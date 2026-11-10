SHACMAN Unveils The X6000 Featuring Majestic Dragon Styling And Power
|Specification Item
|Key Parameters & Features
|Drive System
|6×4 / 4×2 Long-Haul Standard-Load / Heavy-Duty Diesel Tractor Truck
|Exterior Styling
|"Majestic Dragon Style" exclusive flagship exterior, Dragon Scale front grille, all-LED "Dragon Eye" matrix headlights
|Engine Model
|WEICHAI new-generation high-thermal-efficiency diesel engine (e.g., WP14T / WP15T / WP17T, covering 600 HP – 840+ HP)
|Transmission
|FAST Zhixing AMT automated transmission (with predictive gear shifting and smart coasting functions)
|Drive Axles & Ratio
|Hande (MAN technology) high-efficiency single-reduction drive axles with low gear ratios (e.g., 2.533 / 2.647 / 2.846), supporting ultra-long oil change intervals
|Frame & Suspension
|High-strength lightweight alloy steel frame, front multi-leaf/few-leaf springs and rear air suspension (with ECAS electronic air suspension control)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|Aluminum alloy dual fuel tank system (800L + 400L / 1000L+, supporting long-haul inter-provincial range and fuel heating)
|Cab Configuration
|X6000 Extraordinary Flagship high-roof flat-floor cab, air-suspension massage seat, 1.1-meter ultra-wide sleeper, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster + 12.3-inch central touchscreen, onboard refrigerator, 220V power inverter
|Smart Safety Systems
|EBS, ESC, ACC Adaptive Cruise Control, AEBS Automatic Emergency Braking, LDWS, FCW, Blind Spot Monitoring
3. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q1: Beyond its striking visual appeal, what physical and economic benefits does the X6000's "Majestic Dragon Style" exterior design offer in daily operations?
Answer:
Reduced Drag & Fuel Savings: The "Majestic Dragon Style" design is not merely decorative; it was optimized through extensive wind tunnel tests and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations. From the roof deflector and side skirts to the streamlined body curves, it smoothly channels airflow at high speeds, significantly reducing the aerodynamic drag coefficient and yielding an extra 1%–2% in fuel savings per 100 km.
Elevated Brand & Fleet Image: For large logistics enterprises and high-end express fleets, the instantly recognizable "Majestic Dragon Style" exterior enhances professional fleet presentation and builds trust with cargo owners.
Premium Feel & Driver Pride:The unique Chinese aesthetics combined with metallic paint and LED matrix headlights give drivers a sense of pride and dignity comparable to imported luxury Truck s.
Q2: How do I determine if the X6000 Extraordinary Flagship Diesel Tractor Truck fits my business operations?
Answer: If your operations involve inter-provincial long-haul express trunk lines, e-commerce LTL freight, fresh produce cold chain, or high-value precision equipment/refrigerated shuttles that are highly sensitive to punctuality, uptime, and fuel consumption (with round-trip distances typically exceeding 1,000–3,000 km), the X6000 Extraordinary Flagship is an ideal choice. It guarantees high average speeds while shortening the investment return cycle through ultra-low fuel consumption and high operational uptime.
Q3: How does the X6000 Extraordinary Flagship balance massive horsepower with ultra-low fuel consumption?
Answer:
High-Thermal-Efficiency Engine: Powered by Weichai's high-thermal-efficiency diesel engine platform, achieving top combustion efficiency so every drop of fuel converts into effective power output.
Smart Powertrain Synergy: Deep integration between the AMT transmission and engine, paired with the PCC Predictive Cruise Control system,enables the Truck to adjust throttle and shifting logic in advance based on upcoming terrain. Cruising on flat highways becomes effortless, and momentum is maintained on steep mountain climbs.
Low Rear Axle Ratio: The golden combination of "High Horsepower + AMT + Low Rear Axle Ratio" allows the engine to remain consistently within its most fuel-efficient RPM range during high-speed highway cruising at 85–100 km/h.
Q4: Long-distance inter-provincial driving is physically demanding. What cab features protect driver health and comfort?
Answer: The X6000 creates a mobile "first-class suite" for drivers:
Ergonomic Seat: The driver's seat features multi-functional air suspension with multi-directional pneumatic adjustments, lumbar support, ventilation, heating, and massage functions to absorb road vibrations and reduce long-haul driving fatigue.
First-Class Sleeping Experience: A 1.1-meter ultra-wide ergonomic composite sleeper, paired with parking air conditioning and quiet NVH soundproofing, ensures a peaceful resting environment even in noisy rest stops.
Convenient Living Amenities: The spacious flat-floor cab includes an onboard refrigerator, a 220V factory power inverter, and high-capacity storage lockers, easily meeting the long-haul living needs of two drivers.
If you are interested, you can directly contact us.
WhatsApp: +8613309273829
WeChat: +8613309273829
Telephone number: +8613309273829 +8618602903958
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About Us
Xi'an Fengchang Trading Co., Ltd. was founded on August 22, 2014 and registered in Gaoling District, Xi'an, with a registered capital of 3 million RMB. It is an outstanding enterprise specializing in automobile sales, retail of automobile parts, domestic trade agency, trade brokerage, import and export agency, technology import and export, goods import and export, as well as sales of machinery for construction engineering.
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