Automatic Laminated Filters Address Turbid Water And Frequent Manual Cleaning Challenges

MENAFN - GetNews) Shandong Province, China-November 10, 2026

Poor water quality is one of the biggest hidden dangers in precision irrigation. River water, pond water and shallow well water often carry silt, algae and organic debris. Without effective filtration, these impurities easily block drip tape emitters, damage fertigation equipment, force frequent pipeline disassembly cleaning and bring heavy losses to planting bases. Many traditional filters require regular manual inspection and washing, wasting plenty of labor and interrupting continuous irrigation schedules. An automatic laminated filter is an ideal upgrade to tackle these challenges.

**Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd** provides reliable automatic laminated filters, together with a full lineup of smart irrigation products: drip irrigation tape, pre-punched layflat hose, sand media filters and fertigation machines. Our disc laminated filters are built for tough water source conditions. The system can trigger automatic backwash based on pressure difference or timing settings. Once the filter element accumulates contaminants, the backwash process starts automatically, no need for workers to take apart the filter on site. It won't stop the entire irrigation system during backwashing and keeps water supply consistent.

We optimize the disc stack structure to enhance interception capacity for fine particles. Multiple filtration grades can be selected according to your local water turbidity. The main body and filter discs use UV-resistant and corrosion-resistant materials, adapting to long-term outdoor use in orchards, large farmlands and greenhouse parks. Multi-unit modular combination is supported to meet high-flow demands for large-scale irrigation projects.

We are the original factory, with strict quality control and transparent cost structure. We can adjust configurations to fit different regional standards and support OEM customization. Our engineering team helps you confirm matching flow rate, filtration precision and installation layout before quotation.

If you need accurate automatic laminated filter quotes, kindly share your water source type, required flow rate and working pressure. We will send technical parameters, installation suggestions and a suitable quotation for your irrigation project.

Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd

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Founded in 2005 and located in Zibo Economic Development Zone, Shandong Province, Shandong Liangcheng Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research & development, manufacturing, and engineering construction, specializing in smart agricultural irrigation and flood control and drainage solutions.