suitable for viscous or particle-containing media. Can provide effective isolation in demanding pipeline services.

Applications and selection: Plug valves are used in chemical processing, gas distribution and industrial pipelines. Lubricated designs may help reduce operating friction and prevent seizure. However, operating torque, sealing requirements and compatibility with the medium must be evaluated, particularly under high-pressure conditions.

2. Flow Regulation Valves: Controlling Flow and Pressure

Unlike isolation valves, regulating valves are designed to control flow rates or maintain process conditions. Their internal structures are optimized for throttling and pressure regulation.

Globe Valve

A globe valve regulates flow through the movement of a disc or plug toward or away from a stationary seat. Its internal flow passage changes as the valve opens or closes, allowing controlled adjustment of fluid flow.

Disc designs may include flat, conical and other profiles depending on the required control characteristics.

Main advantages:



Good throttling performance.

Precise flow adjustment.

Suitable for frequent regulation. Different trim designs support different flow characteristics.

Applications and selection: Globe valves are commonly used in steam systems, cooling water circuits and industrial proce Ss Pipe

Butterfly Valve

A butterfly valve controls flow through a circular disc that rotates around a shaft. A 90-degree rotation moves the disc between open and closed positions.

Common designs include concentric, double-offset and triple-offset butterfly valves. Triple-offset designs use a specially engineered sealing geometry and can provide metal-to-metal sealing.

Main advantages:



Compact and lightweight construction.

Suitable for large-diameter pipelines.

Quick quarter-turn operation. Generally economical for large flow passages.

Applications and selection: Butterfly valves are widely used in water treatment plants, HVAC systems, power stations and industrial water pipelines. Triple-offset designs are suitable for applications requiring metal sealing and higher temperature capability. Selection should consider pressure rating, leakage requirements, disc material and whether the medium contains abrasive particles.

Throttling Valve

Throttling valves regulate fluid flow by changing the effective flow area through a movable valve element. Needle valves and specialized control valves are common examples.

Their internal geometry can provide fine adjustment of relatively small flow rates.

Main advantages:



Fine flow adjustment.

Suitable for small-flow control. Can be designed for high-pressure differential applications.

Applications and selection: Throttling and needle valves are used in instrumentation lines, sampling systems and process control applications. Because the fluid velocity can increase significantly at restricted openings, erosion, cavitation and noise must be considered when selecting a suitable design.

3. Safety and Pressure Protection Valves

These valves help protec T Pipe

Safety Valve

A safety valve automatically opens when system pressure reaches a predetermined set pressure, releasing excess pressure to protect equipment from overpressure.

Common designs include spring-loaded and pilot-operated safety valves.

Selection considerations: Set pressure, relieving capacity, operating temperature, back pressure and reseating characteristics must match the process requirements. Regular inspection, testing and calibration are essential.

Check Valve

A check valve allows fluid to flow in one direction and automatically prevents reverse flow.

Common types include swing, lift, dual-plate and axial-flow check valves.

Selection considerations: Swing check valves are widely used in general pipeline applications, while axial-flow and other non-slam designs may be considered for high-velocity systems where water hammer needs to be controlled. Proper sizing and dynamic system analysis are important to avoid damaging pressure surges.

Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV)

A pressure reducing valve automatically maintains a lower downstream pressure despite variations in upstream pressure or flow demand.

Direct-acting and pilot-operated designs are commonly available. Pilot-operated valves are often selected when more precise downstream pressure control is required.

Selection considerations: The inlet pressure must be sufficient to maintain the required outlet pressure. Flow capacity, pressure differential, control stability and diaphragm or seal maintenance requirements should also be evaluated.

4. Special-Service Valves: Selecting According to the Medium

Certain industrial processes require valves designed for specific media, operating environments or functional requirements.

Diaphragm Valve

A diaphragm valve uses a flexible diaphragm that moves against a weir or seat to control flow. The diaphragm separates the process medium from many internal operating components.

Advantages and applications: Its design is suitable for corrosive chemicals, high-purity fluids and sanitary processes, depending on the selected body and diaphragm materials. Rubber and PTFE are common diaphragm material options.

The diaphragm must be compatible with the medium, temperature and pressure. Excessive pressure, temperature or repeated mechanical stress can shorten its service life.

Steam Trap

A steam trap automatically discharges condensate and non-condensable gases from steam systems while minimizing the loss of live steam.

Three major categories are commonly used:



Mechanical traps: including float and inverted bucket types.

Thermostatic traps: including diaphragm and bimetallic designs. Thermodynamic traps: including disc-type designs.

Selection considerations: Condensate discharge capacity, operating pressure differential, back pressure and air venting requirements are essential selection factors. Correct sizing helps improve steam system efficiency and reduce water hammer risks.

Air Release Valve

Air release valves remove accumulated air from water pipelines to prevent air pockets, reduce flow restrictions and help maintain stable system operation.

Common configurations include automatic air release valves, air and vacuum valves, and combination air valves.

Applications and selection: They are widely used in water supply networks, pumping stations and water treatment systems. Different designs handle small accumulated air volumes or larger air intake and discharge requirements.

Air release valves are not substitutes for steam traps. Their sealing materials and operating pressure ratings must also be compatible with the pipeline conditions.

How to Choose the Right Industrial Valve?

Choosing a valve requires more than identifying its basic function. Engineers and buyers should evaluate the complete operating environment before confirming a model.