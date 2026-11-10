Toy Selection Strategies Adapt To The Needs Of Different Customer Segments

Comprehensive Classification Guide for Wooden Toys

Building Block Assembly Types

Traditional solid wood building blocks: basic square, cylindrical, and triangular shapes in monochrome or natural wood colors – a hit among infants and toddlers.

Enlightenment Number and Letter Building Blocks: Features printed numbers, letters, and patterns, designed for early childhood cognitive development.

Assembled building blocks: house and castle components, complete with door and window accessories.

Lu Ban Lock / Kong Ming Lock: A traditional interlocking puzzle game featuring mortise-and-tenon mechanisms, suitable for both adults and children.

Magnetic wooden building blocks: equipped with built-in magnets for easy assembly and resistance to disassembly.

Intellectual Development: Unlocking Logical Thinking Skills

This type of toy not only captivates children but is also highly appealing to adults.

Wooden Maze with Ball Navigation: A palm-sized maze featuring track-based ball movement, designed for focus training.

Huarongdao sliders: Digital Huarongdao, Puzzle sliders.

Three-dimensional solving puzzles: wooden irregular-shaped Rubik's cubes and interlocking toys designed for assembly/disassembly using mortise-and-tenon joints.

Pairing cognitive boards: shape pairing, animal pairing, and puzzle boards.

Puzzle and board games, primarily designed for children.

Wooden flat puzzle: cartoon, animal, and traffic patterns, available in multiple pieces.

Three-dimensional 3D wooden puzzle: wooden models of houses, cars, and animals that can be assembled by hand.

Hand-grabbing puzzle board: A shape-shaped puzzle board designed for young children to manipulate with their hands.

Transportation Vehicles

Wooden vehicles: inertial vehicles, trucks, racing cars, and engineering vehicles.

Track Train Set: A complete set including wooden tracks, a small train, bridges, and platforms.

Airplane/Ship/Military Model: A painted, realistic model toy made from solid wood.

Role-playing Simulation Activities

Kitchen appliance set: wooden stove, pots and pans, and cutting tools.

Fruit and Vegetable Cutting Game: Use Velcro to cut fruits, vegetables, bread, and desserts.

Simulation Tool Set: Wooden box wrench, screwdriver, electric drill – a children's repair toy.

Physician-nurse set: stethoscope, syringe, and wooden replica medicine kit.

Mini Home Dollhouse: A small house, furniture decorations, and a princess's cottage.

Early Childhood Education and Cognitive Development

Geometric shape teaching aids: geometric cylinder sets, stacking toys, shape rings.

Clock and Calendar Board: A wooden educational clock, weather calendar, and seasonal recognition board.

Beading with beads: animal-shaped beads, number-shaped beads, and a multi-functional early education holder.

Calculation tools: wooden abacus frames, counting rods, and mathematical teaching aids.

Musical Instruments

Wooden eight-tone hand percussion instrument, wooden mallet, tambourine, bell drum, and mini wooden piano – ideal for early music education for infants and toddlers.

Traditional Outdoor Toys

Traditional nostalgic toys such as wooden tops, diabolo, rolling iron rings, bamboo dragonflies, and shuttlecock bases with wooden bases.

Adult Stress Reduction Techniques

Wooden assembly models, mechanical gear wooden models, challenging mortise-and-tenon decorative pieces, and cultural-artistic wooden crafts.