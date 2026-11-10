SHACMAN Unveils The X6000 Featuring Majestic Dragon Styling And Power

1. Why Choose the SHACMAN X6000 Extraordinary Flagship? Core Product Advantages

Majestic Dragon Style Design, Reshaping Premium Heavy Truck Aesthetics: Seamlessly blending traditional Chinese cultural elements with modern aerodynamic styling, the "Dragon Scale" front intake grille and "Dragon Eye" matrix LED headlights merge with bold, commanding front-end body lines. Beyond projecting oriental strength and premium texture, it achieves industry-leading ultra-low drag at highway speeds.

Top-Tier Industry Power, Securing Trunk Line Punctuality: Powered by the latest-generation Weichai diesel engine with industry-record thermal efficiency (maximum output power ranging from 600 HP to 840+ HP), paired with a FAST Zhixing AMT automated transmission and Hande high-efficiency single-reduction drive axles. It delivers abundant low-speed torque for strong, effortless acceleration and high-speed cruising.

Ultimate Fuel-Saving Tech, Significantly Lowering Operating Costs: Precision-tuned across all scenarios via SHACMAN's "Smart Powertrain Domain," combined with Predictive Cruise Control (PCC) and a streamlined low-drag body design, overall fuel consumption per 100 km is 2–3 liters lower than peer models, generating substantial annual fuel savings.

Mobile First-Class Suite, Enjoying Supreme Comfort on Long Hauls: Features a high-roof flat-floor extra-large cab equipped with a smart air-suspension driver's seat (with multi-directional pneumatic adjustment, ventilation, heating, and massage), a 1.1-meter ultra-wide comfortable sleeper, parking air conditioning, and library-level NVH quietness to eliminate long-haul fatigue.

Active Safety & High Reliability, Lowering Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Comes standard with EBS+ESC, ACC Adaptive Cruise Control, LDWS Lane Departure Warning, FCW Forward Collision Warning, AEBS Automatic Emergency Braking, and a 360° Surround View Camera. Built with top-tier components from leading global brands, the vehicle boasts a B10 service life exceeding 1.8 million kilometers, with ultra-long oil change intervals ensuring high uptime and strong resale value.