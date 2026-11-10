Christian D. Evans Steps Into Mar-A-Lago As CPAC Co-Host And Unleashes New Book On Power And Greatness

MENAFN - GetNews) LFG America Chairman and Pax Fortis Family Office CEO connects discipline, personal responsibility, and character-driven leadership with a gathering focused on conservative strategy, human dignity, and the future of the CPAC movement.

Palm Beach, FL, USA - November 10, 2026 - Christian D. Evans, chairman of LFG America and chief executive officer of Pax Fortis Family Office, will participate as a co-host of the CPAC Circle Retreat and Gala, November 4-7, 2026, bringing a message of personal responsibility, principled leadership, and the defense of conservative values to the gathering.

With programming at The Mar-a-Lago Club and the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, the retreat will bring together conservative leaders, policymakers, and supporters for private briefings, policy discussions, networking, and the CPAC Annual Gala. For Christian D. Evans, the gathering represents an opportunity to advance a conviction that also anchors his new book, Forged for Greatness: A Man's Path to Winning, Power & Greatness, defending freedom requires leaders with the discipline, character, and courage to carry that responsibility.

"Supporting CPAC means standing for freedom, faith, family, and the enduring principles that made America strong," Christian D. Evans said. "We cannot be passive while communism, censorship, and government overreach threaten the future of this country. Now is the time for conservative leaders to rise with conviction, defend human dignity, and build a movement strong enough to preserve liberty for the next generation."

Advancing Conservative Values Through Principled Leadership

The CPAC Circle Retreat and Gala will focus on conservative leadership, strategy, and engagement, with discussions addressing the fight against communism, concerns about government weaponization and lawfare, and the growth of the CPAC movement in the United States and abroad. Its human-dignity agenda includes human trafficking, the pro-life movement, the border crisis, and crimes against humanity.

The retreat will also include private discussions with conservative leaders and remarks from featured speakers, including CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp and Mercedes Schlapp, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Kat Cammack, and other distinguished guests.

Evans' participation connects those broader policy conversations with the personal obligations of leadership. His message emphasizes that defending principles in public life requires practicing them in private-through accountability, ethical decisions, and the consistent work of earning trust.

The Character Behind the Conviction

That relationship between personal character and public responsibility is central to Forged for Greatness. Drawing on Evans' background in private capital and civic advocacy, the book challenges men to reject excuses, embrace accountability, and examine not only what they want to achieve, but who they must become to lead responsibly.

"You do not become a better man by accident; you become one by repeated choices, discipline, and staying in the fire long enough for it to do its work," Evans said. "This book was written to challenge the way men think, confront the lies they tell themselves, and equip them to carry respect, trust, and power without destroying them."

Through its focus on discipline, ethical leadership, and character development, Forged for Greatness gives a personal foundation to the message Evans brings to CPAC: leadership is not simply the pursuit of influence, but the responsibility to use it well. The book connects winning with accountability, power with restraint, and lasting impact with the standards a leader refuses to compromise.

About Christian D. Evans

Christian D. Evans is an author, investor, and social impact leader whose work centers on conviction, discipline, and legacy-driven leadership. He serves as chief executive officer of Pax Fortis Family Office, directing private equity transactions and strategic investments, and as chairman of the board of LFG America. He is the author of Forged for Greatness: A Man's Path to Winning, Power & Greatness.