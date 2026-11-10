Standardized Rhodiola Rosea Extract Powers Advanced Functional Formulations

The Power of Golden Root: How Standardized Rhodiola Rosea Extract (3% Salidroside) Elevates Your Functional Formulations

[BULK SOURCING ANNOUNCEMENT] As a premium global manufacturer of plant extracts, we offer high-quality, industrial-grade Rhodiola Rosea Extract Powder (Standardized to 3% Salidroside, CAS No. 10338-51-9)! Backed by stable factory capacity, a rigorous batch quality control system, and standard international clearance documentation (including complete TDS, MSDS, and lot-specific COAs), our premium inventory is fully prepared for scale-up fulfillment. We welcome dietary supplement brand owners, contract manufacturers (CMO/CDMO), and functional food innovators worldwide to secure their manufacturing pipelines and request verification samples.

I. Product Overview: High-Quality Botanical Raw Materials from Premium Ecosystems

Our Rhodiola Rosea Extract Powder is sourced exclusively from high-standard, mature dried roots and rhizomes of Rhodiola rosea L. (widely known as Golden Root or Arctic Root). Utilizing a modern production baseline, we perform multi-stage low-temperature ethanol extraction combined with vacuum concentration and advanced spray drying techniques. This sophisticated manufacturing process prevents the thermal degradation of delicate bioactive compounds, resulting in a fine reddish-brown powder with exceptional physical flowability.

Designed for industrial blending and commercial-scale compounding lines, our botanical ingredient ensures uniform distribution in technical dry blends and high compatibility in complex compounding matrices. The final product is non-GMO, pesticide-free, and manufactured in strict compliance with global food safety standards, certified by ISO, HACCP, Halal, and Kosher.

II. Core Components: Focus on Standardized Salidroside and Natural Glycoside Matrix

The commercial demand for Rhodiola Rosea Extract in the international wellness sector is driven by its specific phytochemical composition and processing compatibility. Our manufacturing protocols are designed to retain the maximum integrity of the following core active fractions while maintaining batch-to-batch reproducibility:

. Salidroside ≥ 3.0%: Maintained as the primary plant-derived quality marker and active支柱 of our extract. Every single production lot is verified by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) to guarantee strict potency compliance.

. Native Glycoside Matrix: Works in conjunction with other native botanical molecules to preserve the natural nutritional profile of the final extract, delivering verified technical value for premium formulations.

III. Scientific Mechanisms and Formulation Value1. Recognized Adaptogenic Support for Environmental Stress

Rhodiola Rosea is widely celebrated as a premier adaptogenic botanical. The active glycosides within the extract provide natural support for the body's resilience to modern environmental stress factors and physical demands, assisting the system in maintaining homeostasis smoothly and sustainably.

2. Cell-Level Antioxidant Activity and Structural Integrity

The extract delivers significant radical-scavenging properties that directly help maintain oxidative balance within cells. By mitigating oxidative stress, this premium raw material supports structural integrity at the cellular level, making it a highly compelling botanical choice for formulas focused on longevity and cellular health.

3. Cognitive and Physical Performance Maintenance

Modern nutritional sciences show that Salidroside supports overall well-being during periods of high demand. Whether addressing intensive mental workloads or physical exertion, this ingredient contributes to the maintenance of optimal cognitive clarity and physical performance benchmarks.

IV. Broad Application Industries: Empowering Versatile Product Lines

Due to its consistent physical properties-including stable bulk density, reliable flow vectors, and excellent dry-blending adaptability-our Food Grade / Technical Grade Rhodiola Rosea Extract integrates seamlessly into a variety of high-growth industries:

. Nutritional Blends & Supplements: Used as a key functional ingredient in wellness capsules, technical dry-mixes, tablets, and general dietary support formulations targeting stress management and vitality.

. Functional Food & Beverage:Perfectly incorporated into specialized nutritional powders, fortified lifestyle bars, and health-focused beverage bases, tapping into the "functional nutrition sNAC k" consumer trend.

. Personal Care Formulations: Integrated smoothly into protective skincare cosmetics, soothing serums, and anti-aging creams for its natural protective and cell-soothing attributes.

. Technical R&D: Utilized as a standardized reference material and high-purity botanical intermediate for advanced laboratory research and industrial product development.

V. Secure Corporate Supply Sourcing: Initialize Your Evaluation

We serve global corporate accounts with transparent supply logistics and highly consistent quality baselines. Every single production lot undergoes comprehensive analytical screening for heavy metals, microbial counts, and assay potency before packaging, ensuring a stable 24-month shelf life under proper storage conditions.

To assist corporate R&D teams and procurement managers with rapid qualification processes, we maintain full-scale sample kits and extensive technical dossiers. Whether you require adjusted carrier compositions, formula re-engineering, or are planning annual contract volume forecasting, our application engineers are standing by to align with your production timelines.

About Us

Xi'an Ceres Biotech Co., Ltd. was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. It is a high-tech enterprise focusing on providing natural plant active ingredients for the global pharmaceutical, nutritional and health products, functional foods, beverages and cosmetics industries.