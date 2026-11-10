Slip And Anti-Blocking Additives Improve Mono-Material PE Packaging Performance

(MENAFN- GetNews) Chengdu,Sichuan, China-November 10, 2026 Technical Selection Guide | PE Film Extrusion & Flexible Packaging Low coefficient of friction (COF) alone does not guarantee reliable performance in mono-material polyethylene (PE) packaging. Film manufacturers must balance surface friction, anti-blocking performance, optical properties, storage stability, and heat sealability. A slip additive that achieves the target COF immediately after extrusion may behave differently after storage or during downstream converting. The key is selecting a slip and anti-blocking additive system that meets the film's handling requirements without compromising its intended packaging performance. Why Does Mono-Material PE Packaging Require a Balanced Additive System? Mono-material PE packaging can incorporate different polyethylene grades within a multilayer structure. Each layer may serve a different function: . Outer layers: Require controlled surface friction and suitable properties for printing, lamination, and packaging-line handling. . Core layers: Contribute to mechanical strength, stiffness, and overall film structure. . Sealant layers: Must meet specific heat-sealing requirements while maintaining suitable film opening and handling performance. This means the same slip additive formulation may not be equally suitable for every layer. For example, an additive system that performs well in an outer PE layer should not automatically be assumed suitable for a heat-sealable inner layer. COF, Blocking and Heat Sealing: Three Properties to Evaluate Separately1. COF Stability Static and dynamic COF influence film movement during winding, unwinding, bag making, and packaging operations. However, the lowest possible COF is not always the best result. The required friction level depends on the film structure and converting equipment. Manufacturers should assess both initial COF and COF after defined storage or conditioning periods. 2. Anti-Blocking and Film Opening Blocking occurs when adjacent film surfaces adhere to each other, making separation difficult. Poor opening performance can interfere with unwinding, bag opening, and high-speed converting. Anti-blocking behavior depends on the resin formulation, film surface, winding conditions, storage environment, and additive package. 3. Heat Sealability For heat-sealable PE films, the additive system must be assessed against the required sealing specifications, including: . Seal initiation temperature . Seal strength . Hot tack, where relevant . Sealing temperature and dwell-time window A favorable COF result does not demonstrate acceptable heat-sealing performance. These properties require separate testing under application-relevant conditions. Why Does PE Film COF Change After Storage? Conventional migrating slip additives, including certain fatty acid amides, reduce surface friction partly through migration toward the film surface. Their surface concentration can change over time, depending on the resin formulation, temperature, and storage conditions. As a result, COF measured shortly after extrusion may differ from COF measured after conditioning or storage. Some formulations may also exhibit visible surface blooming or residue. Non-migrating or low-migration slip technologies offer an alternative when processors are seeking more consistent friction performance or reduced dependence on conventional migrating slip systems. However, additive selection must still consider the complete formulation and downstream requirements. How to Select Slip & Anti-Blocking Additives for PE Film Before selecting a masterbatch, PE film manufacturers should define the properties required from the finished film.

Evaluation Area Key Considerations Film structure PE grades, layer configuration, and thickness COF Target static and dynamic COF; behavior after conditioning Anti-blocking Film opening and blocking resistance Sealability Seal initiation, seal strength, and hot tack where required Optical properties Haze, transmittance, and appearance Converting Printing, lamination, and packaging-line requirements Storage stability COF variation and visible surface changes Additive compatibility Interaction with existing slip, anti-blocking, and processing additives

Comparative trials should use consistent resin formulations, film structures, processing conditions, and conditioning protocols.

This helps distinguish additive effects from other formulation and processing variables.

SILIKE Slip & Anti-Blocking Solutions for PE Films and Flexible Packaging

Different film applications require different approaches to COF control, blocking resistance, surface stability, and processing performance.

SILIKE provides five slip and anti-blocking masterbatch series for different polymer systems and application requirements:

SF Series – High-Temperature Super Slip Masterbatch

SILIMER Series – Non-Migrating Super Slip & Anti-Blocking Masterbatch Modified silicone-based technologies designed to control COF and reduce the visible blooming associated with conventional migrating slip agents.

FA Series – Anti-Blocking Masterbatch Particulate anti-blocking solutions developed to improve film separation and opening performance.

FC Series – Low-Migratory Slip & Anti-Blocking Masterbatch Combined slip and anti-blocking formulations for applications requiring balanced friction control and film-opening performance.

FSE Series – Cost-Effective Slip & Anti-Blocking Masterbatch Cost-oriented slip and anti-blocking formulations for selected PE and PP film applications.

These series address different requirements and are not directly interchangeable. The appropriate grade depends on the resin system, processing conditions, and target film properties.

Why Evaluate SILIMER 5064MB1 and 5064MB2 for PE Packaging Films?

For PE film manufacturers experiencing COF variation, blocking, or visible surface blooming, SILIKE SILIMER 5064MB1 and SILIMER 5064MB2 are two candidates worth evaluating.

Both are PE-carrier super-slip and anti-blocking masterbatches developed using modified silicone technology and synthetic silica.

Depending on the formulation and operating conditions, they can be evaluated for:

. Controlled static and dynamic COF

. Improved film opening and anti-blocking performance

. Reduced visible blooming compared with selected conventional amide-based slip systems

. More consistent slip performance after defined conditioning periods

. A balance between friction control and optical requirements

Although both grades are developed for PE films, their formulation characteristics differ.

Product Carrier Resin Melt Index (190°C / 2.16 kg) Published Dosage Range SILIMER 5064MB1 PE 5–15 g/10 min 1–6 wt% SILIMER 5064MB2 PE 0.5–5 g/10 min 1–6 wt%

The published dosage ranges are starting references, not fixed recommendations for every PE film structure.

The preferred grade and addition level should be determined through formulation-specific trials, considering target COF, anti-blocking performance, film appearance, and downstream requirements.

Explore SILIMER 5064MB1 | Explore SILIMER 5064MB2

SILIKE Internal PE Film Evaluation: COF, Optical Properties and Surface Residue

SILIKE has evaluated SILIMER 5064MB1 and SILIMER 5064MB2 in selected PE blown-film formulations, including assessments of friction behavior and optical properties.

COF Development and Optical Properties

The internal evaluation considered:

. Dynamic COF development

. Light transmittance

. Film haze

These measurements help assess how the selected formulations balance surface friction and optical performance.

Figure 1. SILIKE internal PE blown-film evaluation showing dynamic COF development, transmittance, and haze.

Visible Surface Residue: Cloth-Wipe Comparison

In a separate internal evaluation, black cloths were used to wipe films containing conventional amide slip agents and SILIKE slip additives.

Figure 2. Qualitative comparison of visible residue collected from film surfaces during a cloth-wipe evaluation.

Under the evaluated conditions, the SILIKE samples left less visible white residue on the cloths than the amide-based samples.

This is a qualitative observation of visible surface residue, not a quantitative measurement of additive migration.

Technical note: These findings relate to selected SILIKE internal formulations and test conditions. COF and optical measurements do not establish heat-sealing compatibility, printing performance, lamination behavior, or quantitative migration. Those properties require separate evaluation.

Which Slip & Anti-Blocking Solution Fits Your PE Film?

The best starting point depends on the manufacturing problem.

Film Processing Challenge Suggested Evaluation Direction COF changes after storage Compare a suitable SILIMER formulation with the existing slip system Visible blooming or surface residue Evaluate surface behavior under matched conditioning conditions Film blocking or difficult opening Review the anti-blocking package and appropriate SILIMER or FA grades Need to balance performance and cost Consider suitable FC or FSE formulations Heat-sealable PE packaging Evaluate COF together with seal initiation, seal strength, and hot tack

These recommendations provide an initial screening direction. Final selection requires application-specific testing.

Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the difference between slip and anti-blocking additives in PE film?

Slip additives control friction between film surfaces or between film and processing equipment. Anti-blocking additives reduce the tendency of adjacent film surfaces to adhere to each other. Some masterbatch formulations combine both functions.

Why does PE film COF change over time?

COF variation can result from changes in surface additive concentration, particularly in formulations containing migrating slip agents. Resin composition, temperature, storage, and conditioning conditions also influence friction behavior.

Can non-migrating slip additives be used in heat-sealable PE films?

They can be evaluated for heat-sealable PE films. However, the final formulation must meet the required seal initiation temperature, seal strength, hot tack, and converting specifications.

How do I choose between SILIMER 5064MB1 and 5064MB2?

Both are PE-carrier slip and anti-blocking masterbatches, but their published melt index ranges differ. Selection should be based on resin compatibility, film structure, target COF, optical requirements, and trial results.

What is the recommended dosage of SILIMER 5064MB1 and 5064MB2?

SILIKE publishes a recommended range of 1–6 wt% for both grades. The actual dosage depends on the formulation, application, and required film performance.

Find the Right Slip & Anti-Blocking Additive for Your PE Film

Struggling with COF variation, film blocking, or visible surface blooming?

SILIKE supports film manufacturers, flexible packaging converters, and compounders evaluating slip and anti-blocking technologies.

To identify a suitable product candidate, share:

1. PE resin grade and film layer structure

2. Current slip and anti-blocking additives

3. Target static and dynamic COF

4. Film thickness and processing method

5. Main production issue

6. Printing, lamination, and heat-sealing requirements

Based on your formulation and processing conditions, SILIKE's technical team can help identify a candidate grade and discuss an appropriate comparison trial.

Request Technical Guidance or a Sample Evaluation

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About us

Chengdu Silike Technology Co., Ltd. was officially established in 2004, located in NO. 336, CHUANGXIN AVE,QINGBAIJIANG INDUSTRIAL,CHENGDU,CHINA, which has offices in Guangdong, Jiangsu, Fujian and other provinces. At present, the company has a plant area of more than 20000 m2 with an independent laboratory area of 3000m2, a production capacity of 8000 Ton / Year.