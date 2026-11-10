Toy Selection Strategies Adapt To The Needs Of Different Customer Segments
|Toy Type
|Applicable Age
|Production Difficulty
|Market Popularity
|Basic Solid Wood Building Blocks
|1-6 Years Old
|Low
|Ultra-high
|Number & Alphabet Cognitive Blocks
|1-6 Years Old
|Medium
|High
|Magnetic Wooden Building Blocks
|3-8 Years Old
|Medium-High
|High
|Luban Lock / Kongming Lock
|6 Years Old - Adults
|High
|Medium-High
|Bead Maze Educational Toy
|1-4 Years Old
|Medium
|Ultra-high
|Hand Grasp Pegged Puzzle
|1-5 Years Old
|Low
|High
|Ordinary Flat Wooden Puzzle
|3-10 Years Old
|Low
|Medium-High
|3D Assembled Wooden Model
|6 Years Old & Above
|High
|Medium
|Wooden Train Track Set
|3-8 Years Old
|Medium-High
|Ultra-high
|Wooden Toy Car / Inertia Car
|1-6 Years Old
|Medium
|Ultra-high
|Cutting Fruit & Vegetable Kitchen Play Set
|2-6 Years Old
|Medium
|Ultra-high
|Pretend Play Tool / Doctor Set
|3-8 Years Old
|Medium
|High
|Stacking Toy / Post & Ring Stacker
|1-5 Years Old
|Low
|High
|Wooden Clock & Calendar Board
|3-7 Years Old
|Medium
|Medium-High
|8-tone Xylophone Musical Toy
|1-5 Years Old
|Medium-High
|High
|Traditional Top / Bamboo Dragonfly
|4 Years Old & Above
|Low
|Medium
|Mechanical Gear Wooden Model
|8 Years Old - Adults
|Extremely High
|Medium
About us
With over 20 years of experience in producing wooden toys, we have a team of more than 200 workers and staff, with factories located in Jiangsu and Zhejiang covering over 20,000 square meters. Possesses strong upstream and downstream supply chain integration and quality control capabilities Our main products include wooden toys, wooden games, simulation playhouses, puzzles, building blocks, outdoor games, wooden pet houses, and more. 。It can meet the needs of wooden toys for children aged 0-18, teenagers, and adults with children at all stages.
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